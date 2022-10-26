BRISTOL — Otter Valley's Owen Thomas scored 12 minutes into the second half on an assist from Lucas Politano and great goalie play by Isaiah Wood and his defense made it stand up for a 1-0 victory.
The first-round playoff victory moves the Otters into the quarterfinals on Saturday against Middlebury.
"Isaiah had 20-plus saves. He has just been a rock for us," Otter Valley coach Brian Thomas said.
The Otters had a preseason scrimmage against Mount Abe but it lasted only seven minutes before it was halted by the weather.
"We had very little to go on. But we knew it would be a hard game," coach Thomas said.
"It was almost a matter of who struck first.
"We played a great team.
"But everyone on our team was positive the whole game including the bench. The sportsmanship was great. Everyone hustled. It was just exciting."
The No. 10 Otters take an 8-7 record up Route 7 to Middlebury against the No. 2 and 12-2-1 Tigers.
BOYS SOCCER
GM 1, White River Valley 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — Ben Munukka drilled home a penalty kick after a foul in the box with 19 minutes remaining to give Green Mountain a 1-0 victory over White River Valley in a Division III first-round boys soccer playoff game.
GM goalie Forrest Garvin earned the shutout with a couple of tough saves.
No. 9 Green Mountain will take a 7-7-1 record to No. 1 Vergennes (11-1-2) on Saturday.
"It was an even game. We played well for 80 yards but then had trouble making things happen," Green Mountain coach Jake Walker said.
Woodstock 1, Fair Haven 0
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock scored in the first half and made the goal stand up for a 1-0 victory over Fair Haven in the first round of the Division III boys soccer playoffs on Wednesday.
"We played well, particularly in the second half," Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton said.
The No. 12 Slaters end their season at 3-11 and the No. 5 Wasps take a 10-5 record into the quarterfinal round.
Arlington 5, Westside 0
ARLINGTON — West Rutland packed players back on defense but Arlington still managed more than enough goals to win, trimming the Golden Horde 5-0 in Wednesday's Division IV first-round playoff game under the lights of Werner Field.
The Eagles fashioned a 2-0 halftime lead.
Scoring for Arlington were Hunter McDermott (two goals), Perceval Hess, Brooks Enzensperger and Joe McCray.
"We played an unorthodox game made famous by the Italians in 1960s,: Westside coach Dillon Zaengle said of stacking the defense. "We figured that gave us the best chance to win.
"I was proud of the way the boys played."
The No. 3 Eagles will take a 12-2-1 record into Saturday's quarterfinal game at home against Grace Christian.
Grace Christian 5, Proctor 3
BENNINGTON — Grace Christian got on top of Proctor in a hurry and went on to a 5-3 victory in the first round of the Division IV boys soccer playoffs at the old Southern Vermont College field.
"We did not come out with a lot of energy and they scored two quick goals on us," Proctor coach Gannon McKearin said.
The Phantoms fought back and tied it 2-2 but the Lions recaptured the lead.
The Phantoms knotted the score again at 3-3 but the rest of the day belonged to the Lions.
Joel Denton had two goals for Proctor and Isaac Parker the other.
McKearin and co-head coach Curtis Tomlinson came to the program at the midnight hour so they believe they can have an impact now with an offseason.
"We talked to them after the game about doing something in the offseason. We only have one senior so I can't see why we can't get better," McKearin said.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd quarterfinal
MIDDLEBURY — The second-ranked Middlebury College field hockey team has earned the top seed in the upcoming NESCAC Tournament.
The four-time defending conference champions will begin their quest for the program's ninth title when they host eighth-seeded Hamilton on Saturday at 12 p.m. in quarterfinal action.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Chase honored
NORTHFIELD — For the second time in the month of October, senior Trevor Chase was announced as one of two Wide Receivers named to D3football.com’s Team of the Week.
Chase’s day started off with a bang when Mitchell Theal found him for a 79 yard catch and run on Norwich’s first play from scrimmage. The dynamic duo would link up again early in the second quarter for another 79 yard score to give the Cadets a 14-3 halftime lead. Chase would finish with nine receptions for 205 yards and the two touchdowns.
This is Chase’s second time on D3football.com’s team of the week. The first was for his 12-catch 185-yard and three-touchdown performance against Coast Guard on Oct. 1.
Chase will look to replicate this performance when the Cadets travel to WPI on Saturday.
