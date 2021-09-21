BRANDON — Otter Valley and Fair Haven battled to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday. It was more of the same and Dick Williams has seen too much of a dearth in scoring from his Otters.
“We can’t fault my team’s ability to defend. We have only given up a total of six goals in five games,” Williams said. “I can’t be upset with that.
“But I don’t like that we can’t score goals and it hasn’t been for a lack of chances.” Nick Carrabino scored for the Slaters in the first half. That was no surprise to Williams.
“We knew coming into the game that Nick would be a handful,” Williams said.
The Slaters hit the Otters early, The goal cane eight minutes into the game with Ashton Thomas picking up the assist.
The Otters made some adjustments at halftime that caused Carrabino to work harder.
The Otters netted the equalizer in the second half when Kieran Williams delivered a corner kick toward the back post and Logan Letourneau finished it.
“My Man of the Match would have to be Hayden Bernhardt,” Williams said of his senior keeper. “He played a great game. Nick might have had two or three more goals if not for him.”
Williams also had praise for Fair Haven’s Noah Beayon and noted Luca Cifone and Owen Thomas played well for the 1-2-2 Otters.
The Otters have a tough hurdle on Friday. Green Mountain is in town for OV’s Homecoming.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 7, Springfield 0
FAIR HAVEN — The only thing brighter than the lights on LaPlaca Field on Tuesday night was the play of the Fair Haven girls soccer team. The Slaters got three goals from Lily Briggs in smothering Springfield 7-0.
The Slaters and Cosmos were locked in a scoreless tie for a long time but Fair Haven knocked in two goals late in the second half to take a 2-0 lead to halftime.
Elizabeth Love scored six minutes before the half, her sister Brittney Love assisting.
Then, two minutes before the break, Lily Briggs scored via Brittney Love’s assist.
Briggs scored with Brittney Love assisting and then Brittney Love scored an unassisted tally to give the Slaters a 4-0 lead 15 minutes into the new half.
Brigs earned her hat trick 20 minutes into the second half.
Maddy Perry scored with 27 minutes remaining and then Clara Young completed the scoring with Perry earning the assist.
The Slaters put their 4-0-2 record on the line Saturday against Rutland.
“It will definitely be a tough match for us but this is the time of year when you want that type of game,” Fair Haven coach Teri Perry said.
Green Mt., L&G ppd.
CHESTER — The Leland & Gray at Green Mountain girls soccer game was postponed due to COVID protocol.
“It’s supposed to be played. They are working on a new date,” GM coach Carolynn Hamilton said,
Proctor vs. Poultney
POULTNEY — The Proctor at Poutlney girls soccer game scheduled for Tuesday was canceled by Poultney.
Middlebury 1, Mt. Abe 0
BRISTOL —The Middlebury girls soccer team edged Mount Abraham on Tuesday to improve its record to 4-1-1. The Eagles fell to 0-5.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 2, Otter Valley 0
BRANDON — Burr and Burton won the battle of top Division II field hockey teams, blanking Otter Valley 2-0 on Tuesday.
Lili Zens scored both goals for the Bulldogs. She scored in the second and third quarters.
The first was assisted by Kaelin Downey and the other by Annabelle Gray on a penalty corner.
OV goalie Lily Morgan had nine saves and BBA’s Mac Thuermer only had to make one stop.
BBA hosts unbeaten Bellows Falls on Friday in Manchester at 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
MR’s Heintz wins
BENNINGTON — Mill River’s Annika Heintz won the individual girls cross country race hosted by Mount Anthony at Willow Park. Her time was 21:65.
Rutland brought a small group of runners to the event after many of them raced at the prestigious Queensbury Invitational on Saturday.
Max McCalla was the top finisher for the RHS boys, covering the course in 21:65 to finish in 14th place.
The next Raven to finish was Marko Svoren, his time of 23:28 good for 26th place.
The top Rutland girl was Cheyenne Braley, her time of 25:41 good for 12th place. The next Ravens were Sierra McDermott with a 16th place time of 27:07 and Calle Alexander with a 25th place clocking og 28:15.
Coach Tom Geisler will take a group of Ravens (five boys and three girls) to another big invitational this Saturday — the Manchester Invitational at Derryfield Park in Manchester, New Hampshire.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Midd 2, Castleton 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton University women’s soccer team fell 2-0 at Tuesday afternoon at Middlebury, who recently ranked 22nd in the United Soccer Coaches national poll.
Reigning Little East Conference Goalkeeper of the Week Alex Benfatti made nine saves but wasn’t able to keep the Panthers (5-1) off the board in the opening minute. The hosts struck just 21 seconds into the contest. Middlebury’s entered the break leading 1-0.
CU’s Kaidin Gauthier had strong chances on goal early in the second half, but was turned away. Middleury added a goal in the 73rd minute.
The Spartans return to Little East Conference play Saturday when they travel to Rhode Island College for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
MEN’S SOCCER
Nichols 2, Castleton 1
(Overtime)
DUDLEY, Mass. — The Castleton men’s soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime at Nichols College Tuesday afternoon.
Nichols (4-2) struck first in the 70th minute as Nicholas McGrath scored on a free kick from 25 yards out. Castleton (2-5, 1-0-0 LEC) answered seconds later as Adolphe Alfani netted his third of the season off a centering pass from Trevor Walker-Clayton. Alfani has tallies in consecutive contests.
Early in the overtime period, Nathan Salamon was credited with game-winner, sending a rocket just inside the left post.
Andres Soto-Burgos, who shut out Southern Maine in his most recent start, finished with seven saves.
The Spartans return to Dave Wolk Stadium Saturday, for a Little East Conference match with Rhode Island College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
