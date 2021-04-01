Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.