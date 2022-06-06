MONTPELIER — The third-seeded Otter Valley boys lacrosse team fell to Montpelier 18-8 in the Division III semifinals on Monday night.
Goals were scored early and often with the Solons up 7-4 through one quarter, but the offenses slowed down in the second with Montpelier scoring the lone goal of the quarter.
The Otters finished the season with a 6-8 record, while the second-seeded Solons advance to their second straight state championship game, where they will face Mount Abraham.
BASEBALL
T-S Classic at Norwich
After a two-year absence, the Twin State Baseball Classic between high school seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire returns to the diamond on Saturday, June 25 at Garrity Field on the campus of Norwich University in Northfield.
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association made the announcement Tuesday.
First pitch of game one of a pair of seven-inning contests is at 10 a.m., preceded by brief pregame ceremonies. Admission to the twinbill is free.
The Vermont coaches are Nick DeCaro (Danville), Mike Howe (Otter Valley), Tim Root (Essex) and Jason Tarleton (Woodstock). The New Hampshire coaches are Dan Curnyn (Inter Lakes), Jim Marron (Campbell) and Tom Brennan (Wilton).
The Vermont roster will be announced next week.
The classic was last played in 2019, and a year ago the VBCA recognized its seniors with the 2021 Vermont North-South Classic at Bellows Falls Union High’s Hadley Field.
Originally held from 1983 to 2004, the Twin State Baseball Classic returned to its current doubleheader format in June of 2015. The two states split a pair in 2019, New Hampshire taking game one, 4-1, and Vermont winning game two, 11-3, the fourth split in five classics. Vermont recorded the lone sweep in this stretch in 2018 after the three previous splits featured all one-run games.
AUTO RACING
Hill honored
BARRE — Unable to attend the 2021 Banquet of Champions during Community Bank 150 weekend, ACT Late Model Tour and Thunder Road car owner Arnie Hill was able to receive the highest award in the ACT Sanctioned sphere.
Aside from owning D.J. Shaw’s runner-up in 2021 ACT points Late Model, as well as Matthew Smith’s ninth in 2021 Thunder Road points mount, a decades-long member of the Vermont racing community and sponsor of multiple machines over the years, Hill was the unanimous choice to receive the prestigious Don MacTavish Memorial Award.
Named in honor of the late Don MacTavish, this annual award is given to a person or organization who, through their efforts and attitude, have best exemplified his spirit, determination, and dedication to the sport.
