Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio and Woodstock’s Victoria Bassette headlined the 2021-22 All-Southern Vermont League Nordic Team.
They held the top spots based on their combined Skate and Classic times at the SVL Championships.
The Boys First Team — 1. Luke Rizio, Twin Valley; 2. Quinn Uva, Woodstock; 3. Peter McKenna, Mount Anthony; 4. Riley Thurber, Mount Anthony; 5. Finn Payne, Mount Anthony; 6. Silas Rella-Neill, Mount Anthony; 7. Brady Geisler, Rutland; 8. Tenzin Mathes, Brattleboro; 9. Collin Bevin, Mount Anthony; 10. Owen Dube-Johnson, Rutland.
Honorable mention — Sam Kay, Rutland; Moritz Vonhof, Burr and Burton; David LaFontaine, Mount Anthony; Gabe Jepson-Bellicim Brattleboro and Magnus Von Krusentievn, Brattleboro.
Girls First Team — 1. Victoria Bassette, Woodstock; 2. Eden White, Mount Anthony; 3. Katherine Normandeau, Brattleboro; 4. Sylvie Normandeau, Brattleboro; 5. Sadie Korzec, Mount Anthony; 6, Aurora Rella-Neill, Mount Anthony; 7. Ada Mahood, Woodstock; 8. Ava Whitney, Brattleboro; 9. Erin Geisler, Rutland; 10. Jane Stout, Woodstock.
Honorable mention — Elyse Altland, Mount Anthony; Izzy Cellini, Woodstock; Farren Stainton, Woodstock; Myra McNaughton, Woodstock; Regan Joly, Mount Anthony.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cream of the state
Essex’s Justin Prim was the Division I boys hockey Player of the Year and Brattleboro’s Will Taggard earned that honor in Division II.
Prim and Taggard highlighted the All-League selections that included three players from the runnerup Rice team among the Division I selections.
DIVISION IFirst team — Rice Garrett Micciche, Rice, Colchester’s Liam Evarts and BFA-St. Albans’ Colin Audy as forwards; Rice’s Dae Han McHugh and Essex’s Braedan Hemenway as defensemen and Rice’s Andrew Libby as the goalie.
Second team — Essex’s Tobey Cram, Spaulding’s Jameson Solomon and Colchester’s Alex Rublee as forwards; South Burlington’s Shane Burke and Colchester’s Ryan Dousevicz as defensemen and Essex’s Ian Boutin as the goalie.
Third team — BFA-St. Albans’ Matt Merrill, Essex’s Matthew Cincotta and Spaulding’s Jamison Mast as the forwards; BFA-St. Albans’ Ethan Audy and Rice’s Jackman Hickey as defensemen and CVU’s Jack Averill and Jason Douglas as the goalies.
Division I Coach of the Year: BFA-St. Albans’ Toby Duculon.
DIVISION II
First team — Hartford’s Blaine Gour, Milton’s Owen Severy and Hartford’s Joseph Barwood as forwards; Harwood’s Tyson Sylvia and Milton’s Cooper Goodrich as defenseman and Woodstock’s Keaton Piconi as the goalie.
Second team — U-32’s Brenden Tedeschi, Hartford’s James McReynolds and Hartford’s Ozzy DeFelice as forwards; Burr and Burton’s Emmett Edwards and Hartford’s Connor Tierney as defensemen and Middlebury’s Eddie Hodde as the goalie.
Third team — Burr and Burton’s Karter Noyes, Mount Mansfield’s Alex Brown and Lyndon’s Nick Matteis as forwards; Harwood’s Jake Green and U-32’s Shane Starr as defensemen and Milton’s Teddy Munson as the goalie.
Honorable Mention
Forwards — Milton’s Cam Fougere, Hartford’s Aidan Boonyaharn, Woodstock’s Evan Kurash, Burlington’s Cannon Poulin, Northfield’s Nick Passlauqua, Burr and Burton’s Max Brownlee, Middlebury’s Toby Draper, Middlebury’s Kelland Bartlett and Stowe’s Woody Reichelt.
Defensemen — Lyndon’s Dylan Miller, Mount Mansfield’s Sam Molson, Middlebury’s Joey Niemo and Milton’s Caleb Barnier.
Goalies — Brattleboro’s Derek Harvey, Burlington’s Steve LaBombard, Stowe’s Liam Newhouse and Lyndon’s Duncan Matteis.
Division II Coach of the Year: Hartford’s Todd Bebeau.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Mandigo tabbed
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women’s hockey head coach Bill Mandigo has been named the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA)/CCM Division III National Coach of the Year. The national accolade was announced Thursday afternoon and is the fourth of Mandigo’s career.
Mandigo has guided the Panthers to a perfect 25-0-0 record and hosting rights for the NCAA Championship weekend in Chip Kenyon ‘85 Arena.
The 33-year head coach led the Panthers to their 11th overall NESCAC Championship and a 4-0 victory over Endicott in the NCAA Quarterfinals.
The Panthers are the top defensive team in the country, allowing 0.64 goals per game and have held the opposition to one goal or less in 23 of the team’s 25 contests.
