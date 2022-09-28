BRANDON — Elena Politano scored four goals and Brookelyn Kimball, Mallee Richardson and Randi Lancour also knocked in goals to propel the Otter Valley girls soccer team to a 7-0 victory over Mill River on Wednesday at Markowski Field.
OV coach Tammi Blanchard was happy that she got an opportunity to give playing time to a lot of players.
The 3-4 Otters take a three-game winning streak into Friday's home game against Springfield.
GIRLS SOCCER
Poultney 6, LTS 1
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls soccer team got back to the .500 mark with a dominant 6-1 win against Long Trail School on Wednesday.
It snapped a two-game losing skid for the Blue Devils.
"We definitely needed it. We came out hard and dominated the first half," said Poultney coach Hannah Corkum.
Kait DeBonis found the back of the net four times and had an assist to lead the charge. Bella Mack scored her first varsity goal, volleying in a corner kick by Kaydyn L'Esperance. L'Esperance also scored for Poultney.
Mack stepped up in a central midfield role in place of senior Hannah Welch and shined.
Poultney (2-2) hosts Arlington on Saturday.
Rutland 2, Midd 0
MIDDLEBURY — Bethany Solari scored both goals in the Rutland girls soccer team's 2-0 victory over Middlebury on Wednesday as RHS played the full game of soccer that coach Laurie McClallen had been looking for.
"We played 80 minutes of consistent soccer which is kind of what we had been trying to get to," McClallen said.
Ady Kinsman assisted on Solari's first goal that gave Rutland a 1-0 halftime lead.
Solari's second goal at the 27:18 mark of the second half was unassisted.
Emilia Sabataso collected four saves in earning the shutout.
The Rutlanders outshot the Tigers 20-4. Middlebury goalie Kassidy Brown had 18 saves.
Rutland is 3-4 and hopes to get to the .500 mark on Saturday at 4 p.m. when Mount Abraham comes to Alumni Field.
Arlington 3, Westside 2
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls soccer team fell to a tough Arlington squad Tuesday afternoon in Westside.
The Golden Horde dropped to 3-3 on the season and hosts Sharon Academy on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Rutland 2, Woodstock 0
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland boys soccer team earned its second straight win, beating Woodstock 2-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Ben Ceretta scored both goals for RHS, finding the back of the net in each half. Aidan Good and Will Alexander had assists.
"We had the better of shots and possession," said Rutland coach Ben Black.
Colin Rider had nine saves for RHS, while Parker Pierce made eight stops for the Wasps.
Rutland (2-5) hosts Brattleboro on Tuesday.
GOLF
BBA wins
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy golf team earned a close win in the Division I Southern Conference championships Wednesday afternoon at The Golf Club at Equinox.
The Bulldogs shot 333 among their four-scoring golfers, beating Rutland by just four strokes.
Rutland's Sebastian Pell comfortably took home medalist honors, shooting a 74. Kyle Blanchard shot an 83, while Aiden Farrell and Jacobb Downs both shot 90 to round out the scoring golfers for RHS.
Noah Rourke and Benny Ario led the winning Bulldogs, shooting an 81. Angus Bellingham shot 83 and Nick O'Donnell shot 88,
Serafin medals
WOODSTOCK — Mill River freshman Mattie Serafin tied for medalist honors during the Minutemen's match on Wednesday at Woodstock Country Club.
Serafin shot a 38, tying with Woodstock's Ethan Dean in the nine-hole match. Hartford's Jaden Poirier was a stroke back at 39.
The Hurricanes won in the team scoring at 175, beating the Wasps by four strokes. Otter Valley was third at 201 and Killington Mountain School was at 215.
Matt Bryant led the Otters with a 42, while Jordan Beayon shot 47, Jackson Howe shot 55 and Jacob Tripp shot 57.
Outside of Serafin for Mill River, Max McKee shot 56 and Jimmy Barrett shot 67.
BBA's Kaylie Porter earned a comfortable win in the girls competition, shooting a 43 and beating teammate Grace McDonald by seven strokes.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
CU 3, NVU-Lyndon 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's volleyball team cruised to a straight sets win against in-state rival NVU-Lyndon Wednesday night at Glenbook Gymnasium.
The Spartans won by set scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-17.
Hailey Martinovich led the charge for CU with 10 kills, followed by Vanessa LeBrun's six. Maddie Delsignore had 23 assists, playing a big part in the win.
Castleton (4-9) hosts Western Connecticut State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
