BENNINGTON — The Fair Haven girls soccer team ran into its toughest test of the year, edging Division I Mount Anthony 4-3 in overtime Saturday afternoon at Spinelli Field.
Megan Ezzo scored the overtime game-winner off an assist from Lily Briggs. Emma Briggs had a nice throw-in to set up the play.
"(MAU) is well-skilled and well-coached," said Fair Haven coach Ian Akin. "They put more pressure on (Fair Haven keeper) Emma (Ezzo) than we've seen all year. That's good for us heading into the playoffs."
The game was back and forth with the Slaters having to come back from three one-goal deficits.
Emma Briggs and Lily Briggs scored Fair Haven's first goals, both unassisted. Megan Ezzo scored the the tying goal on an assist from Brittany Love.
Emma Ezzo made seven saves for the Slaters, now 6-0. Fair Haven hosts Hartford on Wednesday.
Proctor 8, Poultney 1
PITTSFORD — Maggie McKearin continued her furious scoring pace in this abbreviated season. The junior scored five goals in Saturday's 8-1 victory over Poultney in girls soccer action at Taranovich Field. McKearin has 23 goals through the seven games.
Isabel Greb had two goals and Hope Kelley had the other. It was Kelley's first goal as a Phantom after transferring from Black River last year.
Jenna Davine had three assists.
Poultney's Hannah Welch scored the first goal against Proctor goalie Rachel Stuhlmueller this season.
The Phantoms take a 7-0 record into the final week of the season.
Green Mountain 2, L&G 1
TOWNSHEND — Riley Paul figured in both of Green Mountain's goals and goalie Alex Hutchins preserved the Chieftains' 2-1 victory with a diving stop of a penalty kick late in the game.
The Chiefs went to halftime with a 1-0 lead after Paul scored on an assist from Claire Gignoux.
Abby Towle tied it for the Rebels by taking advantage of what GM coach Carolynn Hamilton considered to be a defensive miscue.
Kim Cummings scored the game-winner off a through ball delivered by Paul.
The 4-3 Chieftains then began getting ready for a busy final week filled with four games.
Springfield 2, Otter Valley 0
SPRINGFIELD — A pair of goals in the last 15 minutes propelled Springfield to a 2-0 win against Otter Valley.
The game was played at Springfield's middle school.
Haley Streeter scored both goals for the Cosmos. The first was assisted by Laila Buskey and the second was on a penalty kick.
"Otter Valley made it tough on us. They have a really strong defense," said Springfield coach Ray Curren. "They have some fast girls up top. We had the better of the possession, but it was a close game."
Linnea Faulkner had eight saves for the Otters, while Megan Stagner had four saves for the Cosmos.
Springfield is 4-2-1, while Otter Valley is 3-3.
FOOTBALL
MAU 51, Poultney 14
POULTNEY — The high-powered Mount Anthony offense was too much for the Poultney football team in a 51-14 loss Saturday afternoon.
MAU led 32-0 at the half.
Levi Allen tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter. Allen threw for 109 yards, while Taite Capman threw for 101.
Caleb Hay and Braeden Billert both tossed a pair of scores for the Patriots and Gavin Schnoop had the other.
Hayden King, Hayden Gaudette, Gavin Johnson, Jack Ware and Cameron Becker each had a TD reception.
Johnson returned two interceptions for a score, while Becker did so once.
Windsor 65, Springfield 7
SPRINGFIELD — It was a rough day at the office for the Springfield football team. The Cosmos endured a 65-7 loss to Windsor on Saturday at Brown Field.
Sam Presch threw the touchdown pass to Chris Jeffers for the Cosmos' score.
"Windsor is athletic and fast. They are just faster than us and every one of their guys can go up and catch the ball," Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
The 2-5 Cosmos have games against Bellows Falls on Tuesday and Friday and then go to Windsor for the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 28.
BOYS SOCCER
Mill River 4, Windsor 0
WINDSOR — A pair of goals from Ryan Jones and Tyler Corey lifted Mill River over Windsor Saturday afternoon.
The Minutemen had plenty of chances, but didn't break through until late in the half, where Jones scored on a Cameron Smith assist.
Early in the second half, Jones scored again, with an assist from Corey. Corey scored Mill River's final two goals, with Smith assisting both.
Ty Dickerson and Dominick Phillips combined for seven saves for the Minutemen.
"We controlled the run of play, but Windsor battled," said Mill River coach Peter Roach. "They have a pretty good sweeper in the back."
The Minutemen are 6-2 and host Twin Valley for Senior Night on Tuesday.
Brattleboro 2, Green Mountain 1
CHESTER — Brattleboro ended Green Mountain's eight-game winning streak in boys soccer on Saturday by edging the Chieftains 2-1.
The Colonels scored the game-winner late in the second half on a penalty kick.
Everett Mosher had the Chieftains lone goal and almost had another, but it went off the post.
"It was a battle. They had chances and we had chances," said GM coach Jake Walker.
Green Mountain is 8-2 and hosts Windsor on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 7, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven field hockey team dropped a 7-0 contest to Hartford Saturday afternoon.
Bailey Cameron had a shutout in goal for the Hurricanes and Alice Piper had a hat trick.
Fair Haven is 0-5-1.
Proctor 1, Sharon 0
SHARON —Cam Richardson got a foot on Jed Nop's corner kick and sent it into the net for Proctor's 1-0 victory over Sharon Academy on Saturday.
That goal came midway through the second half.
Nop had a lot to do with this one. He also made a saving tackle to prevent a break-away to keep the Phoenix from tying it up in the second half.
"We played extremely well defensively. Honestly, it felt like a playoff game," Proctor coach Chad Wilson said.
Ian French had some big saves to notch the shutout.
The Phantoms lifted their record to 5-2.
CROSS COUNTRY
RHS sweeps at OV
BRANDON — The Rutland High School cross country team swept team honors at the Otter Valley Invitational on Saturday. The Raiders won the boys meet with a score of 19 to 44 for Otter Valley. It was much closer in the girls race with the Raiders edging Otter Valley 16-21.
Rutland's Brady Geisler and Mill River's Annika Heitz took the top individuals honors.
Top Ten Boys: 1. Brady Geisler, Rutland, 19:58; 2. Karver Butler, Rutland, 20:20; 3. Owen Dube-Johnson, Rutland, 20:56; 4. Parker Todd, Otter Valley, 21:26; 5. Caleb Barrows, Fair Haven, 21:27; 6. Joseph Cijka, Otter Valley, 21:42; 7. Lane Shelton, Rutland, 22:03; 8. Max McCalla, Rutland, 22:05; 9. Ethan Woodbury, Rutland, 22:14; 10. Liam Murphy, Otter Valley, 22:25.
Top Ten Girls: 1. Annika Heintz, Mill River, 26:22; 2. Annabelle Mahar, Rutland, 26:25; 3. Helen Culpo, Rutland, 26:32; 4. Kelsey Adams, Otter Valley, 28:41; 5. Sarah Calvin, Otter Valley, 29:11; 6. Zoe Elliott, Otter Valley, 29:57; 7. Deirdre Lillie, Rutland, 30:22; 8. Fiona Pol, Rutland, 30:23; 9. Cecily McCormack, Rutland, 30:25; 10. Kendra Mallette, Otter Valley, 32:28.
Otter Valley seniors Caleb Chisamore, Liam Murphy, Parker Todd, Joseph Cijka and Sarah Calvin were honored before their race.
