The 2020 Otter Valley Union High School’s Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled for Sept. 26 will not be held due to COVID-19. Instead, two classes will be inducted in a ceremony in September of 2021.
The 1995 Otter Valley state champion softball team will be inducted as part of the 2020 class. The Otters did not allow a run in either the semifinal game or state championship contest, blanking Randolph 2-0 before whipping Fair Haven 6-0.
Individuals in the class include Tammie Blanchard, Meagan Brown, Mary Bushey, Tim Coates, Derric Miner. David Mitchell, Steven Poljacik, Chris Raleigh, Lawton Redman, Herb Spaulding and Jodie Wheeler.
SWIMMING
Rivard completes swim
DOVER, England — Sixteen-year-old, Vera Rivard, of Springfield, N.H., and Derby successfully completed her English Channel attempt from Samphire Hoe Beach in Dover, England to Wissant Beach, France.
This swim is one of the Triple Crowns of Marathon Open Water swimming. Her start time was 9:38 a.m. and finish time was 11:48 p.m. Rivard finished with a time of 14 hours, 10 minutes.
Rivard was assisted by the boat The Rowena, Pilot Peter Reed and 2nd Pilot, Peter Reed Jr., and official observer, Aaron Reed, from the CSA (Channel Swimming Association).
The boat crew included Darcie DeBlois-Rivard, Vera’s mother, Margaret Rivard and her 13-year-old sister.
According to CSA website, she was the 1676th person to make the crossing since 1875 and second American to finish the swim in 2020.
Rivard wore a Upper Valley Aquatic Center swim cap to honor her late coach, Dorsi Raynolds.
“That was a swim of a lifetime. I have dreamed of this for as long as I can remember. It was better than I could have ever hoped. I am so grateful for this adventure,” said Rivard, in a UVAC press release.
When she isn’t swimming in local lakes, Rivard trains at UVAC in White River Junction.
