MIDDLEBURY — The Otter Valley Unified basketball team made the short trip to Middlebury and bested the Tigers 44-36 Thursday afternoon.
“It was an exciting game with both teams taking several turns at being in the lead,” said OV coach Brooke Kimball.
Isaac Derepentigny led the way for the Otters with 26 points. Peyton Chisamore had six points.
A handful of Otter Valley players scored their first points. Tearsa Elrick buried two baskets for four points. Also scoring their first points for the Otters were Jacob Pockett and Jeremiah Shaw both scoring two points.
Jade Flanders and Madison Mitchell each got on the board with two points apiece.
Jayden Mahoney and Sash Berno had 10 points apiece to lead Middlebury. Brittany Stone scored eight, while Landon Farley and Stephen Nuciolo both scored four points for Tigers.
COLLEGE SKIING
Middlebury honors
Eight members of the Middlebury College Nordic skiing team were named to the National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team by the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association.
Avery Ellis, Anja Jensen, Quincy Massey-Bierman, Logan Moore, Willson Moore, Will Nemeth, Josh Valentine and Peter Wolter earned recognition for the Panthers.
In order to receive the honor, skiers must have a 3.50 cumulative grade point average, which matches the highest GPA requirement of any coaches’ association academic team nationally. The skier must also participate in the EISA Championships.
A total of 361 collegiate skiers were named to the annual squad, marking the second-straight season that more than 300 were named to the team nationally.
Nine members of the Middlebury alpine skiing team have been named to the National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team by the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association.
Justin Alkier, Lucia Bailey, Alexandra Cossette, Michel Macedo, Samantha McClellan, Mika-Anne Reha, Will Trudeau, Bradshaw Underhill and Sofia Yubero earned recognition for the Panthers.
In order to receive the honor, skiers must have a 3.50 cumulative grade point average, which matches the highest GPA requirement of any coaches’ association academic team nationally. The skier must also participate in the EISA Championships.
A total of 361 collegiate skiers were named to the annual squad, marking the second-straight season that more than 300 were named to the team nationally.
GOLF
Catamount Classic
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont athletics is hosting the Catamount Golf Classic on Monday, May 23 at Vermont National Country Club. The golf tournament, sponsored by the Victory Club and Baker Distributing has enhanced the student-athlete experience for over 20 years. The Victory Club provides support to the athletic department on an annual basis.
The 12:30 p.m. shotgun start formatted tournament is open to the public and registration is now open.
The registration fees are: Individual Registration — $175/golfer; Recent Graduate (2011-21) Registration — $125/golfer; Team Registration* — $650/foursome; Corporate/Individual Sponsor* — $750/tee sign and foursome; Tee Sign — $150; Green Sign — $150; Tee Party — $500 (host a hole to promote your business); Reception Only — $10.
If you do not have enough players to create your own foursome, they will match you with other golfers. Preference will be given to full foursomes prior to Monday, May 2.
Please note Vermont National Country Club has a strictly enforced dress code. Proper golf attire is required (collared shirt, chinos or golf shorts)
A hotel block is reserved for the weekend at Best Western Plus Windjammer Inn & Conference Center. Visit this link to reserve today. The block will be available until Friday, May 6.
For more information or for assistance registering, please contact the Victory Club Office at Victory.Club@uvm.edu or 802-656-0956.
