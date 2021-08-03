BRANDON — The final Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour event of the summer is set for Wednesday at Neshobe Golf Club.
The tournament is a single-day event.
Tee times for the event are:
Teegan Duffy, Kaylie Porter, 8:10; Lillian Collins, Kristen Pariseau, 8:20; Andrew Ognibene, Evan Stratemeyer, 8:30; Bubba Chamberlain, Ronan Duffy, 8:40; Ethan Dean, Ty Whyte, Thomas Politano, 8:50.
Emerson Ayer, Jack Mayer, Caden Fischer, 9; Matthew Bryant, Liam Carlin, Ben Ario, 9:10; Alex Leonard, Riley Richards, Charlie Davis, 9:20; Garret Cameron, Kosi Thurber, Bryce Bortnick, 9:40; Lucas Politano, Patrick Saxe, Camden Ayer, 9:50.
Jack McDougall, Grayson Davis, Connor Brisbin, 10; Mattie Serafin, Brady Fallon, Evan Marchessault, 10:10; Andrew Cramer, Cooper Guerriere, 10:30; Rowdy Malcolm, Oliver Graves, 10:40; Alexander Partilo, Rowan Turner, Bruce Johnson, 10:50.
Teddy Maynard, Patrick Jack Bryan, Brady Jones, 11; Aidan Slayton, Gavin Letourneau, Cash Mosher, 11:10.
AUTO RACING
T-Road on Thursday
BARRE — The first Thunder Road champion of the year will be crowned this Thursday at Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac Night. The event features the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series finale with 75 laps for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers to decide who wins the title.
Thursday’s card also features a full slate for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models and RK Miles Street Stocks.
The Street Stocks follow Thursday’s Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac event with their rescheduled Bolduc Metal Recycling 50-lap Special on Sunday, meaning a lot could change over the coming week.
Racing action begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
H.S. SPORTS
Rutland High
The Rutland High School preseason meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. The Rutland Middle School preseason meeting is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Practices for RHS will begin Aug. 16 and Aug. 19, all students must be registered and have a current physical on file. Registration for Fall Sports is open: https://formreleaf.com/organizations/rutland-high-school
Also, Rutland High football players need to pick up equipment on Monday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. in the RHS cafeteria.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lyndon schedule
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has released its 2021 men’s soccer schedule. The Hornets will return to competition on Sept. 1st when they travel to Norwich University for a non-conference matchup. It will be Lyndon’s first game in nearly 23 months, as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hornets have a 16-game regular season slate. The schedule features nine North Atlantic Conference matchups. NVU-Lyndon competes in the NAC’s East Division for men’s soccer along with Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Thomas College.
The Hornets will square off against all five division rivals and will play four crossover games against NAC East schools Cazenovia College, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Delhi, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC playoffs.
Highlights among NVU-Lyndon’s seven non-conference matches include contests against in-state rivals Norwich and Vermont Technical College.
Lyndon also announced it cross country and volleyball schedules.
The Hornet runners will return to the trails for the first time in almost 22 months.
NVU-Lyndon will compete eight times this fall. The Hornets will open the season with a dual race at Vermont Technical College on Sept. 1st. Lyndon will then compete in five regular season invitationals, including the NVU-Lyndon Hornet Invitational on October 2nd.
The season will climax with the North Atlantic Conference Championship meet, hosted by Thomas College and the NCAA Division III New England Regional Championship, hosted by Connecticut College.
The volleyball team has 24 matches and 16 playing dates currently scheduled. The Hornets will be tested right out of the gate as they travel to a pair of highly competitive tournaments on the first two weekends of the season.
At the Vermont Classic they will face host Norwich University and Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Sept. 3rd, then Western New England University and Castleton University on Sept.4th.
The following weekend the Hornets will travel to Boston to compete in the Babson College Invitational, co-hosted by Babson and UMass-Boston. Lyndon will square off against both co-hosts and Hamilton College over the course of the weekend.
NVU-Lyndon will compete in the East Division of the North Atlantic Conference, along with Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and NVU-Johnson.
NAC volleyball competition is entirely within divisions, with each team in the East playing each of the other division members twice in conference contests. The top four teams in the East and West divisions qualify for the NAC playoffs.
