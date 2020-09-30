BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team got its season off to a promising start by blanking Fair Haven 2-0 on Wednesday at Markowski Field.
The Slaters pushed the attack, unloading nine of the first 12 shots but one of the Otters’ three shots went in the net. That came from Cole Letourneau, a pretty serve from 25 yards out.
Fraser Pierpont tacked on the insurance goal with his direct kick with five minutes remaining in the game.
Goalie Ben Adams earned his shutout, facing some heavy artillery from the Slaters.
“Ben came up with some really big saves in the second quarter,” Otter Valley coach Richard Williams said. “He had some big saves at really important times.”
Williams also cited Aidan Decker and Ryden Ricchardson with stalwart defense.
“Fair Haven has some very athletic players in the back. They have a strong defense,” Williams said.
Williams was especially impressed by the athleticism of Fair Haven’s Evan Reed in the back.
Hard-working Johnny Bruno was the key ingredient in the Slaters’ attack.
“I bet he had five of their 14 shots,” Williams said.
“I like this group. They worked hard right until the end.”
The Slaters fell to 0-2.
The Otters will try to keep it going on Saturday at West Rutland.
Mill River 3, WRV 2
SOUTH ROYALTON — Tyler Corey knocked in all three goals to help Mill River run its record to 3-0 with a 3-2 victory over White River Valley on Wednesday.
Corey’s first goal was assisted by Brendan McKenna and his second was a penalty kick that enabled the Minutemen to take a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats scored late in the half.
Corey’s third goal was assisted by Cameron Smith.
Mill River goalkeeper Ty Dickerson helped preserve the win by picking a cuple of balls out of the air after the Wildcats had closed it to 3-2.
The Minutemen travel to Bellows Falls on Friday.
Green Mountain 2, Hartford 1
(Overtime)
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Green Mountain boys soccer team raised its record to 2-1 Wednesday with a 2-1 overtime victory over Hartford under the lights at the Hartford High School.
Windsor 3, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield drew first blood when Jared Pugh scored but Windsor scored the next three and left town with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday in boys soccer action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Leland & Gray, 6, BF 1
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray scored twice before the half and topped Bellows Falls at home on Wednesday.
Bellows Falls are 0-2 and travel to Green Mountain on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bellows Falls 3, Rutland 0
WESTMINSTER — Rutland lost its season opener in field hockey 3-0 to Bellows Falls. The Terriers scored all of their goals in the first half.
Rutland coach Karen Poljacik said she was happy with the play of her goalie Jess Ebbighausen (10 saves) and with the performance of Alexis Patterson and Jenna Sunderland.
“I was happy with some things but I saw that we also have a lot to work on,” Poljacik said.
FOOTBALL
BBA 38, Poultney 24
POULTNEY — Taite Capman threw three touchdown passes but it was not enough for Poultney against a talented Burr and Burton Academy team on Tuesday. BBA left town with a 38-24 victory.
Capman’s TD strikes went to Grant Schreiber, Levi Allen and Mason Boudreau. Levi Allen threw the Blue Devils’ other scoring pass to Ryan Alt.
The Blue Devils travel to Otter Valley on Saturday.
GOLF
Sectional, state pairings
BRANDON — The Vermont Principals’ Association released pairings for the Division I sectional boys golf tournament, at Neshobe Golf Club, and the Division II sectional boys golf tournament, at Woodstock Country Club.
In Division I, the Rutland golfers will tee off at 8:45 a.m. in Brandon. The Raiders have Billy Latkin, Dillon Moore, Brady Kenosh, Jason Ryan and Liam Mangan competing against 14 other D-I teams.
In Division II, Green Mountain’s Josh Cohen is the first local golfer to tee off at 9:20 a.m, while Fair Haven’s Colby Baldwin and Andrew Martell tee off at 11:20 a.m.
Otter Valley’s Thomas Politano and Matthew Bryant get going at noon, while teammates Jordan Beayon and Hayden Bernhardt start at 12:10 p.m.
The boys state tournament is Wednesday at Country Club of Barre.
Seedings for the girls state tournament on Tuesday were released.
In Division I, Rutland’s Alexis Landrie tees off at 10:20 a.m.
In Division II, Fair Haven’s Mercedes Cathcart starts her round at 11:10 a.m.
Defending Division II medalist Mia Politano tees off at noon, along with her sister Elena Politano.
Tuesday’s girls tournament is at Champlain Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.