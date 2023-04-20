BRANDON — The Otter Valley softball team survived a tough challenge from defending Division IV champion West Rutland, as the Otters won 7-6 Thursday afternoon at Candon Field.
"Our teams were about as evenly-matched as you can have," said OV coach Kelly Trayah.
It showed in how back and forth the game was.
Otter Valley led 2-1 after one, but the Golden Horde pushed ahead 3-2 in the second. The Otters had a big inning in the third, scoring five runs to lead 7-3, but Westside kept battling, eventually getting the deficit to one.
Samara Raiche hit a hard ball to short in the seventh, but OV made the play to secure the victory. Raiche had a pair of hits in the loss, while Peyton Guay had a hit and stolen base.
Bryn Blanchard came up with a big hit for the Otters on an eight-hit day, where a lot of different girls stepped up to nab the win. Trayah lauded the defensive effort of Ryleigh LaPorte and Randi Lancour, who covered a lot of ground to keep West Rutland from a handful of hits.
Mackenzie McKay struck out seven for Otter Valley, while Guay struck out three.
Otter Valley (2-2) is at rival Fair Haven on Tuesday. West Rutland (2-1) hosts rival Poultney the same day.
SOFTBALL
Essex 15, Rutland 0
Rutland lost another game abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule as Essex left Northeast Field with a 15-0 victory.
Rutland managed three base hits, two by pitcher Kayla Olszewski. Alivia Morris had the other hit.
Emily Sunderland made the play of the game for RHS with a catch against the left fence.
"She has really improved out there," Rutland coach Dick Wright said.
Olszewski went the five innings in the circle and struck out four.
Rutland (1-3) hosts rival Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
Poultney 25, GM 10
(5 Innings)
CHESTER — Poultney rolled to a 25-10 victory over Green Mountain on Thursday at McKenzie Field in a game abbreviated to five innings by the 12-run rule.
"We had some control problems and when they hit it, they hit it hard," Green Mountain coach Todd Parah said.
It gave the Blue Devils the season sweep of Green Mountain. They defeated them 7-5 in Poultney.
Poultney (2-2) is at rival West Rutland on Tuesday. Green Mountain (0-2) hosts Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Windsor 12, Springfield 10
WINDSOR — Springfield softball coach Tim Considine was happy with the way his Cosmos hit the ball in Thursday's 12-10 loss to Windsor.
"We cost ourselves a couple of runs on the base paths and easily gave them five runs so I think it is agame that could have gone the other way," Considine said "Everybody hit."
That included Macie Stagner with three singles, Mackenzie Sidler with three hits including a triple, Malia Findley with a double, Maddie Clark with a double, Amelia Murch with two hits and Jill Muther with five singles.
The Cosmos (0-2) will try to break through on Saturday morning when Tammy Claussen brings Leland & Gray to Bill Robinson Field.
BASEBALL
GM 20, Westside 0
WEST RUTLAND — The Green Mountain baseball team sprayed 20 hits around the park on Tuesday en route to a 20-0 victory over West Rutland.
Kaiden McCarthy led that offensive barrage by going 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Andrei Solzhenitzyn added two hits with a double and three RBIs and Mason Parker knocked in another three runs.
Also with two hits were Jack Hinkley, Tanner Swisher and Derek Hodgdon.
Gus Covarrubias and Grady Johnson had hits for Westside.
Green Mountain (3-0) hosts Bellows Falls on Saturday. West Rutland (2-2) hosts rival Poultney on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 6, Hartford 1
The Rutland girls tennis team was dominant on Thursday, rolling past Hartford 6-1 to push their record to 3-1.
Hartford's Wren Parker got the only win of the day for the Hurricanes, beating Anna Gallipo in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.
Other than that, Rutland ownded the day at Whites Courts.
Arrika Patorti breezed in the No. 2 singles match, 6-0, 6-0.
Emma Barclay also cruised at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-2.
Abbey Watelet was similarly dominant in her No. 4 singles action, 6-2, 6-0.
Elizabeth Stoodley was pushed at No. 5 but persevered with a 7-6, 7-4 win.
Rutland's No. 1 doubles tandem of Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer won 6-3, 6-2 and the No. 2 doubles team of Bethany Solari and Caroline McCormack took care of business.
Rutland (3-1) travels to St. Johnsbury on Saturday.
MEN'S TENNIS
CU 9, Johnson 0
The Castleton men's tennis team collected its third 9-0 victory of the 2023 season, throttling NVU-Johnson on the road Tuesday.
Doubles play featured the Spartans (5-7) taking all three points with forceful wins by Connor Davis/Jason Lipscomb and Stanley Andersen/Andy Phelan at flights two and three. Phil Kluge teamed up with Rowan Kidder at the top slot, collecting an 8-6 triumph for Kidder's first No. 1 doubles victory.
Castleton's taming of the Badgers (0-10) picked up in singles action as Lipscomb added a double-bagel at the third spot. Andersen rolled Malik Moore in a pair of 6-1 sets while Phelan dispatched Adiance Cheromiah, 6-0, 6-2, at the bottom two flights.
Davis limited his No. 2 flight foe to a lone point and top-slotted Kluge put away Riley Fitzgerald in 6-2, 6-0 fashion. After taking a tiebreak in the first set, Kidder posted a 6-3 second stanza to complete the 9-0 shutout.
