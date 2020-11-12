MONTPELIER — Interstate youth hockey is being put on hold across the region.
In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with interstate youth hockey activities, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Maine Governor Janet Mills, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, Vermont Governor Phil Scott and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will support a regional approach to interstate competitions.
The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, Nov. 14 through, at minimum, Dec. 31, 2020.
“As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus,” the statement said.
The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols, according to the statement.
Vermont had previously put restrictions on indoor sports stating that Vermont-based sports teams may only participate in sporting events in the state, and these events may only occur among Vermont-based teams.
That guidance also said that for indoor youth recreational sports practices, scrimmages or games, the number of spectators must be limited to a maximum of one per participating family. It also discouraged team-based social gatherings.
Vermont has dealt with its own issue around hockey rinks with the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier, where an outbreak has led to more than 100 cases.
Massachusetts and New Hampshire have dealt with similar issues with outbreaks stemming from hockey rinks.
As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.
FIELD HOCKEY
SVL all-stars
The Southern Vermont League announced the league all-stars on Thursday.
Burr and Burton had the most selections in the A Division with four, with Efremia Geralis, Riley Callen, Abby Farrington and Lola Herzog making the cut.
Jenna Sunderland and Alexis Patterson were selected from Rutland.
Division I champion Bellows Falls had Maya Waryas, Grace Bazin and Grace Wilkinson and Hartford had Bailey Cameron and Zoe Pfeiffer.
The Terriers’ Bethany Coursen won coach of the year.
The honorable mentions were: Luci Horrocks, Jessica Ebbighausen, Gianna Pezetti, Rutland; Jaia Caron, Jules McDermind, Bellows Falls; Hannah Callen, Arden Wojtach, Celsey McMahon, Burr and Burton.
Otter Valley, Springfield and Fair Haven all had two girls make the B Division all-star first team.
Alice Keith and Jadynn Pope made it for the Otters, Josie Protas and Natalia Dorcely for the Cosmos and Tegan Hoard and Zoey Cole for the Slaters.
Division III champion Windsor had four selections in Hannah Wood, Alyssa Slocum, Peyton Richardson and Glenna Ricard.
Woodstock’s Anna Steele, Lily Gubbins and Lili Sorrentino and Brattleboro’s Makenna Severance finish off the first-team selections.
Windsor’s Judy Wood won coach of the year.
The honorable mentions were: Marissa Connors, Otter Valley; Anna Church, Reilly Tennis, Springfield; Abby Brown, Fair Haven; Brittney Wright, Rosie Carignan, Brattleboro; Lilia McCullough, Woodstock.
GOLF
Smith gets hole-in-one
Ben Smith, 23, from Rutland Town, recently sunk a hole-in-one at Rutland Country Club.
The shot came on Hole 15 and was witnessed by John Havens, Pat Mumford and Dylan Shelvey.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM picked 7th
BURLINGTON — The America East Conference unveiled its 2020-21 preseason women’s basketball poll on Tuesday, predicting Vermont to finish seventh after the Catamounts collected 36 points.
Maine was picked to finish first with six of 10 first-place votes and 78 points overall. The Black Bears were followed by Stony Brook (76 points) and UMass-Lowell (62 points). Albany, Binghamton, UMBC and Vermont were slotted fourth through seventh. Hartford, New Hampshire and conference newcomer NJIT rounded out the poll.
The Catamounts enter their third season under coach Alisa Kresge. Last season, Vermont won 12 games, marking its most successful campaign since 2010 campaign. Junior Sarah Wells and senior Josie Larkins will serve as co-captains for the Catamounts this season.
Larkins will enter her second season as a co-captain. Last season, she was one of four Catamounts to start all 30 games. She set a new career-high with 29 points against Bryant in the Catamounts’ home opener. Larkins was named to the All-Conference Third Team and was also tenth in America East averaging 2.9 assists a game.
Wells was a key contributor for the Catamounts in her sophomore campaign. She assumed a starting role for UVM on Dec. 4 and was in the starting five for the remaining 21 contests.
Vermont will kick off the season Dec. 19-20 with back-to-back home games against UMass-Lowell. The River Hawks swept the Catamounts last winter.
