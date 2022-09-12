WINDSOR — The Otter Valley field hockey team knocked off the defending Division III champions, Windsor, 2-1 Monday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets scored first, but the Otters knotted the game with 27 seconds left in the first quarter on a Ryleigh LaPorte goal set up by freshman Breanna Bovey.
The second and third quarters were scoreless, before Mackenzie McKay buried the game winner with 5:27 left in the fourth.
OV goalie Lily Morgan had three saves.
Otter Valley (3-1) hosts Brattleboro on Saturday at 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 7, BF 1
WESTMINSTER — The Springfield girls soccer team got into the win column in in dominant fashion, besting rival Bellows Falls 7-1 Monday afternoon.
The Cosmos jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the half.
Lexi Tewksbury did the big damage for Springfield, scoring three goals and assisting on another. Macie Stagner had two goals and two assists, while Ella Donahue and Emelia Murchie scored one goal apiece.
Camden Gramling made five saves for the Cosmos.
Emma Spaulding scored BF's lone goal with 30 seconds left.
Springfield (1-2) hosts Hartford on Thursday.
GOLF
Politano medalist
KILLINGTON — Otter Valley sophomore Lucas Politano earned medalist honors during Monday's match at Green Mountain National Golf Course.
Politano shot a 35 in the nine-hole tournament.
The Otters also won in the team scoring, shooting a 164 between their top-four golfers. Thomas Politano shot a 41, Jackson Howe shot a 43 and Matt Bryant shot a 45. Jordan Beayon wasn't included in the team scoring, but shot a 55.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Martin tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University field hockey team's Zoe Martin was tabbed the Little East Conference's Goalie and Rookie of the Week on Monday. The honors are the Haverhill, Massachusetts native's first collegiate accolades.
The Spartans began the week with a home match against top-ranked juggernaut Middlebury, falling 8-0. Martin, entering late in the first half, denied 24 goal-bound shots in the contest's final 38 minutes. After halftime, Martin locked down between the posts to silence the Panther offense, saving all 11 shots on goal in an incredible defensive stand. The Panthers continued to pound the box in the fourth period, pushing through for scores on three occasions but Martin knocked away 11 more chances.
The freshman goalkeeper's 24-save performance currently stands tied for third-best in Division III and is a Spartan single-game high since Tashia Pashby-Rockwood and Leah Holland each logged 24 in 2017.
On Saturday, Castleton fired on all cylinders to blank Framingham State, 9-0. In addition to strong offensive performances, Martin completed her first collegiate full-game shutout with six saves. Martin collected 30 saves with an .857 save percentage for the week.
