BRANDON — It was a heart-breaker for the Otter Valley boys soccer team at Markowski Field on Monday. Jack Simac scored with only 25 seconds remaining to give White River Valley a 3-2 victory over the Otters.
It wasn’t all bad for the Otters. They banged in a couple of goals to end a scoring drought.
“We had a stretch without scoring but today we got a couple of goals. It was a monkey off our back,” OV coach Dick Williams said.
Williams was elated with the play of his goalie Ben Adams.
“It could have been five or six goals for them. He made some fantastic saves,” Williams said.
Paul Metzer scored to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead but Luca Cifone answered for the Otters — his goal assisted by Hayden Bernhardt — and the teams were deadlocked 1-1 at halftime.
Jacob Barry gave the Wildcats the lead, Simac assisting.
Again, the Otters answered. This time it was Sawyer Pierpont with Cole Letourneau earning the assist.
That only set the stage for Simac’s late-game heroics.
The Otters drop to 1-8 and will be looking to bounce back on Thursday at Mill River. The Minutemen defeated Otter Valley 2-1 in the first meeting.
Hartford 7, Mill River 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford buried Mill River early in Monday’s 7-1 victory.
Nemo Arnold got the first score and Nick Jones the next two to give the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead just 13 minutes into the game. Jones’ first goal was a penalty kick.
Jones got the hat trick to make it 4-0 in the last minute of the half.
Jones was not done. His fourth goal extended the lead to 5-0 with 29 minutes remaining and Tarin Prior then banged another home for the ‘Canes.
Tyler Corey broke through for the Minutemen on a PK with 13 minutes left. Corey struck the ball well into the upper corner.
Jacob Mayotte scored the final goal for Hartford.
The Hurricanes raised their record to 7-2 and the Minutemen fell to 3-7.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 6, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — Hannah Presch’s late goal for Springfield was not nearly enough as Windsor left town with a 6-1 victory on Monday.
Windsor built a 3-0 lead by halftime.
The Yellow Jackets improved their record to 7-1-1 and are the top-ranked team in Division III. The Cosmos fell to 1-8.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor 4, BR 1
WINDSOR — It was a memorable homecoming Saturday for Windsor on Saturday with all of the Yellow Jacket teams winning. The girls soccer team did its part by beating Black River 4-1.
Evelyn Page had two goals and an assist and Elliot Rupp contributed a goal and an assist. Olivia Rockwood also scored for the 5-2-1 Jacks who have a tough foe Wednesday when they tangle with Leland & Gray.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CU’s Rice honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — After posting gaudy numbers in Saturday’s Maple Sap Bucket Game, Castleton University’s Chris Rice was named Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Rice racked up four tackles for a loss and three sacks in addition to a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown against unbeaten Norwich.
Rice’s three sacks set a program record for most in a single game and moves him into second place all-time for Castleton with 12 career sacks. He totaled six tackles on the day, none bigger than his sack on 2nd-and-8 that forced a fumble. He picked it up and cruised 32 yards to the end zone for his second career defensive score.
Castleton returns to action Oct. 12 at home against Gallaudet.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Shappy reaps LEC honor
Castleton University’s Tatum Shappy is the Little East Conference Player of the Week after she scored twice in the opening three minutes of play with the Spartans defeating Southern Maine, 5-0, on Saturday in conference action. The win improved the Spartans’ record to 5-4 and 2-1 in LEC play, where they currently sit in a tie atop of the standings with six points.
MEN’S GOLF
Erwin reaps award
Castleton University senior Jacob Erwin was named North Atlantic Conference men’s golfer of the week Monday afternoon following his individual medalist honors at the MCLA Trailblazer Invitational.
