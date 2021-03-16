BRANDON — The Otter Valley girls basketball team might be hitting its stride at exactly the right time. The Otters were dominant in Tuesday night’s Division III playoff game, dismantling Bellows Falls, 55-32.
Alice Keith had a monster game and her 22 points were just a part of it. “I don’t have her rebounds but she easily had a double-double,” OV coach Kelley Trayah said.
Emily Peduto added eight points and Mallory Lufkin keyed the defense with tenacious play.
Every player on the roster scored for the Otters.
“Peduto and Anna Lee were huge on the boards,” Trayah said. “Anna Lee is really coming into her own as a great rebounder.”
The No. 8 Otters head to No. 1 Lake Region for the third season in a row.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Enosburg 58, Springfield 27
ENOSBURG — No. 14 Springfield held a one-point lead late in the first half, but No. 3 Enosburg took control from there and won 58-27 Tuesday in a Division II girls basketball playdown.
The Hornets had a run to end the first half and used a strong defensive effort to pull away in the second half.
“The biggest challenge is playing with energy after that long bus ride and I think we did that,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck.
The Cosmos were led by Haley Streeter with nine points, while Sophie Burns had 22 for Enosburg.
Springfield finishes 1-9.
Oxbow 50, Green Mt. 37
BRADFORD — The No. 12 seed Green Mountain girls basketball team saw a ton of improvement this year, but its season came to an end Tuesday night, falling to No. 5 Oxbow in a Division III playdown.
The Olympians jumped up early, leading 12-3 after the first, and the Chieftains couldn’t overcome the deficit.
“Kim Cummings had her usual offensive production. I was able to get many of the eighth graders serious minutes with playoff intensity, which is a plus going forward,” said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Cummings led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Karen Vargas with six and Grace Tyrrell with five. Emma Parkin had 17 for Oxbow.
Green Mountain finishes the season 4-5, while the Olympians advance to the D-III quarterfinals.
Poultney 33, Northfield 27
POULTNEY — The No. 7 Poultney girls basketball team was tested by No. 10 Northfield, but pulled out a 33-27 win Tuesday in a D-IV playdown.
The Blue Devils were up by five at the half, but Northfield battled to take a lead in the fourth. Poultney responded to grab the win.
“Northfield is a young team, but they play in a tough league, so we knew they would be good,” said Devils coach Todd Hayes.
Grace Hayes had 17 points and Emily Handley had six.
Poultney plays No. 2 Proctor (8-1) in the state quarterfinals on Friday.
No. Country 66, Mill River 6
NEWPORT — The No. 15 seed Mill River girls basketball team’s season came to an end Tuesday night, falling to No. 2 North Country 66-6.
The Falcons advance to the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday. Mill River finishes up at 1-7.
MVC 69, Richford 22
QUECHEE — Hayley Goodwin had 22 points and Sydney Goodwin and Rachel Horner Richardson added 18 apiece to lead No. 3 Mid-Vermont Christian to an easy 69-22 victory in a Division IV girls basketball playoff game on Tuesday night.
The Rockets never got off the launching pad as the Eagles cruised to their eight win of the year against two losses.
Mid-Vermont will host No. 6 Twin Valley on Friday evening.
BBA 57, Middlebury 37
MIDDLEBURY — Coach Erin Mears’ No. 10 Burr and Burton girls basketball team ambushed No. 7 Middlebury in its own gym on Tuesday night, 57-37.
Carol Herbert and Nevaeh Camp led BBA with 15 points apiece.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodstock 54, Mill River 50
WOODSTOCK — The No. 17 seed Mill River boys basketball team fell to No. 16 Woodstock in a Division II play-in game, 54-50 Tuesday night.
The Wasps got up early, but the Minutemen were in the driver’s seat with a three-point lead late in the contest. Woodstock found a way to get the lead back and held on.
Johnny Verdon led Mill River with 25 points and Tyler Mason had eight.
The Minutemen finish with a 1-9 record and have plenty of talent coming back next winter.
“We have some good potential coming up through the program,” said Mill River coach Ben Smith.
GM 62, Oxbow 34
CHESTER — Green Mountain got off to a slow start, leading just 14-12 after the opening quarter but then put the game away. They mounted a 32-14 lead by halftime.
The Chieftains were without big man Jack Boyle who was injured in the last regular-season game but he will likely be back for the quarterfinal game against Vergennes on Saturday at home.
The No. 1 Chieftains had good balance offensively with Ty Merrill leading the way with 14 points, Brandon Rose with 12 and Sawyer Pippin with 10.
“Brandon Rose played really well. He has been coming on. He wasn’t in the rotation until four or five games ago,” GM coach Brian Rapanotti said.
“Vergennes played a tough schedule. I think we match up with them size wise.”
ALPINE SKIING
CU skier nabs 3rd
BURKE — Lorenzo Mencaccini continued to build on a strong freshman campaign with the Castleton University men’s Alpine ski team, securing two third place finishes in giant slalom on Tuesday.
In the morning race, he finished in 1:55.40, and in the afternoon, he finished in 1:46.58.
Teammate Christopher Kerven was 25th in the morning and 31st in the afternoon. Carl Setterstrom was 42nd in the morning race, while Evan Toman was 44th.
The CU women were at Stratton Mountain for giant slalom where Birgit Kinneberg was the top Spartan finisher in 29th, followed by Camille Jackson in 47th and Matilda Gutke in 52nd.
The Spartans had a pair of slaloms at Stratton on Monday. Petra Veljkovic had two top-20 finishes.
WORLDS
SMS’s Forehand 4th
ASPEN, Colo. — Stratton Mountain School’s Mac Forehand just missed the podium in the freeski big air competition at the FIS World Snowboard and Freeski Championships on Tuesday.
Forehand’s score 180 was good for fourth, 5.25 points behind winner Oliwer Magnusson.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Girls basketball: Williamstown 48, Thetford 45; Spaulding 62, Lamoille 29; Hartford 64, Montpelier 59; So. Burlington 37, St. Johnsbury 20; Burlington 63, Colchester 35; Peoples 48, WRV 29; Lyndon 53, Mt. Abe 39; Rice 58, Brattleboro 21; Twin Valley 49, Arlington 41; Danville 58, Blue Mt. 50; Windsor over Stowe by forfeit; Winooski 39, BFA Fairfax 29.
Boys basketball: U-32 67, Middlebury 45; Burlington 45, St. Johnsbury 44; Vergennes 74, Randolph 50; CVU 51, BBA 46; Brattleboro 60, BFA St. Albans 44; Girls hockey: Middlebury 2, Harwood 1.
Former SVC coach
in Big Dance
Dan Engelstad, who built Southern Vermont College of Bennington into a small college basketball power, has his Mount St. Mary’s University men’s basketball team in the NCAA Division I Tournament.
The Mount takes on Texas Southern on Thursday at 5:10 p.m. on Tru TV in a First Four Game.
During Engelstad’s five years in Bennington, SVC compiled a 104-34 record.
