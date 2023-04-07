MIDDLEBURY — The Otter Valley Unified basketball team earned its first win of the season, topping Middlebury 50-48 Thursday afternoon.
The Otters led 16-12 at the end of one, but some great play from the Tigers’ Stephen Nuciolo in transition helped tie the game 22-22 at the half.
Middlebury pushed ahead by one going into the fourth, but OV’s defense, led by Alyssa Wade, stepped up in the fourth to claim the victory.
Peyton Chisamore led the Otters with 21 points. Madison Mitchell had 10, Jeremiah Shaw had nine, Wade and Dylan Lear each had four and Jacob Pockett had two.
Middlebury was led by Jayden Mahoney’s game-high 26 points and Nuciolo’s 16 points.
Otter Valley is at Burr and Burton on Monday. Middlebury is at Brattleboro on Monday.
UNIFIED HOOPS
BBA 58, RHS 33
The Rutland High School Unified basketball team hosted Burr and Burton, falling to the Bulldogs 58-33 Thursday afternoon at RHS.
BBA led by 18 points at the half.
Jordan Capen led Rutland with 18 points with two 3s and Justin Broome scored eight points
BBA was led by Dylan Skandera and Lane Sargent with 14 points apiece.
“It was a fun crowd, fun game with lots of sportsmanship on both teams,” said RHS coach Jason Cassarino.
Rutland is at Mill River this upcoming Friday. BBA hosts Otter Valley on Monday.
