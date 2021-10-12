NORTH CLARENDON — Elena Politano scored the game-winner, her second of the day, three minutes into overtime to lead the Otter Valley girls soccer team to its first win, besting rival Mill River 2-1 Tuesday afternoon.
“We played a great first half. It was nice to get that first win,” said OV coach Tammi Blanchard.
Ella Brytowski and Savanna Cook had assists on the Politano scores.
The Minutemen’s lone score game from Charlotte Morris and goalkeeper Malori Carlson was elite once again in net.
Otter Valley (1-10) is at Woodstock on Friday. Mill River (1-8-1) is at Fair Haven on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Poultney 2, Arlington 1
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls soccer team got revenge for an earlier loss, beating Arlington 2-1 Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Welch got the scoring started on a penalty kick in the first half.
Poultney’s other Hannah, Hannah Webster, scored midway through the second half for the Devils’ other goal.
Poultney (6-4-1) has another test on Thursday, playing at rival West Rutland.
Westside 3, Long Trail 2
DORSET — The Cyr sisters had the their print on West Rutland’s 3-2 victory over Long Trail in a big way.
Ann Cyr scored the first two goals, both assisted by her sister Olivia Cyr.
Olivia notched the third goal for the 8-3 Golden Horde with Anna assisting.
Alanah Walsh scored vi a penalty kick for the Mountain Lions and Olivia Cole-Bugay had their other goal.
BOYS SOCCER
BBA 2, Rutland 0
The Rutland boys soccer team played rival Burr and Burton tough, but lost 2-0 Tuesday night at Alumni Field.
Carson Beavin scored both goals for the Bulldogs.
“We created chances and held up well defensively,” said Rutland coach Ben Black.
Black said goalie Jermaine Buffum came up with some important saves for the Ravens.
Rutland (0-11) is at Mount Anthony on Friday.
MAU 6, Fair Haven 1
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys soccer team stuck with Mount Anthony as long as they could. Nick Carrabino scored for the Slaters and they only trailed Mount Anthony 2-1 at halftime.
But the Patriots pulled away from there to a 6-1 victory.
“They are juniors and seniors and we are playing a lot of freshmen,” Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton said. “Our freshmen can play with them for 40 minutes but they are not yet ready to play against them for 80 minutes.”
The 1-9-1 Slaters go against Otter Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the middle game of the Jimmy T Showcase at Taranovich Field in Pittsford.
Stratton 3, OV 2
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to Stratton Mountain Tuesday afternoon.
OV opened the scoring five minutes into the first half on a goal from Elijah Tucker-Bryant assisted by Evan Thomas. Michael Caruso scored the next two goals to give Stratton a lead in the second half.
With 11 minutes left, a strong direct kick by Fraser Pierpont from about 40 yards and tied it 2-2
The last goal was by Simon Baron, of Stratton Mountain, assisted by Michael Caruso with just 55 seconds left on the clock.
“The result was disappointing, but the boys fought hard,” said OV coach Dick Williams.
Otter Valley (2-8-2) plays in the Jimmy T Showcase on Saturday at 1 pm. against Fair Haven.
Sharon 4, Proctor 0
PITTSFORD — The Proctor boys soccer team fell to an elite Sharon Academy club 4--0 Tuesday afternoon.
Riley Eastman scored three times for the Pheonix and Sam Simone had the other goal.
The Phantoms (4-3-2) host Arlington Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV 1, Woodstock 0
BRANDON — The Otter Valley field hockey team bounced back from a loss to Bellows Falls to beat Woodstock 1-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The Otters’ Mackenzie McKay scored the lone goal on a penalty corner in the second quarter.
Otter Valley goalie Lily Morgan had three saves and OV had a 9-6 advantage in penalty corners.
Otter Valley (8-2-1) is at Springfield on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
MR’s Heintz wins
SPRINGFIELD — The girls race at the weekly Southern Vermont League meet hosted by Springfield provided a thrilling finish and a lot of satisfaction for Mill River’s Annika Heintz.
White River Valley’s Anita Miller was getting the best last year in the battle between elite runners but on Tuesday, Heitz clocked 19:49 to win the race and Miller finished one second behind.
Mid-Vermont’s Rachel Horner-Richardson was also in the picture all the way, clocking 19:54 to place third.
Woedstock’s team went 1-2 in the boys race with Zed McNaughton winning in 17:47 and Danny Smith close behind at 17:51.
Girls Top 10 — 1. Annika Heintz, Mill River,19:49; 2. Anita Miller, WRV, 19:50; 3. Rachel Horner-Richardson, MVC, 19:54; 4. Alyssa Roberts, MVC, 21:26; 5. Myra McNaughton, Woodstock, 22:44; 6. Emma O’Brien, Leland & Gray, 23:06; 7. Autumn Powell, MVC; 23:09; 8. Alicia Ostrom, Springfield, 23:47; 9. Morgan Myers, Woodstock, 24:20; 10. Kelsey Adams, Otter Valley, 24:53.
Boys Top 10 — 1. Zed McNaughton, Woodstock, 17:47; 2. Danny Smith, Woodstock, 17:51; 3. Joel Roberts, MVC, 18:02; 4. Quinn Giordano, Woodstock, 18:53; 5. Dylan Magood, Springfield, 19:30; 6. Kellar Pauly, Woodstock, 20:29; 7. Liam Atwood, Windsor, 20:39; 8. Luke Calvin, Otter Valley, 20:41; 9. Will Dunne, Woodstock, 21:15; 10. Dillon Ladd, Otter Valley, 21:57.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Worcester St. 3, CU 2
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Castleton University field hockey team dropped a 3-2 decision to Worcester State Tuesday night.
Emily Harris and Kimberly McCarthy had goals for the Spartans.
Emily Floury led WSU with a pair of goals.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Plymouth 9, Castleton 0
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s tennis team was blanked by rival Plymouth State 9-0 on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Traill plays for GB
Former Castleton University women’s ice hockey player Casey Traill was part of the Great Britain team, looking to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Great Britain beat Korea in their final qualifying game, but missed out on qualifying for the Olympics based on goal difference.
Traill scored on the powerplay in Great Britain’s 5-0 win against Iceland in qualifying.
MEN’S SOCCER
VT Green FC
BURLINGTON — On Tuesday, Vermont Green Football Club, a men’s soccer club in Burlington, announced its entry into USL League Two. The Club plans to kick off its inaugural season in May 2022 and will play home matches at the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field.
In addition to supporting the development of soccer in the state, the Club is embarking on an ambitious mission to build a club that embeds environmental justice in its competitive strategy, operational processes and culture.
Vermont Green Football Club joins Black Rock FC, based in Manchester, as the second Vermont-based club in USL League Two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.