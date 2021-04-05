Rutland Alpine skiers Brady Kenosh and Reed Martin were among the skiers honored with the Nordic skiing and Alpine skiing all-state teams being announced over the weekend.
Martin won the slalom race at the state championship meet on March 15 at Cochran’s Ski Area, finishing with a combined time of 1:29.05.
Kenosh took fourth in the giant slalom race at the state championship meet on March 17 at Smuggler’s Notch. He finished with a time of 2:03.13.
The whole Alpine boys all-state team was: Peter Gilliam, Sean Gilliam, CVU; Michael Mansfield-Allesio, Colchester; Ethan Barber, Cyrus Goetze, Ebbe Longstreth, Mount Mansfield; Brady Kenosh, Reed Martin, Rutland; Thomas Zschau, St. Johnsbury; Rex Jewell, Justin Shafritz, South Burlington; Aaron Wilson, Woodstock.
The honorable mentions were: Seth Boffa, Ari Diamond, CVU; Curtis Wheeler, Lyndon; Cody Van Dine, St. Johnsbury.
The Alpine girls all-state selections were: Francesca Levitas, Burr and Burton; Dicey Manning, Olivia Zubarik, CVU; Gretchen Kogut, Harwood; Kendall Macleod, Lamoille; Louise Filkorn, Cara Cagliardi, Mount Mansfield; Blythe Fitch-O’Leary, Deena Jacunski, Rice; Maggie Anderson, St. Johnsbury; Abigail Masillo, Amber Wood, Woodstock.
The honorable mentions were: Cristina Gregory, Annabelle Gray, Burr and Burton; Charlotte, Couperthwait, CVU; Annika Socia, Lake Region.
The Division I Nordic girls all-state selections were: Lydia Hodgeman, BFA-St. Albans; Rebecca Cunningham, Maeve Fairfax, Quincy Massey-Bierman, Burlington; Esther Cuneo, Finnegan Mittelstadt, CVU; Maggie Payne, Mount Anthony; Finley Barker, Hattie Barker, Emma Page, Mount Mansfield.
The honorable mentions were: Ava Whitney, Brattleboro; Rosie Brown, Gillian Fairfax, Burlington; Emma Crum, CVU; Eden White, Mount Anthony.
The Division I Nordic boys all-state selections were: Jacob Tremblay, Calvin Storms, BFA-St. Albans; Geo DeBrosse, CVU; Finn Payne, Peter McKenna, Riley Thurber, Mount Anthony; Elliot Austin, Willem Smith, Mount Mansfield; Jack Young, North Country; Luke Rizio, Twin Valley.
The honorable mentions were: Ethan Mastare, BFA-St. Albans; Sam Frietas-Egan, Nolan Holmes, Magnus von Krusenstiern, Brattleboro; Taylor Carlson, Mount Mansfield.
The Division II Nordic girls all-state selections were: Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury; Maisie Franke, Ava Thurston, Julia Thurston, Harwood; Maggie McGee, Lamoille; Lina Seeman, Lyndon; Phoebe Hussey, Middlebury; Sadie Bell, Putney; May Lamb, Isabelle Serrano, U-32.
The honorable mentions were: Anna Isselhardt, Peoples; Ayla Bodach-Turner, Amy Felice, Shams Ferver, Avery Knauss, U-32.
The Division II Nordic boys all-state selections were: Aiden Casey, Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury; Jack Christner, Elvis McIntosh, Middlebury; Joe Graziadei, Neil Guy, Mount Abraham; Carson Beard, Sam Clark, Jed Kurts, Tzevi Schwartz, U-32.
The honorable mentions were: Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury; Leo Circosta, Hazen; Lucas Palscik, Zach Wilkerson, Middlebury; Austin Beard, U-32.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU 1, UMD 0
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team, opening up the 2020-21 season, earned a 1-0 Little East Conference (LEC) victory over UMass Dartmouth Saturday afternoon at Cressey Field.
With both teams holding strong on the defensive front, the Spartans (1-0, 1-0 LEC) struck first and took the lead at the 21-minute mark of the first half. Julia Carone scored past goaltender Jaimee O’Brien after Rylee Nichols sent a perfectly placed pass through the Corsair (0-1, 0-1 LEC) defense. Carone, who scored her first goal of the season, recorded her 50th-career point.
Alex Benfatti earned the start in goal for the Spartans and kept the Corsairs off the score sheet in 90 minutes of action. Benfatti finished the game with eight saves while O’Brien collected five saves for the Corsairs.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday hosting Plymouth State at Dave Wolk Stadium at 7 p.m.
UVM 1, Maine 1
ORONO, Maine — University of Vermont goalkeeper Lydia Kessel made a career-high 20 saves as Vermont battled to a 1-1 draw against Maine at Mahaney Diamond Sunday afternoon in America East action.
Montpelier native Cricket Basa scored the game’s opening goal in the first half.
Maine responded in the second half. Emma Donovan fired a long cross into the box that evaded the Vermont defense. Off one bounce Carla Morich was able to head the ball past Kessel for her first goal as a Black Bear.
MEN’S TENNIS
USM 9, CU 0
The Castleton University men’s tennis team dropped a 9-0 Little East Conference (LEC) decision to Southern Maine Saturday afternoon at the Grand Slam Tennis Center.
The Spartans (0-3, 0-2 LEC) put up a valiant effort but fell behind early after doubles action. Levi Williams and Rowan Kidder once again teamed up at first doubles and dropped an 8-1 decision to Adam Papayoanou and Shawn Gagnier. Jason Lipscomb and Connor Davis fought hard before losing 8-6 to Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira and Ethan Rudnicki at the second doubles flight. At the third doubles flight, Alijah Seymour and Rafael Robles fell 8-4 to Gabriel Couture and Ryan Geary.
With the Huskies (1-1, 1-1 LEC) in control of the match, the Spartans dropped all singles matches including a forfeit at the sixth singles flight.
Castleton returns to action Friday, hosting Western Connecticut State at the Castleton Tennis Courts at 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
UMD sweeps CU
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University women’s volleyball team opened its 2021 season on Friday, falling to UMass Dartmouth in Little East Conference action at the Tripp Athletic Center.
It was the first game of the season for both sides. The hosts won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-11, 25-7. The Corsairs hit .319 as a team, while Castleton swung at a -.027 rate. UMass Dartmouth also had a 31-19 edge in kills and 23-16 edge in assists.
Jessica Trudeau had a team-high six kills for Castleton, with Madison Hamelink adding four kills. Bre MacDuff had 12 assists, with Mackenzie Wade leading the team with seven digs. Meghan Zawatsky added two kills and six digs on the day.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Plymouth State at Glenbrook Gym.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM 3, UNH 1
BURLINGTON — Bailey Matthews scored twice in the second half and the University of Vermont field hockey team picked up its first win of the season Saturday defeating New Hampshire, 3-1.
Kate Hall scored the other UVM goal with Claudia Cotter assisting.
UNH got one back off its sixth and final penalty corner chance of the day. Bloem van den Brekel fired a shot from the top right that found its way through traffic. Isabelle Danahy and Molly McAteer got credit for assists.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
