HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s hockey team’s offense came to play against New England College, as the Spartans won 6-1 Friday night.
The Spartans scored the lone goal of the opening period. Ryanne Mix scored with 13:49 left in the first, assisted by Darby Palisi and Miranda Wheeler.
Castleton added on with 4:46 left in the second period on an unassisted goal for Brooke Greenwood and soon after Kaitlin Bardellini made it 3-0. Katie Nealon scored with 14:08 to play to extend the CU lead, before AK Fuentes put NEC on the board less than a minute later.
Emily Harris scored off a Courtney Gauthier assist and Nancy Benedict scored to add some insurance for the Spartans.
Marina Mirabella made 19 saves for Castleton (3-1) and Cianna Weir made 57 saves for NEC.
MEN’S HOCKEY
NEC 2, CU 1
The New England College men’s hockey team got a late goal to escape with a 2-1 win against Castleton University at Spartan Arena Friday night.
After a scoreless first period, the Pilgrims drew first blood on a goal from Bernie McGovern, assisted by JP Chauvin, in a 5-on-3 powerplay midway through the second.
Castleton drew even with 17:03 to play on a goal from Zach Papapetros.
NEC responded with a short-handed goal by David Novotny, coming off a Castleton turnover.
Spartans goalie Kyle Alaverdy made 29 saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Princeton 2, UVM 0
PRINCETON, N.J. — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team’s season came to an end in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, falling 2-0 to Princeton Friday night.
The Tigers opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a goal from Tatum Gee, assisted by Heather MacNab. Gee added a second goal in the 19th minute, as Princeton took a 2-0 lead into the half, a score that held until the final horn.
Lydia Kessel made eight saves for UVM, who finishes the season with a 12-6-1 record.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM in final
DURHAM, N.H. — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team plays top-seeded New Hampshire in Sunday’s America East tournament championship game.
UVM held off a late-charge from NJIT to make it into the championship game. Yves Borie, Joe Morrison and Jacob Vitale had goals for the Catamounts in the win.
UNH advanced to the title game with a 4-0 win over UMBC. The Wildcats are undefeated this season with a record of 16-0-2.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WP 82, Castleton 70
WESTFIELD, Mass. — The Castleton University men’s basketball team fell to William Patterson 82-70 in the opening round of the Rick Martin/Holiday Inn Tournament.
William Patterson jumped out to a 39-30 lead at the half.
Castleton battled to narrow the gap and cut the lead to one midway through the half, but the Pioneers pulled away for the win.
The Spartans (2-2) play NVU-Lyndon in the consolation game on Saturday at noon.
Carlisle on fire
St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Alex Carlisle is on fire for the Wheaton College men’s basketball team of Norton, Massachusetts.
Carlisle poured in 34 points in his last game, a 118-98 victory over Fisher. He is averaging 29 points per game heading into Saturday’s game against Wentworth.
CU clinic
Castleton University’s men’s basketball staff will be holding 3 on 3 basketball skills clinic Sunday mornings beginning November 21, and running through January at Glenbrook Gym. The clinics are open to any boys or girls from K-8th grade. Space is limited, so please email Paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information and to reserve a spot.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd hosts regional
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College field hockey team, ranked No. 1 nationally, will be hosting an NCAA Division III Regional on Saturday.
The Panthers’ opponent will be Endicott College, champions of the Commonwealth Coast Conference. The Gulls bring a 14-6 record to Middlebury’s Kohn Field.
The Panthers are 18-0 and NESCAC champions.
It will be a northern Vermont reunion. South Burlington’s Joan Vera plays for Middlebury. Mount Mansfield Union’s Abby Carter and Colchester’s Meghan Lehoullier are Endicott teammates.
Game time is 11 a.m.
The winner advances to play the winner of Saturday’s second game on Sunday, either SUNY-New Platz or Tufts.
The Panthers have won five national championships including four in the last five years. They have been to the national title game nine times.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Midd open playoffs
DALLAS, Pa. — The Middlebury College women’s soccer team takes on the University of Lynchburg here on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Middlebury is 12-3-3 and the Hornets 15-5.
MEN’S SOCCER
Midd’s quest begins
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Middlebury College’s first-round NCAA tournament game will be on Saturday against Onenota State at Franklin & Marshall College.
Middlebury is 10-4-3 and the Red Dragons 10-3-3.
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.
Middlebury is coached by former Burr and Burton and Middlebury College standout Alex Elias.
SNOW SPORTS
U.S. Teams
U.S. Ski and Snowboard continued to announce its teams for 2021-2022 season this week and many Vermont-connected athletes made the cut.
In Alpine skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin, a Burke Mountain Academy product, highlights an elite group on the women’s A Team. Fellow Burke alumna Nina O’Brien is also on the team, along with University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan.
Starksboro and Mount Mansfield Ski and Snowboard Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle is on the men’s A Team.
Stratton Mountain School’s Alice Merryweather, from Hingham, Massachusetts, is on the women’s B Team.
Middlebury College’s Erik Arvidsson is on the men’s B Team, along with Waitsfield and Green Mountain Valley School skiers Jimmy Krupka and Ben Ritchie.
Burke Mountain’s Zoe Zimmerman is on the women’s C Team, while Burke’s Ava Sunshine Jemison is on the women’s Development Team and Justin Bigatel is on the men’s Development Team.
Bondville and Stratton Mountain School’s Jay Poulter on the men’s Development Team as well.
In freeski, West Dover and Southern Vermont Series’ Devin Logan made the women’s Halfpipe Pro Team.
Manchester Center and Stratton Mountain School’s Caroline Claire is on the Slopestyle/Big Air women’s Pro Team. Winhall and Stratton Mountain School’s Mac Forehand earned the same spot on the men’s side.
South Londonderry and Stratton Mountain School’s Charlie Gnoza is on the men’s Rookie Team.
In snowboard, Southern Vermont Series and Okemo Mountain School’s Joey Okesson made the men’s Halfpipe Pro Team.
Southern Vermont Series’ Julia Marino made the Slopestyle/Big Air women’s Pro Team.
Manchester and Stratton Mountain School’s Alex Diebold made the men’s Snowboardcross Team.
Stratton’s Lindsey Jacobellis made the squad on the women’s side
