SOUTH KENT, Conn. — Jared Nelson is at it again.
The University of Connecticut sophomore from Rutland shot a career-best 7-under 65, the best individual round of the tournament, on Tuesday during the final round of the Hartford Hawks Invitational. He led the Huskies to a top-five finish at Bull’s Bridge Golf Club.
Nelson’s outstanding finish gave him an aggregate 4-under 75-72-65-212, good enough to propel him 22 places up the leaderboard to tie for ninth place in the 106-player field, his first top-10 finish since transferring to UConn from Siena this year. The 65 is Nelson’s first sub-70 round of the year and his third round of par or better this season.
As a team, UConn also moved steadily up the leaderboard throughout the tourney, shooting a 3-over 298-282-287-867 to capture fifth place in the 16-team field. UConn’s American Conference colleague UCF won the team title with a 24-under 840.
It’s been an impressive start to a UConn career for Nelson, who was also a fireball coming out of the gates at Siena last autumn. In his Huskies debut in UConn’s first tournament of the semester, he shot a team-best 2-under par 70 at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial.
Senior Drake Hull, of Rutland, Nelson’s former team mate at Rutland High School, tied for 51st place at the Hartford Hawks Invitational with the help of a 68 in his middle round.
Hull and teammate Tim Umphrey led the Huskies to seventh place at the Lagowitz as each shot a 4-over 220 to finish in a tie for 12th in the 96-player field.
UConn will continue the fall portion of its schedule on Sept. 29-Oct. 1, when it hosts the UConn Invitational at GreatHorse in Hampden, Massachusetts. It is the 11th year for the annual tournament, formerly known as the Connecticut Cup, and will include a 14-team field.
GIRLS SOCCER
Arlington 10, MSJ 0
ARLINGTON — Lilith Fuchs and Sidney Harrington each scored a hat trick as Arlington romped over Mount St. Joseph 10-0 in Southern Vermont League soccer Thursday night.
The Eagles built a 7-0 lead by halftime and improved to 3-4, dropping MSJ to 1-5.
