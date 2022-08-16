PARAMUS, N.J. — Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson took part in the second day of stroke play qualifying on Tuesday at the 2022 U.S. Amateur golf tournament.
Nelson shaved five strokes off his score from the opening day of qualifying, shooting an even-par 70 on Tuesday at Arcola Country Club.
Nelson finished qualifying at 4-over leaving him inside the cut line for the 64-golfer field for the match play portion of the tournament that goes through the weekend.
He birdied the 10th and 16th holes on Tuesday, giving him three birdies for the tournament.
Nelson has had standout summer, most notably winning the Vermont Amateur and New England Amateur, along with wins in the Hornblower Memorial Golf Tournament in Massachusetts and the Pierce Invitational with clubmate Drake Hull at RCC.
MEN'S SOCCER
UVM additions
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men's soccer head coach Rob Dow announced the newest additions to the program, set to join the Catamounts for the 2022 campaign. The reigning America East Champions will welcome seven student-athletes, including two transfers and five rookies.
"We're very excited to add these seven young men to the Catamount family," Dow said, in athletics press release. "Our recruiting coordinator Adrian Dubois has added a mix of talent, grit, and leadership tour team. We're expecting our experienced returners to be challenged each day by this new group. To the seven newest members of our team, welcome to your new home."
Yaniv Bazini is an Israeli forward, transferring from North Carolina State, where he had two goals and two assists.
Noe Coutiño is a forward from El Paso, Texas, who played for the El Paso Locomotive FC Academy.
Ryan Combe is a midfielder from York, Maine, who transferred from Akron, starting in eight games as a rookie. He's used to the area, having played for Vermont Green FC, where he had one goal and two assists.
Karl Daley is a defender coming from Burlington High School. He captained the Seahorses to a state title in 2020 and was named to the All-Metro First Team in 2022
Sebastian Gebhart is a defender from Rosenheim, Germany. He played for a season with SV Heimstetten in the fourth tier of the Bayern Region League.
Andrew Millar is a midfielder from Cambridge, Massachusetts. He played for the New England Revolution Academy
Randy Montie is a forward from Neiderösterreich, Austria. He most recently played for ASK Bad Fishau-Brunn. Montie played for the Young Violets of Austria's Liga 2 from 2018-2020.
The Catamounts begin the 2022 campaign on Aug. 25 when they visit Merrimack in North Andover, Mass. UVM will host 10 regular season home games at Virtue Field this season, starting with an Aug. 30 matchup against Quinnipiac.
