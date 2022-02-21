BRISTOL — The Otter Valley boys basketball team gave Mount Abraham all it could handle, but fell 62-58 in double overtime Monday night.
The game was all tied 45-45 after regulation and Logan Letourneau hit a big 3 at the end of the first overtime to force the second extra period.
The Otters were up by seven at the half.
Elijah Tucker-Bryant led all scorers with 20 points for Otter Valley, while Letourneau added 15. Henry Cogswell led the Eagles with 13 points.
Otter Valley (3-16) hosts Springfield on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 74, Hartford 55
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team bounced back from a disappointing loss over the weekend to beat Division II rival Hartford 74-55 Monday night.
"We played really well defensively in the second half. I think the guys were mad about the loss to Mount Anthony on Saturday," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
Andre Prunty led MSJ with 26 points and had eight 3s. Owen Tranyor had 18 points, Jake Williams had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Peter Carlson added 10 points.
Jacob Seaver led Hartford with 17 points.
The Mounties improved to 14-4 and the Hurricanes dropped to 13-4.
FH 66, Springfield 43
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair Haven boys basketball team jumped up on Springfield early and never looked back, winning 66-43 Monday night.
The Slaters were up 20-7 after one and 35-17 at the half. Fair Haven led by as much as 30 at one point
Sawyer Ramey led all scorers with 27 points for Fair Haven, while Phil Bean and Sam Barber added 10 apiece.
Tanner Gintof led the Cosmos with 20 points and Luke Stocker had 10.
Fair Haven (14-4) hosts Hartford on Thursday. Springfield (1-18) is at Otter Valley on Thursday.
LG 52, Mill River 39
TOWNSHEND — A slow start cost the Mill River boys basketball team, falling 52-39 Monday night against Leland & Gray.
The Minutemen were held to just one point in the first quarter. Mill River responded and had the deficit to four, but the Rebels pushed it back to 10 by halftime.
Jeremy Graves led Leland & Gray with 16 points. Solan Farmer had 12 points to lead Mill River, while Adam Shum and Ryan Smith tacked on nine apiece.
Mill River (3-15) hosts Green Mountain on Thursday.
Arlington 48, Poultney 23
POULTNEY — The Arlington boys basketball ran away and hid by halftime, leading 29-9, and coasted from there to a 48-23 victory over Poultney.
Marcus Lewis led Poultney with 11 points and Cooper Jennings had 12 for the Eagles.
The victory hikes Arlington's record to 13-6 and the Blue Devils fall to 7-12.
GM 71, Twin Valley 11
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team's five seniors enjoyed a dominant win on Senior Night beating Twin Valley 71-11 on Monday.
The Chieftains honored seniors Reid Hryckiewicz, Elias Stowell-Aleman, Kagan Hance, Branden Rose and Everett Mosher during the game.
A few of those seniors were key cogs in the win as Rose led GM with 15 points, while Mosher and Hance added 14 points.
Green Mountain (11-7) is at Mill River on Thursday.
H.S. BASKETBALL
Senior All-Star game
On Sunday, March 20, the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association will host its annual Senior All-Star Game at Champlain Valley Union High School.
The schedule includes four games with the Division III and IV girls at 11 a.m., the Division III and IV boys at 1 p.m., the Division I and II girls at 3 p.m. and the Division I and II boys at 5 p.m.
The games will be in the North vs. South format with 120 seniors playing.
In addition to the games, the day features 3-point shooting contests, the introduction of the Dream Dozen (best underclass players), Players of the Year, Coaches of the Year, 1,000-point scorers and much more.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland 4, CVU/MMU 4
HINESBURG — The Rutland girls hockey team and CVU/Mount Mansfield played to a 4-4 tie at Cairns Arena Monday night.
Rutland was led by a two-goal effort from Elizabeth Cooley. Isabel Crossman and Addison Hubert had a goal apiece. Assists came from Hubert (2), Crossman, Sydney Wood, Alyssa Kennedy and Makenna Hubert.
Tess Everett had two of the CougarHawks' goals.
Sierra McDermott made 11 saves for Rutland.
The Raiders (11-7-1) is at South Burlington on Wednesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rice 3, Rutland 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rice boys hockey team finished a season sweep of Rutland, beating the Raiders 3-0 Monday afternoon.
Noah Bruttomesso made 26 saves for Rutland.
The Green Knights goals came from Garrett Micciche, Mackenzie Owens and Jack Strong.
Rutland (4-14) looks to snap a 12-game losing skid on Wednesday at Spaulding.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
USM 68, Castleton 62
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men's basketball team was edged in the second half, falling to Southern Maine 68-62 Monday night in the opening round of the Little East Conference tournament.
The game was all square at 30-30 heading into the break. The Spartans led by as much as eight in the second half, but couldn't hold on.
Eric Shaw dropped 30 points in the loss for Castleton, all coming from long range on 10 3s. Darrell Hardge and Oluwadare Sowunmi added 10 apiece.
Chance Dixon paced USM with 18 points.
Castleton finishes with a 5-21 record.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Willis, Ramey honored
Castleton University baseball players Zac Willis and Aubrey Ramey collected Little East Conference baseball honors.
Willis was named LEC Player of the Week after totaling five RBIs and two runs scored while reaching base eight times in a 2-2 week for the Spartans, scoring at least one run in each of his four games.
Fair Haven's Aubrey Ramey was named LEC Pitcher of the Week following three scoreless relief appearances in two Spartan wins last week, during which he fanned five batters over as many innings.
