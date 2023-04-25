FAIR HAVEN — The Otter Valley baseball team topped rival Fair Haven for the second time in the last four days, winning 10-9 on Tuesday.
The Slaters were in control early, going up 6-3 through four innings, but the Otters pushed ahead with a five-run sixth. Fair Haven tied the game with three runs in the bottom half, but Otter Valley got a run in the seventh to secure the win.
Matt Bryant drove in three runs to pace Otter Valley. Wood and Luciano Falco had three hits, while Richard LaFountaine had two hits. Ramey, Trey Lee and Carson Babbie drove in two runs apiece for Fair Haven. Babbie and Max Kyhill had two hits.
Otter Valley (3-2) hosts Mount Anthony on Thursday, while Fair Haven (2-2) is at Burr and Burton the same day.
BASEBALL
GM 23, Mill River 6
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River broke open a close game (8-5 in the fourth) and went to beat Mill River 23-6 in Tuesday's baseball game.
Tate Pellerin was the winning pitcher, working four innings) and also had three bases hits with a double.
Leading GM at the plate was Liam O'Brien with four hits and two RBIs.
Tanner Swisher had a productive day with three hits and five RBIs.
Other contributors for Green Mountain were Kaiden McCarthy with three hits and three RBIs, Andrei Solzhenitsyn with two base hits, Aiden Garvey with two hits and an RBI and Caleb Bigelow with two RBIs.
Taylor Patch had two hits for the Minutemen and Sasha Auer absorbed the loss.
Green Mountain hiked its record to 4-0. Mill River dropped to 0-1.
Westside 13, Poultney 0
(5 innings)
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland softball assistant coach Carl Serrani stepped in to coach the baseball team against Poultney on Tuesday and the Golden Horde cruised to a 13-0 win in five innings.
Andrew Bailey went three innings, striking out five, and Ryan Coolidge went two innings, striking out one for Westside. The two combined to allow just three hits. Jared Lambert was the losing pitcher for the Blue Devils.
Garrett Owens and Grady Johnson had two hits apiece and Jeff Tedesco had a double driving in two for West Rutland.
The Golden Horde (3-2) hosts rival Mount St. Joseph on Thursday. Poultney (0-2) hosts Arlington the same day.
MSJ 8, Rivendell 2
The Mount St. Joseph baseball team struck early scoring seven runs across the first two innings and beat Rivendell Academy 8-2 on Tuesday.
Matt Greeno pitched a complete game for the Mounties, striking out 11.
Braedon McKeighan had three hits and drove in two for MSJ, while Kyle Costales had two hits and two RBIs and David Franzoni had a hit and two RBIs.
MSJ improved to 1-0 and is still waiting to see if its game from Friday against Woodstock will count as a win. The Mounties were leading after five innings, but the sixth inning wasn't completed in that game.
SOFTBALL
OV 21, Fair Haven 3
FAIR HAVEN — Ryleigh LaPorte had a 3-for-4 showing at the plate to lead Otter Valley to a 21-3 victory over Fair Haven.
Elizabeth Munger had two hits for the Slaters.
Westside 16, Poultney 12
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball won a high-scoring 16-12 affair against rival Poultney on Tuesday.
Kennah Wright-Chapman led Westside with three hits, including two triples. Arianna Coombs had a triple and Bella Coombs had a double. For Poultney, Hannah Welch had two triples.
Peyton Guay struck out six for the Golden Horde and Kait DeBonis fanned two for the Blue Devils.
Poultney (2-3) hosts Burr and Burton on Friday, while West Rutland (4-1) is at Mill River on Saturday.
GM 18, Mill River 5
NORTH CLARENDON — Green Mountain made quick work of Tuesday's softball game, ending the contest after five innings via the 12-run rule by winning 18-5.
Riley Paul pitched four hitless innings and then Brie Howe came in and gave up one hit in the fifth. Paul did have seven walks.
Mill River's one hit was a bloop single by pitcher Olivia Graham.
Howe went 4-for-5 for the Chester team with four RBIs. Kayla English added two hits and two RBIs and Lacey Perry had two base hits.
GM (1-3) will try to keep it going on Thursday when they host Proctor. Mill River (1-2) hosts Twin Valley the same day.
Springfield 10, Bratt 9
SPRINGFIELD — Maddie Clark's single with the bases loaded plated Malia Findley in the seventh for a walk-off 10-9 win for the Springfield softball team against Division I Brattleboro on Tuesday.
The game was back and forth with the teams trading the lead. The Cosmos were up 9-6 going into the seventh, but the Colonels scored three in the top half to force Springfield to bat in the last inning.
Mackenzie Sidler had three hits to lead the Cosmos, while Amelia Murchie had two hits.
Springfield (1-3) is at rival Bellows Falls on Thursday.
SOCCER
Lions Cup
Three players from Rutland County were named to the Vermont team that will play New Hampshire in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup.
Representing Rutland High on the boys team is Eli Rosi.
Rutland's McKenzie McLaughlin and Fair Haven's Brittney Love are the Rutland County players that will play for the girls team that will be coached by Rutland High coach Lori McClallen. Rutland's Michael Coppinger will be an assistant for the girls squad and primarily work with the goalkeepers.
POSTPONEMENTS
Burr and Burton arrived at Northeast Field but the softball game with Rutland never started as the umpires deemed the field unplayable. No makeup date was available.
Rutland's home girls tennis match against BFA-St. Albans was called off due to unplayable court conditions. The same was the case across town for the MSJ girls against Bellows Falls.
The Proctor softball team's away game at Woodstock and the Springfield at Woodstock baseball were also postponed.
BOYS LACROSSE
Woodstock 10, RHS 5
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland boys lacrosse team sputtered offensively, falling to Woodstock 10-5 Tuesday afternoon.
Noah Bruttomesso and Jonah Bassett had two goals apiece for RHS.
Rutland (2-4) is at rival Burr and Burton on Thursday.
UNIFIED
BBA 70, OV 42
MANCHESTER — Lane Sargent scored 18 points to Burr and Burton Academy to a 70-42 victory over Otter Valley in girls basketball on Tuesday at EH Henry Gym.
Madison Mitchell led Otter Valley with 10 points and Peyton Chisamore and Tanner Derepentigny added seven and six, respectively.
Jeremiah Shaw followed with five points that included one from downtown. Also scoring for the Otters were Jacob Pockett, Tearsa Elrick, Alyssa Wade and Dylan Lear.
The Otters travel to Mount Anthony's Kates Gym on Monday.
RHS 36, Hartford 34
The Rutland Unified basketball team topped Hartford 36-34 on Tuesday at Rutland High School.
RHS is at Brattleboro on Thursday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 18, Keene 2
KEENE, N.H. — Brayden Howrigan earned the victory for the Castleton baseball team and his teammates hit the ball up and down the lineup in an 18-2 victory over Keene State in a key Little East Conference baseball clash in terms of fighting for one of the six postseason tournament spots.
Jackson Cardozo was one of the big sticks in the Castleton lineup, going 4-for-6 with 4 RBIs. Teammate Tyler McLain had three hits and Hunter Perkins was 2-for-2 with three runs scored while knocking in two more.
Green Mountain Union graduate Jack Boyle had two hits and four RBIs and Kannon Dush had three hits while knocking in two runs. Evan Keegan added a home run.
Otter Valley graduate Patrick McKeighan absorbed the loss.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU, UMB split
BOSTON — The Castleton University and UMass Boston softball teams split a Little East Conference doubleheader on Tuesday.
In the first game, a 7-1 CU win, the Spartans (14-12, 7-5 LEC) capitalized on seven Beacon errors in Tuesday's opener, scoring seven runs on eight hits in the convincing victory. Allison Almond and Alexandra Brouillette each had multi-hit games at the plate while Samera Rideout led Castleton with three RBIs. In the circle, Olivia Joy impressed once again allowing just one run and striking out four batters en route to her fifth complete game and sixth win.
Despite outhitting UMass Boston 7-6 in Tuesday's night cap, the Spartans were unable to convert on several of their opportunities, leaving 10 players on base in the 4-1 loss. Mosher, Rideout, and Rogers had two hits apiece, but Castleton struggled at the plate overall, striking out nine times in the contest.
MEN'S LACROSSE
UMB 25, CU 7
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team hosted UMass Boston on Tuesday night in the penultimate game of the regular season, falling 25-7 to the high-powered Beacons in Little East Conference action.
Chris LaBonte notched his second hat-trick in a row, following up a five-goal game on Saturday with three goals in Tuesday's contest. Cam Frankenhoff had two goals and an assist while Sean Kimura added a goal and two assists. Liam Evarts scored for Castleton as well and Casey Meczywor had an assist.
