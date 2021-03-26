NORTHFIELD — Norwich took the first game of a home-and-home set with the Castleton women’s hockey team, 4-1, Friday night.
The Spartans got on the board in the first period and were up 1-0 heading into the second.
Ryanne Mix scored with 16:21 left in the first, off an assist from Brooke Greenwood and Kaitlin Bardellini. The Cadets outshot Castleton in the first period, but didn’t get on the board.
Norwich broke through with 18:46 left in the second period, with Samantha Benoit scoring on an assist from Silvia Björgvinsdóttir and Nikki LaGue to knot the score. The Cadets pulled ahead within the last minute of the second on a goal by Mikah Baptiste.
Björgvinsdóttir added an insurance goal on the power play for Norwich in the third period, assisted by Benoit and Baptiste. KC Herne added a power play goal with 5:31 to play.
The Cadets ended up outshooting the Spartans 31-14 and held the advantage in faceoffs.
Kirsten DiCicco made 27 saves for Castleton and Leocadia Clark made 13 stops for Norwich.
Castleton (6-6-1) hosts Norwich on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Spartan Arena.
SOFTBALL
CU doubleheaders
CASTLETON — The 2-0 Castleton University softball team had its doubleheader at Western Connecticut on Friday postponed due to field conditions but the Spartans will host Western Connecticut on Saturday in a doubleheader with the first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The Spartans got off on the right foot by sweeping a Little East Conference doubleheader from UMass Dartmouth.
Castleton baseball had its entire four-game series with Western Connecticut postponed this weekend.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SMC opener
NORTHBORO, Mass. — St. Michael’s College will open its baseball season on Saturday here at the New England Baseball Complex. First pitch is at 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 1, UML 0
LOWELL, Mass. — A first half goal was the difference as the University of Vermont men’s soccer team beat UMass Lowell 1-0 Friday afternoon.
The game’s lone goal was scored by Jacob Vitale on an assist from Alex Nagy and Jonathan Bryant.
UVM (3-0-1) is at Albany next Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Maine 2, UVM 0
ORONO, Maine — The University of Vermont field hockey is still in search of its first win, falling to Maine 2-0 on Friday.
The game went into halftime scoreless, but the Black Bears scored a goal in the third and fourth quarters to grab the win.
Chloe Walton and Poppy Lambert scored for Maine.
UVM goalie Sierra Espeland made four saves.
The Catamounts (0-5) have their home opener on Wednesday against UMass Lowell at 2 p.m. on Moulton Winder Field.
UVM (1-2) hosts Binghamton on Thursday on Virtue Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM 2, NJIT 1
NEWARK, N.J. — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team was on the road on Thursday, topping New Jersey Institute of Technology 2-1.
Both UVM goals came in the first half. The Catamounts’ Alyssa Oviedo started the scoring in the 19th minute and Fiona Doherty added a goal in the 34th minute off an assist from Abbey Knobel.
NJIT’s Nicole Loehle scored in the second half.
Lydia Kessel made four saves for the Cats and Cuttingsville’s Ella Bankert led UVM with four shots.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7-on-7 tourney at BBA
MANCHESTER — The first annual 7-on-7 All-Star Football Tournament will be held at Burr and Burton Academy on Saturday, July 10.
The tournament is for football players entering grades 9-12 and each team is guaranteed four games.
There will be individual and team awards.
That kicks off an active football week in the area. The Vermont All-Star Football Camp will hold its Quarterback/Receivers Clinic the following day at Rutland High School and then the camp will be held Monday through Friday.
