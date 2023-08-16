MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Jackie Mountford as an assistant coach for the field hockey team.
Prior to her time at Middlebury, Mountford served as a goalie coach for one year at the Summit Field Hockey Club for the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Mountford earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental studies in 2022 from Connecticut College. She was a two-year starter in front of the Camel goal, including every contest during her senior year where she was an All-NESCAC Second Team selection.
Mountford was a four-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) National Academic Squad selection, a three-time NESCAC All-Academic honoree and had 323 career saves at Connecticut College.
NECBL BASEBALL
League awards
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. — The New England Collegiate Baseball League announced its postseason awards this week.
The Most Valuable Player award went to Sanford’s Logan Poteet, a catcher and first baseman who plays at Vanderbilt.
Poteet led the Mainers in average (.347), RBIs (25) and finished second in hits (35). Poteet was also the NECBL’s batting champion.
Poteet was also strong in the field, recording 58 putouts and a .984 fielding percentage in 55 innings as catcher along with a 1.000 fielding percentage at first base.
Poteet’s best game of the season came against the SwampBats on July 11 where he went 2-for-2 from the plate, hitting a home run and driving in four runs.
Newport’s David Horn won the Top Prospect award. His best performance came in a July 18 matchup against the Bristol Blues when he struck out seven across four scoreless no-hit innings in a game that was called in the fifth inning due to a stadium lights malfunction.
Horn was also an important part of Newport’s playoff run, leading the Gulls to an 11-4 victory in an elimination game against the Ocean State Waves on August 1. Horn allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters across five scoreless innings to force a deciding game three at Cardines Field. Newport carried its momentum throughout the playoffs and won six straight to capture their league-leading seventh NECBL Championship.
Keene’s Devin Taylor took home Rookie of the Year. Taylor batted .314 and led the team in hits (38), home runs (8) and RBIs (30) across 33 games and 121 at-bats. Taylor was selected as a reserve on the 2023 West Division NECBL All-Star Team.
Taylor’s best game of the season came on July 22 at Upper Valley, where he helped propel the SwampBats to a 16-10 win with three hits, two runs scored, a home run and five RBIs.
The Top Starting Pitcher award went to Bristol’s Jagger Duquette. Duquette had a 1.37 ERA during the regular season, appearing in nine games, starting six, and striking out 31 hitters in 32 2/3 innings of work.
The Top Reliever award went to Danbury’s Anthony Steele. Steele appeared in ten games for the Westerners this season, with a 3-0 record, posting a 1.01 ERA in 17 2/3 innings of work.
Steele was awarded the closer spot on the 2023 West Division All-Star Team, pitching 2/3 innings in the game.
Steele allowed only eight hits during the season while striking out thirty-one hitters.
Steele was also great as a hitter — in thirty-nine at-bats, he hit three home runs and six RBI with eight runs scored.
The 10th Player Award went to Sanford’s Devan Bade. Bade earned a spot on the 2023 East Division All-Star team as a reserve second baseman after batting .279 in the regular season, good for eighteenth in the league. He also led the Mainers in hits (38), RBIs (25) and runs scored (24).
His versatility as a utility infielder was critical to Sanford’s playoff push, helping them clinch the No. 5 seed in the final week of the regular season.
The Defensive Player of the Year was Danbury’s Javon Hernandez. Hernandez finished the season with a .963 fielding percentage, tied for seventh among all shortstops, and committed just three errors across 192 innings.
He also played 30 innings at second base and had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
His 35 putouts, tied for third among all shortstops, along with 42 assists led the Danbury Westerners to a fourth-best .971 fielding percentage and just 41 total errors.