BRETTON WOODS, N.H. — The best young golfers in the region are set to battle it out this week at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club in the New England Junior Amateur.
The tournament is a 54-hole affair with two rounds of golf on Tuesday and the final round on Wednesday.
Vermont has 10 golfers set to compete in the tournament. On the boys side, Garret Cameron, Mattie Serafin, Evan Marchessault, Kyle Blanchard, Sebastian Pell, Jacob Lowe and Derin Suren are set to compete.
Essex’s Suren, Spaulding’s Cameron and South Burlington’s Marchessault were all top-10 finishers at Division I states last year during the high school season and Pell wasn’t far off that mark. Mill River’s Serafin was the runner-up in Division II last year, falling by two strokes to Otter Valley’s Lucas Politano.
The girls side sees Teegan Duffy, Kaylie Porter and Claire Mamlouk competing. Duffy and Porter are coming off top-five finishes at the Vermont Women’s Amateur last week and have been the clear top dogs in their division on the Vermont Junior Tour all summer.
Porter won the Junior Championship at the Women’s Am, repeating as the winner of that honor. Porter and Duffy went back and forth with Porter coming out on top by three strokes.
Porter is a multiple-time state champion at Burr and Burton Academy and former D-I medalist. Duffy, whose home course is Rutland Country Club, is a standout at Kimball Union Academy, where she will be a senior this fall.
Connecticut’s Arabella Lopez was the girls individual champion at the New England Junior Am last summer and is back to defend her crown. Connecticut is the defending team champion, having won both the boys and girls competitions.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Woodard shining
Rutland native Brooke Woodard continues to make her presence felt playing professionally for the Fram Reykjavík women’s soccer team in Iceland.
In Fram’s recent 5-0 victory against Augnablik last week, Woodard scored a pair of goals. She got the scoring going in the 35th minute and netted her second goal in stoppage time.
Fram has its next 1. deild game on Thursday against Grótta.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Middlebury hire
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Aaron Diamond as the assistant women’s tennis coach. Diamond joins the Panthers following his time as the assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach at Southern New Hampshire University last season.
“We’re excited to have Aaron join Middlebury women’s tennis,” said head coach Taka Bertrand. “His coaching experience in men’s and women’s collegiate tennis coupled with his work in junior development will add great value to our program. I look forward to working with him and having him mentor our student-athletes.”
At Southern New Hampshire, Diamond helped lead the Penmen to a Northeast-10 Conference championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Prior to his time at Southern New Hampshire, Diamond was a tennis professional at the Longfellow Tennis Club.
He was a four-year letterwinner and captain at Stonehill College, amassing 44 career singles victories for the Skyhawks and garnering third-team All-Northeast Conference accolades.
