WINDSOR — Otter Valley rolled to a 14-5 road victory over Windsor on Monday setting up a game with high stakes on Thursday at Hartford.
Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said Thursday's result will most likely mean the difference between being at home home or having to hit the road for the first round of the Division II playoffs.
The Otters take an 8-7 record into that game with Hartford.
Otter Valley used three pitchers with Isiah Wood getting the start and pitching 4 1/3 innings. Luca Polli got the Otters to the final inning and Caleb Whitney pitched the seventh.
Andy McEnerny had three hits with a double for the Otters and Luciano Falco and Nolan Tripp contributed two bases hits apiece.
BASEBALL
Arlington 21, MR 11
(5 innings)
ARLINGTON — The Mill River baseball team started off hot, but couldn't keep the momentum rolling in a 21-11 five-inning loss to Arlington on Monday.
The Minutemen plated 10 runs across the first two innings, but a lot of errors as the game progressed did Mill River pitchers Sasha Auer and Taylor Patch no favors.
The Minutemen (0-13) hosts Woodstock for a makeup game on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
OV 14, Windsor 7
WINDSOR — The Otter Valley softball team scored in every inning, except the second, in a 14-7 victory against Windsor on Monday.
Mackenzie McKay and Grace O'Connell both had four-hit days. Mykenzie Thibault had pair of clutch hits in the game as well.
Sierra Cormany pitched well for Otter Valley, striking out six while allowing just one walk.
Otter Valley improved to 9-4.
Woodstock 9, Proctor 8
(9 Innings)
WOODSTOCK — Proctor fell to the hard-throwing Jordan Alley in nine innings in Monday's softball game 9-8.
"She is the hardest thrower in the league," Proctor coach Tom Lubaszewski said. "She really quieted our bats."
She walked 16 but the Phantoms could manage only three hits off her — a double by Izzy Greb and singles from Aleea Richardson and Cadence Goodwin.
Proctor dropped to 7-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 6, MAU 1
BENNINGTON — The Rutland girls tennis team swept the doubles matches and claimed four of the five singles matches to defeat Mount Anthony on Monday, 6-1.
Arikka Patorti fashioned a 6-1, 6-3 win over MAU's Violet Small in the No. 1 singles match.
Rutland's Anna Gallipo did not fare as well in the No. 2 slot, falling 1-6, 4-6.
Abbey Watelet rallied after dropping the first set 3-6 to win the second set 6-2 and then prevailed in the tiebreaker 10-4.
Bethany Solari was the winner for RHS in No. 4 singles action, trimming Maple Van Orden 6-4, 6-3 and Emma Barclay took care of business at No. 5 singles, 6-3, 6-2.
Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer were back as the No. 1 doubles team after a match off but it was business as usual as the Rutland seniors breezed 6-4, 6-1.
Jayla Eugair and Caroline McCormack were extended to the tiebreaker but still picked up the victory for RHS, 6-1, 5-7, 10-0.
Rutland improved to 12-2 to cap the regular season.
BOYS TENNIS
BBA 6, MSJ 0
MANCHESTER — Mount St. Joseph took on a titan in the unbeaten Burr and Burton Academy boys tennis team and fell 6-0.
The good news for the Mounties is that Myles Donoghue and Ryan LaForest were impressive in their doubles match, bowing 6-3, 6-3.
"I was very proud of them. I was very impressed. They had some good shots and some good points," MSJ coach Hurley Cavacas said.
The Mounties play BBA again on Wednesday at home and then host Hartford on Meadow Street on Friday.
Cavacas said the Mounties will not be going to the playoffs.
They are winless but success is measured in different ways and bringing back boys tennis team after a long hiatus was was a win for the Mounties in what Cavacas called "a bridge year."
ULTIMATE
LT 15, Mill River 3
DORSET — The Mill River Ultimate team fell to Long Trail 15-3 Monday afternoon.
"Long Trail came out strong and energized," said MRU co-coach Emma Weatherhogg. "We could not match their intensity, scoring our first points in the second half. Defensively we struggled and our flow was just not there today."
Micah Patton led the Minutemen with two assists and a point. Miguel Levy and Ari LeFebre had one-point apiece, while Nick Karpinsky had an assist. Patton led the defense with two blocks.
Chloe Kennedy showed a ton of athleticism with a layout catch.
Mill River hosts Burr and Burton for its Senior game on Thursday.
