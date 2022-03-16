NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s tennis team cruised to a 7-2 victory against rival Castleton Wednesday afternoon.
Norwich (1-0) won two of three doubles matches and then took five of the six singles matches to cruise to the victory.
Freshman Keagan Bakke shined in his collegiate debut, taking No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 against Jason Lipscomb and then teaming with fellow rookie Sebastian Mucha to take No. 1 doubles 8-6 over Dante Buttino and Phil Kluge.
Bakke and Sebastian Mucha had to battle back from a 6-3 deficit at No. 1 doubles to win five-straight games and pick-up the 8-6 come-from-behind victory.
Sebastian Mucha breezed to a No. 3 singles win over Rowan Kidder 6-0, 6-2. Junior Patrick Bulley won 6-3, 7-5 in the most competitive singles match of the day at the No. 2 spot against Kluge.
Bulley also teamed with Dimitry Mucha to take No. 2 doubles by an 8-3 score over Lipscomb and Kidder.
Dimitry Mucha battled to take No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-4 over Buttino.
Junior Matthias Tchantouridze won No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-1 over Miguel Almirall Perez.
Castleton was led by senior Jahwara Rennalls who took No. 6 singles 6-2, 6-3 over Molly Twombly. Rennalls also combined with Perez to take No. 3 doubles over Patrick O’Neal and Isaac Chapman 8-6.
The third doubles match ironically featured three men’s hockey players with Rennalls playing for the Castleton men’s team, while O’Neal and Chapman also played for the Norwich men’s team this year.
Norwich will travel to Eastern Nazarene on Saturday for its first GNAC contest of the season. Castleton (0-2) is back in action Saturday to take on NVU-Lyndon, with the opening match set for 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Leidt, a nominee
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women’s hockey captain Madie Leidt was named a finalist for the 2022 Laura Hurd Award. The award is given annually to the best NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey player by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA). Leidt was also a finalist for the award at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
The Hurd Award honors the memory of former Elmira College standout Laura Hurd. A 2005 graduate of Elmira and a four-time All-American, Hurd died in an automobile accident shortly after graduation. She was the recipient of the AHCA Player of the Year Award in 2005.
The recipient of this year’s Hurd Award will be announced on Thursday, March 17.
Leidt is a two-time NESCAC Player of the Year and a three-time All-NESCAC First-Team selection as well as the 2018 NESCAC Rookie of the Year. Leidt leads the conference in goals (17), points (29).
She ranks second nationally with seven game-winning goals, which is the most in the NESCAC. Leidt has recorded at least one point in 21 of the 25 games she has played this season and has tallied a pair of hat tricks.
Leidt and the rest of her teammates continue their quest for the program’s sixth national title, as the Panthers will serve as the host site for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Action begins in Chip Kenyon ‘85 Arena starting on Friday with the first semifinal featuring Plattsburgh State (25-2-1) and Gustavus Adolphus (24-3-2) at 3 p.m., while Middlebury (25-0-0) takes on Elmira (25-2-1) at 7 p.m.
The semifinal winners will meet for the national championship at 7 p.m. the following day, with the third-place contest at 3 p.m. The Panthers defeated Endicott 4-0 last Saturday after they won their 11th NESCAC Championship with a 2-0 triumph over Amherst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.