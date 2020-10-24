BRANDON — Brothers Alex and Luca Polli tossed three touchdowns apiece in the Otter Valley football team's 41-20 win against Mill River Saturday afternoon at Markowski Field.
The Otters were in control throughout and had given up just a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter.
Mill River scored a pair of touchdowns late in the contest.
Brady Diaz had two touchdown receptions for Otter Valley, while Dylan Gaboriault, Casey McMullen, Aidan Blier and Luciano Falco all caught one.
Dallas Bryant threw two touchdowns for the Minutemen.
Otter Valley finishes the regular season at 3-6 and plays Rutland in the opening round of the 7-on-7 playoffs on Tuesday. Mill River is 1-8 and hosts Poultney in the playoffs on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mountain 2, L & G 1
(Overtime)
TOWNSHEND — In a battle of top teams in Division III, Green Mountain edged Leland and Gray 2-1 in overtime Saturday afternoon.
Everett Mosher netted the game-winner on a ball across the middle that Mosher one-timed and deflected off a defender into the goal.
"(Everett) probably had 12 chances," said GM coach Jake Walker. "We had more chances than them, but their goalkeeper played really well."
Walker said his keeper. Skyler Klezos made two or three critical saves as well.
The Rebels scored first midway through the second half, before the Chieftains' Jack Boyle scored with 15 minutes to play.
Green Mountain finishes the regular season at 10-2.
Proctor 5, Fair Haven 0
PITTSFORD — The Division IV Proctor boys soccer team bested D-II Fair Haven Saturday afternoon at Taranovich Field, 5-0.
Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon both had two goals, while Treyton Kimball scored once. The goal was the first of Kimball's high school career.
Hunter Bridge and Joel Denton had assists.
Proctor finishes the regular season at 7-2-1.
MAU 4, Otter Valley 1
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team finished its regular season with a 4-1 loss to Mount Anthony.
MAU scored 16 minutes into the first half from Nate Potter. Potter added another goal two minutes later.
"We had a nice opportunity on a header in the first half by Lane Eddy, but it went wide. The game easily could have gone into the half at 1-1," said Otters coach Dick Williams.
Jordan Gardner scored on a penalty kick in the second half, before Eddy put Otter Valley on the board.
Silas Rella-Neill scored the last goal, assisted by Oliver Salazar.
"We did a lot of chasing and running, but I'm proud of my boys for the resolve they showed," Williams said.
The Otters are 3-5 heading into the playoffs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor 2, Green Mountain 1
WINDSOR — The Green Mountain girls soccer team couldn't recover from a sluggish start, falling to Windsor 2-1 Saturday afternoon.
"We started off slow and they took advantage of it," said GM coach Carolynn Hamilton. "Their first goal woke us up."
The Yellow Jackets went up 2-0, with the second goal scored by Elliot Rupp.
The Chieftains got a goal back before the half with a perfect strike from 25 yards out by Riley Paul.
"The goalie misjudged her shot and it went over her head," Hamilton said.
Green Mountain finishes the regular season at 7-4.
BF 5, Twin Valley 1
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls' Emma Graham had a hat trick in the Terriers' 5-1 win against Twin Valley on Saturday.
Maggie Parker scored on a header and Birgess Schemm scored on a penalty kick.
Bellows Falls finishes the regular season at 2-7.
PLAYOFF SCORES
Field Hockey
Mount Mansfield 2, Essex 1
CVU 4, Colchester 0
