LUDLOW — There will be no boys soccer team at Black River this season. That became official Monday evening at a meeting to gauge the interest that would be needed to field a team.
There were only three players expressing interest. Black River has a member-to-member agreement in place with Green Mountain Union High School so those players are eligible to play for the Chester school.
Green Mountain’s first practice is Thursday at 8 a.m. Black River Athletic Director Joe Gurdak said he will attend that practice to see how many boys from his school will be playing.
The Josh Cole Tournament hosted each year by the Black River boys program will go on. It appears that Mount St. Joseph is the team that will replace Black River in the tournament to be held at Ludlow’s Dorsey Park. MSJ must make an adjustment to its schedule first.
The other three teams in the Cole are Windsor, Leland & Gray and Green Mountain.
HOLE-IN-ONE
HAMPTON, N.Y. — Ryan Newell, of Whitehall, New York, got his first hole in one on Aug. 11 here Milestone Golf Course.
He hit a 7 iron 162 yards on hole No. 3. Witnesses were Shannon and Zachary Newell, as well as Jerry and Seth Arquette.
This is the second hole in one in the 2019 season at Milestone Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.