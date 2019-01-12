NASHUA, N.H. — Otter Valley senior Josh Beayon notched his 100th career wrestling victory on Saturday at the Nashua North Invitational.
Next up for Beayon and the Otters is the MVL Duals at home against Springfield and Middlebury on Wednesday.
Then comes the Michael J. Baker Classic at Essex, Jan. 18-19.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
West Rutland 75, Poultney 20
WEST RUTLAND — Elizabeth Bailey scored 17 points to lead West Rutland to a 75-20 win over Poultney in girls' Marble Valley League basketball action Saturday.
Kiera Pipeling scored 11 and Kiana Grabowski added 10 for the Golden Horde.
West Rutland is 7-2 and will host Fair Haven on Wednesday.
Poultney is 0-9.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Villa Maria 78, Green Mountain 66
POULTNEY — Villa Maria defeated Green Mountain College 78-66 in men's basketball in the Eagle Dome Saturday.
Dominic Douglas led the Vikings scoring 21 points.
Duane Goodman scored 14 and Greg Alexander added 13 for the Eagles.
Green Mountain, 10-5, hosts NVU-Lyndon on Wednesday.
UMASS-Dartmouth 75, Castleton 63
CASTLETON — UMass-Dartmouth defeated Castleton 75-63 in men's basketball Saturday.
Jake Ashworth scored 20 points for the winners.
Casey Belade scored 28 for the Spartans.
The Spartans, 3-12, are at Rhode Island College on Wednesday.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Hobart 5, Castleton 0
GENEVA, NY — When you allow 60 shots on goal while only getting 16 you can't expect a good result.
That's what happened to the Castleton's men hockey team Saturday as they fell to Hobart 5-0.
The Statesmen, 12-5, got goals from five different players.
Castleton, 3-10-4, hosts UMass-Boston on Saturday.
