Middlebury College senior Erin Nicholas was named as a Division III Honda Athlete of the Year finalist for field hockey as announced Thursday by Executive Director Chris Voelz of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA).
Nicholas is now designated one of 11 finalists for the prestigious D-III Honda Athlete of the Year. This will be voted on at the end of the academic year by national balloting among 1,000 NCAA member schools as part of the CWSA program, now in its 46th year.
The midfielder was most recently named the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) D-III Region II Player of the Year for the third-consecutive year. In the last two full seasons, she went on to be named the NFHCA National Player of the Year and is a two-time NFHCA First-Team All-American.
She led her team to an undefeated season and its fourth-straight NCAA Championship title becoming the first team ever to win four-consecutive titles. A three-time NCAA All-Tournament honoree, she also received Most Outstanding Player honors this year as well as in 2019. After conference play, she received her third-straight NESCAC Player of the Year nod and third First-Team All-NESCAC mention.
Nicholas finished her field hockey career at Middlebury with 161 points (65G, 31A). She ranked first in the NESCAC with 28 goals this season, which moved her into third on Middlebury’s single-season list. Nicholas also led the NESCAC with nine game-winning goals and her career-high 64 points placed her third on the Panther’s all-time list.
All Honda Sports nominees from D-III and D-II become a finalist for the prestigious 2022 Honda Athlete of the Year in their respective divisions, presented in a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 27, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles.
The Honda Award finalists are recognized in 11 D-III and D-II NCAA-sanctioned sports; cross country, basketball, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, tennis, volleyball and track & field.
Castleton check-in
Castleton University athletic programs are approaching their winter break, so it’s a perfect time to check out of how they’ve fared so far.
The Spartans’ men’s basketball team is 5-5 with one more game, hosting Southern Maine on Saturday, before a break from games until the beginning of 2022.
Offensive balance has been the name of the game for Castleton. Remy Brown leads the team with 11.4 points per game, but two other starters, Joe Alamprese and Darrell Hardge, are also averaging in double figures and two more players, Johnny Torrence and Jackson Atty, aren’t far off that mark.
The Spartans haven’t been afraid to shoot the 3-ball. They lead the conference in long-range attempts.
Conference play is just starting for LEC teams, but looking around the conference, most teams were strong in non-conference play. None better than Rhode Island College, who is 9-0 overall and 2-0 in LEC play.
The Castleton women’s hoops team has found its groove after a 1-2 start, winning four of its last five games to sit at 5-3 with one more game, Saturday against USM, before a 19-day break from games.
The Spartans have had one of the best backcourts in the LEC. Junior Elise Magro is third in the league with 16.5 points per game and freshman Ryleigh Coloutti is in fifth, averaging 14.5 points per game. Teammate Kelly Vuz is ninth in the league in scoring with 11.9 points per game.
The Spartans are one of five LEC teams with a winning record heading into Thursday.
The Castleton men’s hockey team’s schedule has been a gauntlet, with games against Norwich, Babson and Hobart in their opening 13 contests.
The Spartans sit at 4-8-1, but have played their best hockey of late, winning three of their last five contests.
Brandon Picard leads the scoring attack with six goals, followed by Anton Tarvainen with five. Captain Glenn Wiswell has a team-high six assists.
Goaltending has been strong for the Spartans. Kyle Alaverdy has .919 save percentage facing the most shots of any goalie in the New England Hockey Conference.
Castleton is at Skidmore College on Friday, before a break from games until the start of 2022.
The Spartans’ women’s hockey team (5-4-1) has slowed a bit from a 5-2 start, but games against top-five ranked Middlebury and Elmira can do that to a team.
Castleton is in the upper echelon of most team statistical categories in the NEHC.
Individually, Courtney Gauthier leads the Spartans with six goals, followed by Nancy Benedict with four tallies. Darby Palisi has been one of the best distributors in the conference with 10 assists, to go with her two goals.
Sophomore goaltender Kirsten DiCicco is fourth in the league in save percentage at .932.
Castleton hosts the Spartan Invitational Friday and Saturday at Spartan Arena, before a break until the beginning of new year.
The Castleton wrestling team continues to elevate its status as one of the best in the country. As of Thursday, the Spartans were ranked No. 19 in Division III.
Castleton has finished in the top three at every tournament it has entered this season, including a first-place effort at the Wildcat Invitational.
The Little East quad this weekend at USM is their final tournament, before an 18-day break from competition.
The Spartans’ Nordic skiing teams are under the guidance of new head coach Matthew Torniainen, who takes over for Marty Maher.
Both clubs open the season on Jan. 15 at the Paul Smith Invitational in Paul Smiths, New York.
Castleton’s Alpine skiing schedule and rosters aren’t yet available, but by evidence of their social media accounts, training is in full force.
