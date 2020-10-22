SPRINGFIELD — Once Otter Valley made the adjustment to neutralize Springfield’s Jared Pugh, they put a stranglehold on Thursday’s boys soccer game at Brown Field and rolled to an 8-2 victory.
Pugh got the Cosmos on the board first before Hayden Bernhardt pulled the Otters even.
Pugh scored again to recapture the lead. That’s when OV coach Dick Williams made the adjustment and the rest of the day belonged to the Otters, making it a special day for Williams, a 1985 Springfield High graduate.
Nick Parker had three goals for the Otters and Kieran Williams knocked in two. Evan Thomas and Lane Eddy also scored for the Otters.
“Once we adjusted to Jared, we had the ball in their end most of the time,” Williams said.
The Otters improve to 3-4 and have one game remaining against Mount Anthony.
Arlington 6, MSJ 1
The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team struggled to contain perennial D-IV contender Arlington in a 6-1 loss at Abatiell Field Thursday afternoon.
“We faced a strong side. (Arlington) worked its game and broke us down. If you make a mistake, they’ll capitalize on it,” said Mounties coach Josh Souza.
MSJ’s lone goal came off a header assist from Smith Schlymbly Remy to Michael Vitagliano.
Peter Carlson played well in goal for MSJ in the losing effort.
“He always gives us a big chance with some of the saves he makes,” Souza said.
MSJ drops to 1-6 and hosts Senior Day on Friday against Mill River.
GIRLS SOCCER
Green Mt. 2, Woodstock 0
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls soccer team pulled out a 2-0 win against Woodstock Thursday afternoon.
The game went into the half scoreless, but the Chieftains stuck first in the 54th minute. Riley Paul sent a perfect through ball to Kim Cummings who put Green Mountain on the board.
Less than eight minutes later, Cummings assisted on a Grace Tyrrell score.
Alex Hutchins was strong in goal with 10 saves. Chieftains coach Carolynn Hamilton said multiple of those were diving saves.
Green Mountain lost of one of its best players to injury in the Poultney game on Wednesday, with defensive midfielder Hannah Robinson tearing her ACL. Riley Paul and Berkley Hutchins stepped into those roles admirably in Thursday’s game according to Hamilton.
Green Mountain is 7-3 and travels to Windsor Saturday afternoon.
CROSS COUNTRY
Broadley sets record
WESTMINSTER — Abby Broadley broke her own course record at Bellows Falls Wednesday, running the 5K course in 17:58.
This was the last tune-up before the Vermont State Championships on Oct. 31, at Thetford.
PLAYOFF SCORES
FIELD HOCKEY
Lyndon 2, Harwood 0
CORRECTION
In an Oct. 22 article, the assist on the game-wining goal for the Fair Haven girls soccer team’s 1-0 win against Hartford was inaccurate. Senior Emma Briggs had the assist. She has eight goals and seven assists this season.
