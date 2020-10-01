BRANDON — Rutland County rivals Otter Valley and Fair Haven were going toe-to-toe in Wednesday’s field hockey game, a contest that was scoreless through three quarters. Then, Otter Valley exploded. The Otters drove home three goals in the fourth quarter to earn their first win in three games.
“It is not an individual game and we started playing as a team, especially in the fourth quarter,” Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith said.
Alice Keith got the scoring started. Less than a minute later, Taylor Lampman scored. Lampman scored again with an assist by Ryleigh LaPorte.
“Playing quarters this year, there are no timeouts. I would have loved to be able to take a timeout in the fourth quarter,” Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick said.
Morgan Lily did not have to make a save in notching the shutout, thanks to a strong game by the defenders in front of her, particularly Marissa Connors and Jadynn Pope, the lone senior on the team.
“They are our rock back there,” Keith said. “They keep us in the game.”
Coach Keith also credited Sydney Gallo with a strong game at midfield.
Bailey Pettis and Laurel Boutwell split the time in the net for the Slaters.
“We got tired and got a little sloppy in the fourth quarter,” Resnick said.
“We didn’t bring our best game. We are going to make sure we bring our best game on Wednesday.”
That is the day of the rematch. The Otters visit Fair Haven.
Windsor 3, Woodstock 0
WOODSTOCK — Windsor trimmed rival Woodstock 3-0 in field hockey action on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
West Rutand 1, Poultney 1
POULTNEY —The West Rutland and Poultney girls soccer teams battled to a 1-1 stalemate on Thursday.
Fair Haven 2, Hartford 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Fair Haven girls soccer team toppled Hartford under the lights Thursday night, 2-0 in girls soccer.
It was the Sister Act early in the second half when Lily Briggs scored via an assist from Emma Briggs.
Megan Ezzo tacked on the insurance goal for the 2-0 Slaters.
Emma Ezzo only had to gather two saves to earn the shutout.
Rutland 3, Brattleboro 0
BRATTLEBORO — It is a long ride home from Brattleboro but not one that the Rutland High girls soccer team minded at all.
The Raiders put things together on Thursday night in trimming Brattleboro 3-0 behind Camryn Kinsman’s two goals.
Kendra Sabotka also scored and Sydney Wood and Isabel Crossman were credited with assists.
Coach Lori McClallen said the offense did a nice job of pushing numbers into the box.
The defense was also a key.
“Our defense has been very strong. We have been getting a lot of our offense from our defense,” McClallen said.
Kathryn Moore earned the shutout. She had seven saves and they included two very difficult stops on direct kicks.
The Raiders take a 1-1 record into Monday’s game at Mount Abraham.
Springfield 10, LTS 1
DORSET — The Springfield girls soccer team had its way with Long Trail on Thursday, rolling to a 10-1 victory.
It was a fun ride back to Springfield with Taigen Devaine and Lexi Tewksbury having their first varsity goals to celebrate.
Ari Cioffi led the scoring parade with three goals. Tewksbury and Devaine knocked in two each. Molly Leonard, Laila Buskey and Hannah Hallock added single goals for the 2-1 Cosmos.
Molly Sanderson scored for the Mountain Lions.
The Cosmos are at Woodstock on Thursday.
BBA 1, MAU 0
BENNINGTON — The Burr and Burton girls soccer team broke through for its first win Thursday, edging Mount Anthony 1-0.
Charlotte Connolly scored the lone goal for BBA.
The Bulldogs will try to make it two in a row at Stratton Mountain School on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor 5, LTS 0
PITTSFORD — Joel Denton had a hat trick and Conner McKearin had two goals and two assists to power Proctor to a 5-0 win over Long Trail School in a boys soccer game Thursday at Taranovich Field.
Cameron Canucci also had an assist.
Ian French earned the shutout and Latrell Chapman kept the net clean over the final 15 minutes.
“I thought we played particularly well in the second half when we minimized our touches. We worked well together,” Proctor coach Chad Wilson said.
The Phantoms take a 1-1 record into Saturday afternoon’s game at Mount St. Joseph.
West Rutland 2, Sharon 1
SHARON — Sharon Academy scored but West Rutland showed its resolve by getting goals from Mike Goodnough and Tim Blanchard to earn a 2-1 road victory.
Westside goalkeeper Mike Galante collected six saves.
Mac Perry assisted on Blanchard’s goal.
“We did not play our best soccer,” West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle said.
He will be hoping his Golden Horde can do that on Saturday with a strong Otter Valley team in town.
CU HOMECOMING
CASTLETON — The Castleton University athletic department has announced a three-game slate of exhibition contests during the University’s Homecoming and Family Weekend on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10.
The weekend’s athletic events kick off on Friday at 6 p.m. under the lights of Dave Wolk Stadium when the men’s and women’s soccer programs join forces for a co-ed match in a Green vs. White scrimmage. On Saturday at 10 a.m., the women’s volleyball team will play an exhibition match against Castleton’s athletic department graduate assistants in Glenbrook Gym. The trifecta wraps up at 1 p.m. on Saturday when the Spartan football team will play a 7-on-7, Green vs. White scrimmage at Dave Wolk Stadium.
All three events will be broadcast live on the Little East Network with Jack Healey, on the call. Students living on campus will be welcome to attend the events in person, with socially-distanced seating arranged in Glenbrook Gym and Dave Wolk Stadium. All students must present their Castleton ID and be wearing a cloth face covering to be granted entry.
The games will not be open to the public.
Follow Tom on Twitter: @RHSportsGuy tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.