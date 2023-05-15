POULTNEY — Fair Haven baseball pitcher Tyler Niklasson overpowered Poultney on Monday, tossing a five-inning no-hitter in a 27-0 Slaters victory.
Niklasson struck out 13 batters and walked just two in his dominant outing.
The hitting honor roll was long for Fair Haven. Carson Babbie was the best of the bunch, hitting two home runs, one of them being an inside the park homer. He also had two singles and worked a pair of walks.
Joe Buxton was a homer away from the cycle. He had two singles, a double and a triple. Max Kyhill had three doubles and a single, while Joey Notte had three hits and three RBIs.
Fair Haven (6-6) is at Hartford at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Poultney (1-10) hosts rival Proctor on Thursday.
BASEBALL
L&G 14, MSJ 1
(5 innings)
TOWNSHEND — The Mount St. Joseph baseball team couldn't get the bats, going falling to Leland & Gray 14-1 Monday afternoon.
The Mounties were held to just five hits. Braedon McKeighan had two hits, while Matt Greeno had a RBI single.
MSJ (8-2) is at Rivendell Academy on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
OV 14, Windsor 13
BRANDON — The Otter Valley softball team shook off a rough defensive performance and topped Windsor 14-13 Monday afternoon.
The teams traded momentum with the Yellow Jackets leading 13-10 going into the Otters' last at-bats. Sierra Cormany, who was 4-for-4, led off with a hit, before Mackenzie McKay and Ryleigh LaPorte were walked.
Two runs came in on a deep Sydney Gallo sacrifice fly. Bryn Blanchard had a hard-shot to short, scoring Ryleigh LaPorte and Randi Lancours doubled to keep things going, before Grace O'Connell was walked.
Mykenzie Thibault came up with the game-winning hit to secure the victory.
Otter Valley (7-4) is at Brattleboro on Saturday.
Hartford 35, FH 5
FAIR HAVEN — It was a long day at the ballpark for the Fair haven softball team as the Slaters fell 35-5 to Hartford.
The Slaters did manage three hits — a double by Riley Babbie and single from Veronica Redondo and Savannah Wilkinson.
Fair Haven dipped to 2-8.
L&G 9, GM 8
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray softball coach Tammy Claussen did not want to see Green Mountain's Abby Williams coming to the plate. The Green Mountain catcher was already 3-for-3 with a home run.
She breathed a sigh of relief when her shortstop Ava LeCours threw out a runner at first for the final out of the game.
The Rebels won the game with a big inning, plating seven runs in the second. All seven runs came after two were out. The Rebels collected five straight hits including a two-run double by Makaila Morse and another RBI double from Molly Bingham.
Cat Shine was one of the leaders for L&G with three hits including a double.
Kristen Lowe went the distance for the victory, striking out six, walking six, hitting three batters and limiting GM to three hits.
The victory hiked the Rebels' record to 6-3.
Green Mountain fell to 4-7 and hosts Leland & Gray on Thursday.
H.S. BASKETBALL
Rule changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning in the winter, high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus", eliminating the one-and-one scenario, and there will be new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.
Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 24-26 in Indianapolis. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
Teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when ten fouls were committed each half.
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee, in a press release.
“Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
BOYS TENNIS
Midd sweeps MSJ
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury and Mount St. Joseph boys tennis teams played a pair of pro-set matches on Monday to make up for their rainout earlier in the season.
The Tigers won 6-0 and 5-1.
MSJ's lone win came from the doubles team of Myles Donahue and Ryan LaForest that won 8-6 in their match. Mounties coach Hurley Cavacas said Brian Pierce and Malcolm Whitman shined in singles play.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Woodard at Fram
Rutland native Brooke Woodard continues to shine playing for the Fram Reykjavík women’s soccer team in Iceland.
In Fram's Icelandic Women's Cup game last Sunday against Ungmennafelagið Afturelding, Woodard scored the game's lone goal in extra time to help her side secure the victory and advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
The quarterfinal game against Breidablik, ungmennafelag is scheduled for May 27.
Fram plays a 1. deild women’s game against Víkingur Reykjavík on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.