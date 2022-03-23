BRANDON — On Wednesday, Otter Valley Union High School announced the hiring of Jordan Tolar as its new head varsity football coach.
Tolar succeeds Kipp Denis as Otters coach.
Tolar has been on the football staff at Otter Valley for the past five seasons, joining in the fall of 2017 as OV’s junior varsity co-head coach. After one season, he moved up to take on the Offensive Coordinator duties where he had since presided over.
Previous to his time at Otter Valley, he attended and played football at Woodstock High School. Upon graduation he attended McNeese State, a Division I football program, before finishing his career at Castleton University where he served as a team captain.
“Jordan has continually been a positive force amongst our coaches, working in all areas of the game to help our athletes improve,” said Otter Valley athletic director Steven Keith in a school press release. “He has a distinct vision of how a program should and will be run, and is actively working to implement that.
“Jordan is organized and knowledgeable about all facets of the game and continues to be driven by a set of personal standards and character building blocks that he hopes to instill in all of his athletes. Jordan is highly dedicated to the growth and success of Otter Valley football.”
Tolar currently serves as the Head Custodian of Otter Valley Union High School.
GIRLS HOCKEY
All-State teams
Rutland girls hockey athletes Izzy Crossman, Elise Lidstone and Alyssa Kennedy recently earned postseason honors.
Crossman, the center of the Raiders’ top line, was named to the Tier 1 All-State second team and was named an academic all-star.
Lidstone and Kennedy were also named academic all-stars.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Sage 21, CU 10
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team wrapped up a four-game homestand with a 21-10 loss against Russell Sage College on Tuesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans (0-6) were outshot 53-38 by Sage (5-4), including 35-18 in shots on goal. Castleton was just 7-of-20 clearing the ball with 30 total turnovers, while Sage went 12-of-19 clearing with 25 turnovers. The Gators also had a 46-34 edge in ground balls and a 20-13 advantage on caused turnovers.
Sean Kimura, Collin Johnson and Hunter Sarro had three points apiece for the Spartans, while Chris LaBonte added a pair of points as well. Johnson and Sarro had two goals and an assist each, while Kimura added one score and two helpers.
LaBonte’s two points came from two goals on the night. Casey Meczywor, Griffin Weller and Ethan Esposito also tallied goals for the Spartans. Luc Issa nabbed a team-leading four ground balls, while Ryan Palmisano won seven face-offs for Castleton. Peyton Mavrides stopped 11 shots in 32 minutes of play after coming on in relief of Chris Wilk. Wilk made two saves in the contest.
Bailey Martin was a force for Sage, racking up eight points from five goals and three assists. Jake McElwee had seven points on three goals and four assists, while Hunter Brunelle and Anthony Abreu had six points apiece.
Brunelle scored four goals with two assists, while Abreu had two goals and four helpers. Shea Obado and Dean Sampson had six ground balls each, with Sampson also winning 15 face-offs. Michael Capitelli earned the win in goal, making six saves in 55 minutes.
Sage led 5-1 after one quarter and 10-4 at halftime as Castleton hung tough in the second quarter. The Spartans scored three straight goals late in the half, including scores from Johnson, Meczywor and LaBonte.
Sage notched four straight goals out of halftime to take a 14-4 lead before goals from Sarro and Kimura made it 14-6. The Gators again went on a lengthy run before Johnson stopped the string of goals from the visitors. Castleton netted the final three goals of the night as LaBonte, Weller and Esposito capped the scoring to make it 21-10 at the final horn.
Castleton returns to action on Saturday when it hits the road to WestConn for the start of Little East Conference play. Opening face-off is set for 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.