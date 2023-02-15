WOODSTOCK — The Otter Valley girls basketball team won its fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night by beating Woodstock 37-27.
"Woodstock is scrappy and they came to play," Otter Valley coach Ray Counter said.
Elena Politano led the Otters with 12 points. Anna Lee and Emily Peduto followed with six each.
The 5-14 Otters close out the regular season at Springfield on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 54, Westside 45
ARLINGTON — West Rutland's David Noel had 18 points and freshman Braden Hogan eight but it was not quite enough as Arlington gave its home crowd a 54-45 victory.
The victory got the Eagles o the .500 mark (8-8) and the Golden Horde fell to 3-14.
Westside hosts Poultney on Friday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Keene 55, Castleton 54
CASTLETON — The Keene State women's basketball team pulled off a stunning 55-54 upset over Castleton on Wednesday night in a Little East Conference game in Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Rutland's Rylee Burgess keyed the upset by pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds for the Owls.
Elise Magro, a former high school teammate of Burgess at Rutland High, led the Spartans in scoring with 17 points and also collected eight rebounds. Gwyn Tatton added 13 points with seven rebounds and Kelly Vuz tossed in 11 points for Castleton.
The Owls improved their record to 6-15 and 4-11 in the LEC.
The Spartans fell to 16-8 and 9-6 in the league.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Keene 63, Castleton 35
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's basketball team struggled all game offensively and dropped a 63-35 verdict to Keene State in Little East Conference action at Glenbrook Gym on Wednesday night.
Ryan Holland led CU with seven points and Evan Pockette and Mu Moore followed with five each.
The Spartans will take a 3-10 record (0-15) in the Little East to UMass Dartmouth to conclude the season.
Midd in playoffs
The 12th-ranked Middlebury College men's basketball team earned the fourth seed in the upcoming NESCAC Tournament. The Panthers will begin their quest for the program's fifth title when they host fifth-seeded Tufts on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in quarterfinal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.