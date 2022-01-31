BRANDON — They might have brought a 1-10 record into the game, but this Otter Valley boys basketball team has a lot of spunk. They trailed 12-5 after the first quarter, but forced six turnovers in the second quarter with the press on the way to a 55-48 victory over Burr and Burton on Monday night.
Coach Mike Stark loved the effort from his Otters and would love to see that energy duplicated when Windsor comes to Brandon on Saturday.
Elijah Tucker-Bryant had a monster game for OV with 20 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
Logan Letourneau added 14 point and Owen Thomas 12.
Maddox Matthews led the Bulldogs with 16 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartford 61, Springfield 28
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford had nine players who scored led by Brandon Potter and Christian Hathorn with 14 apiece in cruising to a 61-28 victory over Springfield on Monday night at Hanley Gym.
Hartford visits Mount St. Joseph on Thursday.
GM 65, L&G 41
CHESTER — Green Mountain is getting its players back. Brothers Everett and Eben Mosher were among those back in the lineup on Monday night and the Chieftains got off to a 25-11 first-quarter lead and coasted home toto a 65-41 victory over Leland & Gray in boys basketball action at Nason Gym.
Everett Mosher led the 8-4 Chiefs with 25 points and Branden Rose added 13.
"They play hard," GM coach Brian Rapanotti said of the Rebels.
WRV 71, Mill River 50
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River coach Ben Smith wasn't a picture of doom and gloom after his team's 71-50 loss to White River Valley on Monday night.
Actually, he was pretty happy. And he can see a day when basketball glory returns to Dean W. Houghton Memorial Gymnasium because of the play of his younger players.
"Our sophomore class played really well tonight," Smith said.
Sophomore Ryan Smith led the Minutemen with 21 points and his classmate Michael Wierzbicki added 14.
"Those guys are getting a lot of minutes now," coach Smith said.
Mill River was trailing only by seven points with five minutes left.
"Then we got tired and they were hitting some shots," coach Smith said. "They can all shoot."
Dominic Craven led the Wildcats with 28 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mid-Vermont 50, Poultney 25
QUECHEE — Hayley Goodwin lit up her own gym with 35 points in powering Mid-Vermont Christian to a 50-25 victory over Poultney on Monday night.
Hailey Hayes had seven to lead the Blue Devils and Kaitlyn DeBonis added five.
Poultney coach Todd Hayes liked the effort of his team in the first quarter. The Eagles led only 8-6 at the end of that stanza. Then, he felt the Devils lost their fire.
The Devils will try to get their confidence back with a couple of wins on the home floor this week. Leland & Gray comes to Poultney on Thursday and Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Rutland games
All gate receipts from Rutland High School home basketball games on Thursday and Friday at Keefe Gymnasium will go to the Community Cupboard.
The Rutland boys host Brattleboro on Thursday and the RHS girls host the Colonels on Friday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
EastConn 66, CU 51
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University women's basketball team traveled to Little East Conference foe Eastern Connecticut with a short bench on Monday night and gave the Warriors a tight battle for a majority of the contest before coming up short in the end, 66-51.
The Spartans (9-7, 2-5 LEC) trailed by just six points after three quarters, but the Warriors (11-8, 8-2) outscored 17-8 in the final 10 minutes as the fatigue set in for the Spartans.
Ryleigh Coloutti, fresh off her fourth LEC Rookie of the Week award, poured in 20 points to lead the Spartan offense, knocking down 4-of-12 from beyond the arc. She also had nine rebounds. Kelly Vuz added 16 points and six boards, while Elise Magro chipped in 10 points and four steals.
Anna Barry led Eastern with 22 points and 16 boards, followed by Julie Keckler with 20 points and three assists.
Coloutti honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the fourth time this season, Castleton University women's basketball freshman Ryleigh Coloutti was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week.
Shea earned the honor after averaging a double-double - 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game - in a 1-1 week for the Spartans. Her week was highlighted with a 17-point, 17-rebound performance in Castleton's 57-37 non-conference victory over NVU-Lyndon.
COLLEGE TRACK
CU awarded
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Following a strong showing at the Middlebury Invitational Saturday afternoon, the Castleton University men's track and field team saw two athletes earn Little East Conference weekly awards. JaQuincy Bostick earned Rookie Field Athlete of the Week for a second time this season, while David Harvey was named Track Athlete of the Week.
Bostick won the triple jump with a program record distance of 12.86 meters, rising to fourth in the LEC for the event. He's just four hundredths of a meter away from qualifying for regionals. Bostick was previously named Rookie Field Athlete of the Week after placing third in the long jump at the Middlebury Winter Classic two weeks ago.
Harvey also set a program record, breaking his own mark in the 60 meter hurdles with an impressive time of 8.67 seconds. Harvey earned second in the event at the Middlebury Invitational.
Castleton athletes combined to break three school records Saturday afternoon and carry plenty of momentum with one meet remaining before the LEC Indoor Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.