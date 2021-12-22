SPRINGFIELD — The Otter Valley boys basketball team got into the win column with a 56-28 win against Springfield Wednesday night.
The Otters led 26-12 at the half.
Seniors Elijah Tucker-Bryant and Hayden Bernhardt had 15 points apiece to lead Otter Valley.
Tanner Gintof had eight points for the Cosmos.
“Springfield is a physical team,” OV coach Mike Stark said.
That physicality meant that the Otters went to the foul line frequently and they cashed in, making 15 of their 17 free throws.
Otter Valley (1-2) is at Windsor on Monday. Springfield (1-3) hosts MSJ next Wednesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Woodstock 1, Rutland 0
WOODSTOCK — The story of the day was goalie play in Wednesday’s boys hockey game between Rutland and Woodstock.
The Wasps inched out a 1-0 win on the back of an early third period goal by Griffin Piconi.
Keaton Piconi stood on his head for Woodstock with 39 saves in goal. Rutland goaltender Noah Bruttomesso was strong again with 25 saves.
“It was a good game for both sides,” said RHS coach Mike Anderson. “We played well. We just couldn’t put the puck in the net.”
The Ravens (3-2) are at Brattleboro next Wednesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 78, Colgate 68
BURLINGTON — A superior first-half effort was the difference as the University of Vermont men’s basketball team beat Colgate 78-68 Wednesday afternoon at Patrick Gymnasium.
The Catamounts and Raiders traded the lead for much of the opening half, but UVM took the lead for the rest of the half with a pair of Ryan Davis free throws with 5:17 until the break.
Colgate battled back and took the lead with a Jack Ferguson 3 with 9:20 to play in the second half, before UVM’s Ben Shungu matched him on the other end.
The Raiders tied the game one more time a few minutes later, but the Catamounts controlled the game down the stretch to secure the win.
Aaron Deloney led UVM with 18 points. Davis and Isaiah Powell both had 17 points.
Colgate was paced by Tucker Richardson’s game-high 21 points. Ferguson had 16 points and nine rebounds.
UVM (8-4) is back in action on Jan. 2, opening America East Conference play hosting Albany.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 61, Bryant 45
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — University of Vermont women’s basketball junior forward Delaney Richason had a game-high 17 points Tuesday leading the Catamounts in a 61-45 win over Bryant in Vermont’s final non-conference tilt of the season.
With the win, the Vermont improved to 6-5 this season while the Bulldogs fell to 2-9.
A pair of runs, in the first quarter and fourth quarter, helped propel UVM to the victory.
Behind Richason’s effort, CVU alumna Catherine Gilwee had 13 points, including three 3s, and Emma Utterback had 11 points. Anna Olson had 14 rebounds to go along with eight points for the Catamounts.
Vermont will begin America East play on next Thursday as they welcome Maine to Patrick Gym for the first time since January 22, 2020. Tip is set for 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MMU 58, BBA 46
JERICHO — The Burr and Burton girls basketball team fell to Division I Mount Mansfield 58-46 Tuesday night.
The Cougars led by four at the half, but pulled away after the break.
Mount Mansfield was paced by Allison Fullem with 15 points, followed by Cherise Shamp with 14 and Meadow Worthley had 12.
A pair of Bulldogs were in double figures led by Laurel Baker with 15 points and Nevaeh Camp with 12.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
COURCHEVEL, France — It was a letdown for local ski fans when the giant slalom race that was scheduled for Killing Mountain on Saturday, Nov. 27 was canceled.
That race was made up on Wednesday in Courchevel, France.
Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the slalom race at Killington the day after the canceled giant slalom, finished second in Wednesday’s race with a combined time of 2:13.38.
It was Shiffrin’s second podium in as many days, as the winner of the giant slalom on Tuesday.
The only skier faster than Shiffrin on Wednesday was Sweden’s Sara Hector, who had a time of 2:13.03. It was the first World Cup win for Hector since 2014.
Former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan was impressive taking 13th with a time of 2:16.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.