The Castleton University men’s tennis team returned to action Wednesday, falling 7-2 to Norwich in non-conference play at the Grand Slam Tennis Center.
The Spartans (0-2) started slow as the Cadets (1-0) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after doubles action. Levi Williams and Rowan Kidder dropped an 8-3 decision to Alexi Gilmore and Tim Santy at the first flight while Alijah Seymour and Rafael Robles had a similar fate at third doubles, falling 8-3 to William Flowers and Jack Lepage.
Connor Davis and Jason Lipscomb held strong throughout but a late push from Abbie Barker and Brandon Sichak saw the Cadets grab an 8-7 (8-6) win at the second doubles flight.
Two Spartans came out victorious during singles play as Kidder earned a 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 win over Sichak at fourth singles. Alijah Seymour also earned a win, a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 three set decision against Flowers at fifth singles.
Castleton competes on Saturday as it takes on Southern in Little East Conference play at the Castleton Tennis Courts at 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Binghamton 2, UVM 0
BURLINGTON — Two goals in the first half were the difference as Binghamton bested the University of Vermont 2-0 in America East Conference action on Thursday.
Both Bearcats goals came in quick succession. Ivana Pjetri scored on an assist from Olivia McNight in the 27th minute, and 36 seconds later, Stefania Piantadosi scored off an assist from Nicole Scudero.
Binghamton controlled the run of play, outshooting UVM 11-4 and holding the Catamounts without a corner kick. Alexa Mihale took three of UVM’s four shots.
Lydia Kessell made four saves for the Catamounts.
UVM (1-3) is at University of Maine on Sunday at noon.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 19, Rivier 8
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University received at least four goals from three different players and outshot Rivier University 54-20 in its 19-8 Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) victory on a wet Wednesday evening at Sabine Field.
Norwich (3-1, 2-0 GNAC) remains unbeaten in GNAC play to open its conference slate.
Rivier took early command of the game scoring the first two goals through the 6:30 mark of the opening quarter. Norwich responded with the final three goals of the period to take a slim 3-2 lead into the second frame.
After giving one back to the Raiders to knot the game at 3-3, the Cadets put up a five-spot over the next eight minutes capped by senior Russell Gilligan’s third goal of the game to take an 8-3 lead.
Senior Dylan McSparren and freshman Connor Eck would pair up to bring the Raiders to within 8-5 before the Cadets’ freshman Mitchell McKay scored with just 24 clicks left on the clock to send the hosts into the break with a 9-5 lead.
Norwich extended its lead in the third quarter by outscoring Rivier 4-2 to make it 13-7 heading into the final stanza. From there, the hosts tacked on six more goals to leave no doubt and secure their third win of the season.
Leading the scoring for Norwich was Gilligan who scored a career-high five goals. McKay had his best offensive showing to date with four goals and was joined by senior Payden Masaracchia who also scored four while adding an assist.
Getting the win in goal for Norwich was senior Nick Kandra who made six saves in net. His starting counterpart senior Ben Fitzpatrick stopped 13 shots before being replaced late by freshman Sawyer Gagnon who turned away a pair of shots on goal.
Norwich will return to action Saturday when it travels to St. Joseph (Conn.) for another GNAC showdown with game time set for 1 p.m.
XC RUNNING
Tripp honored
MONTPELIER — U-32 coach Andrew Tripp was named the National High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for boys teams after the Raiders captured their fifth straight Division II championship.
He is the first coach from Vermont to receive the honor from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association
U-32 raced to its 14th cross-country running title last fall on the hilly Thetford Academy trials. The Raiders captured the top seven individual spots for the first time in program history, with nine seconds separating the top five runners.
NORTHEAST-10
Tournament details
COLCHESTER — The Northeast-10 Conference, which Saint Michael’s College belongs to, unveiled its postseason plan for the spring semester on Thursday, announcing all baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and men’s and women’s tennis programs will automatically qualify for league tournaments while also revealing the date and location of the men’s golf championship.
The allowance of full-field postseason formats factors in the reality of teams not being able to complete their full regular-season schedules due to COVID-19 protocol and therefore allows each team the opportunity to compete for a league championship.
Key changes to the normal postseason format includes a one-day, 36-hole men’s golf championship on April 20 at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
For baseball, women’s lacrosse and softball, whose regular seasons are being played within divisions, the postseason format retains a divisional format until the final championship event or series.
Both divisions have their own seven-team bracket to determine which two schools will play for that NE10 championship, as the top seed from each draws a first-round bye while the second through fourth seeds host opening-round contests.
The women’s lacrosse tournament begins on April 30, softball on May 4 and baseball on May 11. Divisional finals for baseball and softball are best-of-three series before the Northeast and Southwest division winners meet in another best-of-three set.
The seven-team men’s tennis championship begins on April 24, when the No. 1 seed receives a bye while the second- through fourth-seeded squads host opening-round matches.
Women’s tennis and men’s lacrosse, which start on April 25 and 28, respectively, will feature 11-team brackets, with the top five squads in each receiving first-round byes. The sixth, seventh and eighth seeds host opening-round contests.
Conference winning percentage will determine championship seeding for team sports, with higher seeds serving as the host institutions throughout the tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.