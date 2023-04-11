BRISTOL — The Otter Valley baseball team got into the win column with an 8-4 win against Mount Abraham Tuesday afternoon.
Jordan Beayon had a big two-run double that created some separation for the Otters. Isaiah Wood had a pair of hits, including a double, and had two RBIs as well. Andy McEnerny had an RBI and Ben Adams had a hit as well.
McEnerny got the start on the mound and went 5 2/3 innings for OV, allowing five hits and two earned runs, while striking out four. Luca Polli pitched the rest of the way.
The win left the Otters at 1-1.
SOFTBALL
Mt. Abe 12, OV 0
BRISTOL — Mount Abraham made quick work of Otter Valley ending the game in five innings on the run-rule with a 12-0 victory.
Grace O'Connell had a triple for 0-1 Otter Valley.
"Mackenzie McKay threw well, they just hit the ball where we weren't," Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah said.
"We'll be fine."
The Otters will try to break through for the first win on Thursday at Burr and Burton Academy.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mt. Abe 21, OV 1
BRANDON — Nine players were playing their first lacrosse team for a very young Otter Valley team and they took it on the chin, 21-1 to Mount Abraham.
Chase Cram scored the goal for the Otters with Tom Politano earning the assist.
"We graduated a lot last year. All things considered, with nine kids playing their first lacrosse game, I thought they did very well," OV coach Matt Clark said.
The victory means that the Eagles retain the Begadwe Trophy.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 18, SB 8
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls lacrosse team cruised to an 18-8 win against South Burlington on Tuesday at Taylor Field.
Sadie Stefanak had six goals and three assists to lead a potent BBA attack. Brooke Weber had three goals and two assists and Josie Powers had three goals, among a long list of contributors.
Maisie Rukat had six saves for the Bulldogs.
Miranda Hayes led the Wolves with three goals.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 5, KSC 2
CASTLETON — The Castleton baseball team bested Keene State 5-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Spartans did most of their damage early scoring four runs across the opening three innings.
Reece de Castro and Kannon Dush went deep for Castleton. It was a multi-hit game for de Castro, Jackson Cardozo and Tyler McClain.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Otter Valley alumni Josh Beayon, Nate Hudson and Pat McKeighan, who play for Keene. McKeighan pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU sweeps Cobleskill
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team swept a non-conference doubleheader from SUNY Cobleskill on Tuesday, 10-2 and 5-1.
Freshman Samera Rideout continued her torrid hitting in the opener by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Miranda Fish added two hits with a double and Jess Heinrichs, the hero on Saturday with walk-off base hit, also chipped iin with two hits.
Alexis Rogers got the complete game victory, upping her record to 3-1. She allowed only two hits.
Hannah Mosher and Allie Almond led the Spartans in the nightcap with two hits apiece. Almond had a double as did Rideout.
Katie Gallagher pitcher four innings to notch the victory.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Keene 19, CU 6
KEENE, N.H. — The Keene State men's lacrosse team pushed ahead of Castleton University in the first quarter and didn't look back, beating the Spartans 19-6 on Tuesday.
Dawson Nalette and Ian Edgar had two goals apiece to lead the Spartans in the loss. Andrew Miller had three goals to lead the Owls and six other players had two goals.
Castleton (4-8) hosts Eastern Connecticut on Saturday.
MEN'S TENNIS
UMB 7, CU 2
BOSTON — The Castleton University men's tennis team dropped a 7-2 contest to UMass Boston in Little East Conference action on Tuesday.
The Spartans' wins both came in singles play. Jason Lipscomb won at No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-1 against Felix Nguyen and Stanley Anderson won at No. 5 singles 4-6, 6-1, 10-6 against Karsten Bourgoine.
Castleton (4-5) hosts Salem State on Saturday.
