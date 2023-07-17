FRISCO, Texas — The Otter Valley boys golf team is competing among the best golfers in the country this week at the High School Golf National Invitational.
After the opening day, the Otters were standing 42nd as a team at 58-over among their four golfers.
Individually, rising junior Lucas Politano led the OV pack in a tie for 55th at 1-over. His older brother Thomas Politano, a recent Otter Valley graduate, was at 10-over, Matthew Bryant was at 18-over and Jackson Howe was at 29-over.
NECBL BASEBALL
All-Star rosters
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Commissioner Sean McGrath and the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) announced the full rosters for the 2023 NECBL All-Star Game, presented by Metro Credit Union.
The marquee event of the summer will be hosted by the North Shore Navigators at historic Fraser Field in Lynn, Massachusetts on Sunday..
Each NECBL All-Star Team consists of nine pitchers (the starter, seven relievers and one closer), three catchers (a starter and two reserves), and a starter and reserve for all of the infield positions (1B, 2B, SS, 3B). Two designated hitters (a starter and reserve) are selected, as well as three starters and three reserves in the outfield and one “Coach’s Selection” made by the committee of field managers for each team.
The All-Star Game festivities will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the Home Run Derby, followed by the first pitch of the All-Star Game set to start at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $7 for General Admission.
The Fan Vote is back for an eighth straight year. Fans will have the chance to choose the final player of the All-Star Game rosters by voting for their favorite NECBL players to complete the East and West Division rosters.
The 2023 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will be broadcast live on the NECBL Network free-of-charge. This year will also see the NECBL All-Star Game broadcast in tape-delay format into 75 million households across the country.
Vermont's two NECBL teams, the Vermont Mountaineers and Upper Valley Nighthawks had players named to the West Division roster.
Bristol and Danbury led the way with six selected players apiece. Upper Valley (5), Keene (4), Vermont (3), Valley (3), and North Adams (2) all had multiple All-Stars selected for the 2023 season.
The West team's manager will be Vermont's Mitchell Holmes.
Mountaineers selections were starting pitcher Nolan Sparks, second baseman Brandon Butterworth and outfielder T.J. Williams.
Nighthawks selections were catcher Kevin Bruggeman, shortstop Christopher Worcester, outfielder Adarius Myers and designated hitters Ryan Cesarini and Garret Pike.
SENIOR GAMES
GUILD GOLDEN AGAIN
PITTSBURGH — After earning his first gold medal at the National Senior Games on Thursday, in the 800 meter race, Bellows Falls Union High School graduate struck gold again, this time clocking 4:49.84 in the 1500 meters for the first place finish in the Men's 60-64 age division at the National Senior Games.