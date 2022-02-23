BRANDON — The No. 6 seed Otter Valley girls basketball team sent its seniors off with a final win at the House of Noise, beating No. 11 Oxbow 69-37 Wednesday night in a Division III playdown.
The Otters were up 23-11 after one and up 10 points at the half, before breaking it open in the third.
Brittney Jackson had 20 points to lead Otter Valley, followed by 17 from Alice Keith, eight from Ryleigh LaPorte and seven from Emily Peduto.
Maggie Ellsworth paced the Olympians with 14 points.
It was the final home game for Otter seniors Keith, Jackson, Marissa Connors and JoAnna Ray.
Otter Valley (12-9) is at No. 3 Lake Region on Saturday in the D-III quarterfinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westside 70, Craftsbury 25
WEST RUTLAND — The No. 2 seed West Rutland basketball team dominated early and beat No. 15 Craftsbury Academy 70-25 Wednesday night in a Division IV playdown at Hinchey Gymnasium.
Westside had a 27-3 lead after a quarter.
"We played a lot kids. All 15 of the girls on the roster got in," said Golden Horde coach Carl Serrani.
The Chargers had their best run of play in the third, where they outscored West Rutland 9-4.
Peyton Guay led the Golden Horde with 22 points, followed by 11 from Arianna Coombs and eight from Isabell Lanfear.
Ella Gillespie had 12 points to lead Craftsbury.
West Rutland hosts rival Mount St. Joseph in the Division IV quarterfinals.
BOYS HOCKEY
Spaulding 7, Rutland 2
BARRE — Spaulding outshot Rutland 38-20 and survived a gritty comeback attempt by the visitors, winning 7-2 Wednesday night.
Kieran McNamara scored on assists by Tyler Boutin and Evan Peloquin midway through the second period. Jamison Mast doubled the lead just over a minute later, thanks to assists from Brady Lamberti and Nathan Morris.
Kieran McNamara scored with three seconds left in the middle period, with Jamison Mast and Trevor Arsenault notching assists. The Tide committed a five-minute major penalty for spearing on the ensuing face-off, giving the Raiders a golden opportunity to close the gap during the final period.
Rutland closed the gap to 3-1 with 10:45 left to play when Cameron Rider found the back of the net. Patrick Cooley added another power-play goal for the Raiders, closing the gap to 3-2.
A clutch goal by Mason Otis helped the Tide regain the momentum. Jon Malnatti assisted Garrett Cameron to extend the lead to 5-2 during the closing minutes. Malnatti fired a shot from the point that flew off the inside of the post to cap the scoring. Solomon closed out the scoring at the end.
Spaulding improved to 8-12, while Rutland fell to 4-15.
GIRLS HOCKEY
So. Burlington 7, Rutland 6
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls hockey team wrapped up the regular season with a a 7-6 loss to South Burlington.
The Raiders jumped up to a 4-2 lead after one, but the Wolves came back with three goals to take the lead after two periods.
The game was tied in the closing minutes before South Burlington's Sabrina Brunet scored late for the game-winner. The goal was Brunet's fifth of the game. Hope Brunet and Kiley Burke had the other goals.
Izzy Crossman and Elizabeth Cooley scored twice for Rutland, while Anna Gallipo and Molly Abatiell had a goal apiece. Assists came from Cooley (2), Elise Lidstone, Addison Hubert and Abby Stoodley.
Abby Brennan made 13 saves for the Wolves and Sierra McDermott had 10 stops.
Rutland finished the regular season 11-8-1.
