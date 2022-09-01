BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Otter Valley alumna Olivia White provided all the offense the University of Vermont women's soccer team needed in a 1-0 road victory against Long Island University Thursday afternoon.
On the White goal, Sydney Remington received the ball inside the 18-yard box off the crossbar on her own shot and passed it back to White at the top of the box. White put a first-time strike on net that snuck in just off the right goalpost and past the diving keeper for the only goal of the match.
The LIU pressure intensified in the second half leading to multiple early shots on goal. The best chance for the Sharks came in the 66th minute when Kendra Oldroyd was taken down in the box for a penalty. Erin Murphy was able to slide to her right and save the penalty kick to secure the Cats lead at 1-0.
Vermont improved to 2-2-0, while LIU fell to 2-3-0.
UVM returns home on Sunday at 4 p.m. when it hosts Rhode Island at Virtue Field. Sunday's game will be Vermont's annual Rally Around Mental Health game. Rally Around Mental Health initiatives offer educational programming and activities to promote mental health.
GOLF
OV competes
FAIRLEE — Matt Bryant and Jackson Howe competed in the opening match of the season for the Otter Valley golf team, competing at Lake Morey Country Club.
Bryant shot a 40 in the nine-hole event, while Howe shot a 42. The medalist for the day was Hartford's Joseph Barwood, who shot 34, a stroke ahead of Woodstock's Ethan Dean and three strokes ahead of the Hurricanes' Jaiden Poirier.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Union 5, Castleton 0
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Three first-quarter goals put Union College in control and it cruised to a 5-0 win against Castleton University on Thursday afternoon.
The Dutchwomen scored single goals in the second and fourth quarters.
For Castleton, Kaitlin Bardellini attempted two shots with one on goal. Mya Martin also recorded a shot on goal in her first-career game as one of five freshman starters for Castleton. Peyton Richardson, Emily Harris and Theresa Culpo each logged a shot. Hannah Frittenburg and Zoe Martin both spent 30 minutes in goal, facing a combined 13 shots on goal and with seven saves.
Emily Dawson had two goals, while Alyssa Pavano, Sophie Ruhl and Grace Krebs had one goal apiece for Union.
Castleton (0-1) has its home opener against Elms on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
CU 8, NVU-Lyndon 1
LYNDON — The Castleton University women's tennis team earned a dominant 8-1 win against NVU-Lyndon Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans got singles wins from Makayla Boisvert at No. 1, Stella Forte at No. 3, Madelyn Nonni at No. 4, Kayon Morgan at No. 5 and Pearl Bellomo at No. 6.
CU swept the doubles matches with wins from the duos of Boisvert and Nonni, Brier and Forte and Bellomo and Morgan.
Castleton (1-0) has its home opener on Sunday against Russell Sage College at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Castleton at NVU-Johnson Invitational, 12 p.m.
STOWE — The Castleton University men's golf team opened the season with a first-place result at the NVU-Johnson Invitational on Thursday, posting a team score of 311 to lead the five-team field at Stowe Country Club.
Castleton bested second-place Gordon by just one stroke, as the Fighting Scots carded a 312 as a team.
Nick Ojala led Castleton and tied for second overall with a 74, going 1-under par on the back nine. Brandon Picard fired a career-best 76, and Brady Hathorn carded an 80 in his Spartan debut. Both Jason Ryan and Andrew Stefura shot 81 on the day to round out Castleton's lineup.
