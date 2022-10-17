SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos scored first, Otter Valley laughed last and earned a 3-1 victory in girls soccer action under the lights of Brown Field on Monday.
Meadow Murchie scored to give Springfield a 1-0 lead after a scoreless first half.
"We started out a little slow," Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard said.
Elena Politano scored for the Otters to tie the game and Mallee Richardson netted the game-winner.
Politano tacked on the pad goal.
Emily Peduto had two assists.
The victory hiked the Otters' record to 7-6.
The Cosmos fell to 4-9 with a game remaining in the regular season against Woodstock.
It was Senior Night for Springfield, so the Cosmos honored Emma Snyder, Maria Johnson, Kylie Politza, MacKenzie Bushey, Persephone Steele, Jill Muther, Malia Findley and Lexi Tewksbury.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Spartans honored
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — Castleton University football players Kevin McDonough and Jackson Brand earned weekly honors from the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC), which were released on Monday for games played through this past Saturday.
McDonough took home Defensive Player of the Week honors for his standout effort on Saturday against SUNY Maritime.
The sophomore linebacker from Concord, New Hampshire compiled a game-high 10 tackles, including four solo and 1.5 for a loss, in the Spartans' 36-33 comeback win against Maritime.
McDonough sealed the win with his first career interception with 10 seconds remaining, which thwarted a potential game-tying field goal chance for the Privateers who were positioned at the Spartans' 40-yard line
Castleton wide receiver Jackson Brand, from Glens Falls, New York, was a co-Rookie of the Week with Gallaudet defensive back Zefan Nathanson.
Brand caught the game-winning touchdown with 48 seconds to play in the CU win. He finished the day with three catches for 43 yards, all going for first downs. He returned three kickoffs for 92 yards with a long of 42 yards and an average of 30.7 yards.
Castleton (3-4) is at Keystone on Saturday at noon.
MEN'S SOCCER
Musanovic tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After a career-best week in which he led the Castleton University men's soccer team to a crucial LEC victory over Plymouth State, Ayoob Musanovic was named the LEC Co-Rookie of the Week.
The freshman, who just recently entered the Spartans' starting rotation, tallied his first and second career goals as well as an assist against the Panthers, but none meant more than his game-winning score with just 42 seconds left in regulation to clinch the 4-3 victory for Castleton.
With the Spartans down one early, Musanovic capitalized on a Plymouth State turnover and sent a beautiful cross to fellow first year Matt Spiller to make it a 1-1 game. After Castleton entered the second half knotted at two, the freshman gave the Spartans their first lead of the afternoon 10 minutes in, hustling to a rebound following a Spiller strike and slotting the ball into the net to put the Spartans up 3-2.
A goal by the Panthers in the 82nd minute made it look like the game was headed for a tie, but Musanovic came up big once again, beating Plymouth's keeper one-on-one on a centering pass from Gonzalaiz Arakaza before sending the ball into the back of the net at the 89:18 mark, sealing the come-from-behind win and putting Castleton firmly in contention for a playoff spot.
Musanovic and the Spartans return to action Wednesday, with a non-conference matchup against Albertus Magnus. Kickoff from Dave Wolk Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Arlington 10, Proctor 1
ARLINGTON — The Arlington boys soccer team cruised to a 10-1 win against rival Proctor under the lights of Werner Field Monday night.
The win was the Eagles' sixth in a row. Hunter McDermott scored an incredible nine goals for Arlington.
The Phantoms got their lone goal on a Joel Denton penalty kick.
Proctor (3-8-1) is at Sharon Academy on Wednesday. The Phantoms won the previous matchup with the Phoenix.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 4, Springfield 0
WINDSOR — The Windsor field hockey team has found a groove late in the season and kept it rolling on Monday, beating Springfield 4-0.
It was the Yellow Jackets' third straight win.
Windsor (6-7) is at Otter Valley on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season. The Cosmos (0-12-1) is at Hartford on Friday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Virzi honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women's soccer player Joely Virzi was named the NESCAC Player of the Week.
Virzi helped the Panthers end No. 21 Trinity's 11-game unbeaten streak on Saturday. She scored with just 7:15 elapsed in the contest, and that was all the team needed to upset the Bantams, handing them their first loss of the season. Virzi leads Middlebury with nine points (4 goals, 1 assist).
