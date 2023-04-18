SPRINGFIELD — The Otter Valley softball team got itself into the win column with a dominant 29-5 win against Springfield on Tuesday.
Mackenzie McKay got the offense going with a bloop single in the first inning and the Otters eventually loaded the bases, before Bryan Blanchard cleared them on a double.
It was that kind of day for Otter Valley, as every player in the lineup scored at least three times. Blanchard crossed the plate four times.
McKay was strong in the circle, not allowing a run until the fourth inning. Ryleigh LaPorte, Sydney Gallo and Lauren Palmer were among the defensive standouts behind her. Blanchard played well at first base, a position she recently switched to.
Otter Valley (1-2) hosts West Rutland on Thursday. Springfield (0-1) is at Windsor on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
BF 6, Poultney 5
WESTMINSTER — The Poultney softball team made the long trip t Bellows Falls Union High School and came home with a 6-5 loss on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils fall to 1-2 and will try to get back to .500 on Thursday at Green Mountain.
BASEBALL
GM 15, Poultney 1
CHESTER — Green Mountain eighth grader Kaiden McCarthy was perfect — three innings pitched with nine strikeouts and no walks — in Tuesday's 15-1, five-inning victory over Poultney.
McCarthy and Jack Hinkley threw a combined one-hitter at the Blue Devils.
Hinkley also was 2-for-3 with a double and Liam O'Brien 2-for-2 with a double. Tate Pellerin added two hits with a double.
Tegan Capman had the lone hit for Poultney.
Green Mountain (1-0) travels to West Rutland on Thursday. Poultney (0-2) is at West Rutland on Tuesday.
WRV 11, Springfield 3
SPRINGFIELD — The 11-3 loss was a bit deceiving. Springfield only trailed White River Valley 5-3 entering the seventh inning but the Wildcats broke it open.
Springfield coach Chuck Harriman said Logan Roundy pitched well for the Cosmos.
The Cosmos were their own worst enemy, committing 13 errors.
Tanner Gintof and Carson Clark had two hits apiece for the 0-2 Cosmos and one of Clark's was a double.
The Cosmos (0-1) will look to break through on Saturday when Leland & Gray comes to Birsky-Wyman Field.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rutland 13, OV 1
The Rutland boys lacrosse team brought its record back to the .500 mark with a dominant 13-1 win against rival Otter Valley.
Noah Bruttomesso and Kyle Harned led the RHS attack with three goals apiece.
Rutland (2-2) hosts Mount Anthony on Thursday, while Otter Valley (0-2) is at Hartford on Saturday.
UNIFIED HOOPS
State title game
NORTHFIELD — The Vermont Principals' Association announced that this spring's Unified basketball state championship game will be held at Norwich University.
The game will be played on May 10 at 4 p.m. in Northfield.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 10, Union 5
CASTLETON — The Castleton baseball team had their hitting shoes on Tuesday, rapping out 10 hits with a couple of home runs in a 10-5 victory over Union.
Jackson Cardoza led the Spartans at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
Reece de Castro had two hits with a home run and three RBIs.
Green Mountain Union graduate Jack Boyle was 3-for-3 with a double out of the DH spot and Hunter Perkins had two hits with a double.
Owen Phelps notched the victory with Jack Callahan picked up the save.
The Spartans host Plymouth State in a Little East Conference doubleheader on Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU sweeps Plymouth
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team won the first game of Tuesday's Little East Conference doubleheader with Plymouth State 3-2 and then completed the sweep with an 8-5 victory.
Alexis Rogers logged the win in the first game. She was backed by hitting from Alexandra Brouillette (three hits with a double) and Rogers also added two hits to the 10-hit attack and had the winning hit in the seventh.
Hannah Mosher had a home run in the second game for the Spartans and Allison Almond and Samera Rideout contributed doubles.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Keene 19, CU 8
KEENE, N.H. — The Keene State women's lacrosse team went up by 10 goals at the half and cruised to a 19-8 win against Castleton University Tuesday night.
The Owls put up 10 goals in the first quarter alone to take a commanding lead.
Haile Ratajack led a balanced KSC attack with four goals. Phoebe Loomis had four goals for Castleton, while Megan Ward had three goals and Tien Conner had one.
Castleton (3-10) is at Rhode Island College on Friday.
