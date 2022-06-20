The Vermont North-South Softball Classic is set to return for the first time in three years.
The 2020 and 2021 games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-game slate scheduled for Castleton University gets going on Friday, July 1 with two seven-inning games getting started at 4 p.m., before a nine-inning game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
South Roster: Riley Keith, Marissa Connors, Otter Valley; Olivia Almeida, Mercedes Cathcart, Fair Haven; Samera Rideout, Tamara Sabotka, Alyssa Kennedy, Rutland; Kaylah Bennett, Poultney; Ari Cioffi, Izzy Belisle, Springfield; Brittney Wright, Leah Madore, Brattleboro; Audrey Tumbreull, Vergennes; Megan Holling, Peyton Richardson, Karen Kapuscinski, Windsor; Kim Cummings, Green Mountain; Laci French, Proctor.
Fair Haven’s Bill Jones is the coach of the South team and is assisted by his Slaters assistant Wally Fabian and Poultney’s Tony Lamberton.
North Roster: Grace Cook, Emilyrose Mercier, Cailey Appenzeller, Essex; Natalie Tenney, Emma Newland, Isabelle Priest, Brydie Barton, Lyndon; Cadence Moore, BFA-St. Albans; Taylor Farnsworth, Adrianna Lemieux, Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury; Alexandra Brouillette, Missisquoi; Ava Marshia, Rylie Cadieux, Danville; Dana Elkins, Emma Keelty Enosburg; Sophia Stevens, CVU; Chloe Palmer, Colchester.
St. Johnsbury’s Jeremey Roberts is coaching the North team, along with Aaron Carr and Chris Carr.
GOLF
NF Women’s Am
WATERBURY CENTER — The 2022 New England Women’s Amateur golf tournament teed off on Monday at Country Club of Vermont.
Burlington Country Club’s Carson Richards was the top Vermonter after the first day as she shot 12-over in a tie for 14th. She grabbed her lone birdie on Hole 14.
Manchester Country Club and Burr and Burton Academy’s Kaylie Porter shot 13-over and was in a tie for 17th after the first day. The 17-year old Porter birdied the par-3 fourth hole.
Rutland Country Club’s Lindsay Cone was a stroke back at 14-over, in a tie for 20th.
The Quechee Club’s Amy Lyon, a 16-year old golfer, shot 14-over. She birdied the 17th hole.
Defending Vermont Amateur champion Holly Reynolds, of Copley Country Club, also shot 14-over.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Mia Politano, an Otter Valley graduate, shot 18-over and sat tied foe 27th. Her best hole came on the 15th hole, where she picked up a birdie.
Links at Lang Farm’s Jazz Bruce was a stroke back at 19-over.
Vesper Country Club’s Morgan Smith, an 18-year old Massachusetts golfer, has a four-stroke lead and is the only golfer under-par after shooting a 3-under 69 on the opening day. She buried six birdies, three on each half of the course.
In the Senior Division, Manchester Country Club’s Becky Montgelas was the top Vermonter, shooting 7-over.
Lakeside Golf Club’s Tiffany Maurycy shot 10-over, Williston Golf Club’s Jeanne Morrissey shot 14 over, The Quechee Club’s Shelly Yusko shot 15-over, Dorset Field Club’s Elizabeth Walker shot 15-over, Williston Golf Club’s Ann Oday shot 15-over, Ekwanok Country Club’s Reggie Parker shot 16-over, Stowe Golf Club’s Amy Butcher shot 19-over, Country Club of Vermont Deidre Mahler shot 20-over, Champlain Country Club’s Kimberley Barkyoumb shot 20-over, CC of Vermont’s Bette Ann Libby shot 21-over and Burlington’s Cheri Campbell shot 23 over.
Vermont had a handful of competitors in the Legends Division. Walker sits in third place. Walker birdied the 17th hole.
Parker, Butcher, Mahler and Libby followed Walker in the Legend standings.
SOCCER
Summit 1, Dutchmen 0
MANCHESTER — The Summit F.C. under-14 girls soccer team, based in Rutland, won their eight-team bracket in the 27th annual Green Mountain Challenge held in Manchester this past weekend.
Summit topped FC Dutchmen, from Albany, New York, 1-0 in the championship game.
Heidi Pell scored the goal of the championship match off an assist by Isabella Anderson.
Goalkeeper Taylor Sweat was a key cog in the Spartans going 4-0, as she didn’t concede one goal.
Summit, which was coached by Emma O’Rourke, scored 15 goals in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.