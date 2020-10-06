NORTH CLARENDON — Otter Valley outgunned Mill River 36-33 in 7-on-7 football on Tuesday behind Alex Polli’s five touchdown passes.
Hauling in scoring throws from Polli were Aidan Bleier, Richard Lafontaine, Chant Buggiani and Tucker Babcock. Brady Diaz added a two-point conversion.
Chucking the ball for the Minutemen was Chris Burnett. His TD strikes went to Johnny Verdon, Connor Lopiccolo, Ryan Boulger, Galen Trapeni and Evan McPhee. Dallas Bryant caught a two-point conversion.
The Otters led 21-13 at halftime.
The victory lifts Otter Valley to 2-2.
“This was our first back-and-forth game. This was fun,” Mill River coach Greg Lewis said.
The 0-4 Minutemen will look to break through on Friday at Mount Anthony.
BOYS SOCCER
Rutland 4, Mount Anthony 2
The oddity in Rutland’s 4-2 victory over Mount Anthony in boys soccer on Tuesday night was that three penalty kicks were taken and converted, two by the Raiders and one by Mount Anthony.
Rutland’s Brady Carleton scored on two PKs for Rutland.
Mount Anthony drew first blood but Carleton pulled the Raiders even with the PK.
The halftime score was 1-1 but the Patriots went ahead early in the second half.
The Raiders scored the next three goals with Carleton, Cam Greene and Oliver Hamilton doing the honors.
Jaden Kelley, a senior, was in goal for the Raiders on Senior Night.
“Jaden is a good shot stopper but he is also good at sorting out his defenders. He is a big part of what we do,” Rutland coach Ben Black said.
“They worked hard for it. It was nice to score four goals.”
The 1-2 Raiders have a rematch with MAU on Saturday in Bennington at 11 a.m.
Proctor 3, Otter Valley 0
BRANDON — Conner McKearin scored all three goals as Proctor dealt Otter Valley its first loss on Tuesday at Markowski Field.
McKearin’s first came only 1:08 into the game and OV coach Richard Williams feels the quick score might have deflated the Otters.
“Give credit to Proctor. They came out with a lot of energy and won the 50-50 balls,” Williams said.
Ian French was in the net for the shutout.
The 2-1 Otters will try to rebound on Saturday at Bellows Falls.
Twin Valley 1, Arlington 0
WILMINGTON — Colin McHale’s penalty kick was the only score of the night as Twin Valley edged Arlington 1-0 in a Division IV boys soccer state final rematch Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Geisler, Heintz win
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Rutland’s Brady Geisler has been on the shelf with an injury but he returned in style, winning his first race in 19:16.
Otter Valley’s Parker Todd was third in 20:49.
Mill River’s Annika Heintz won the girls race.
Hartford won the team competition in the boys race with a score of 29 to 45 for Otter Valley. Rutland was third with a score of 58.
Other individual finishers for Rutland: 14. Marko Svoren (25:04), 15. Callum Smathers (25:10), 17. Todd Morrissey (28:08) and 20. Abded Alawi (30:52)
FH’s Barrows wins
SPRINGFIELD — Fair Haven’s Caleb Barrows ran away with individual honors Tuesday at the cross country race in Springfield, crossing the line nearly a minute before his closest pursuer. He clocked 21:13.
Teams competing includedSpringfield, Leland & gray, Bellows Falls, Green Mountain and Windsor.
AUTO RACING
Tremont wins finale
WEST HAVEN — Kenny Tremont Jr. returned to victory lane for the first time in 2020 at the season’s final event, winning in style with a dominant performance in the “Foliage Fun Run” Open Competition event on Sunday.
Tremont topped a 17-car field in the “run-what-ya-brung” open competition show for the Pepsi Sportsman Modified division for the 89th win of his Devil’s Bowl career and the 100th win at the track for Ken Tremont Sr. as a car owner.
In the “Unlimited Open”, Travis Billington took the lead from his father Floyd to lead lap 7, but the elder Billington was back in charge by the next circuit and he led the balance of the race.
Matt Bilodeau dominated, leading ever lap in the 20-lap Open for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division.
Mount Holly’s Josh Bussino made a triumphant return to the Super Stock division, winning the 20-lap Open in his first start of the year in the intermediate class.
Chris Conroy won in the 20-lap Open Mini Stock feature, while Eleven-year-old rookie Kaidin White won the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint Open.
Mechanic races were held in the five weekly Devil’s Bowl divisions, as drivers turned their cars over to team members for a chance behind the wheel. Matt Wade won the most exciting race of the series, taking the eight-lap Limited Sportsman race aboard a Billy Lussier machine.
Ray Hanson won the Sportsman Modified feature aboard his brother James Hanson’s car, Lee Moss won the Super Stock race in Josh Bussino’s car, Greg Harris won the Mini Stock race in Michael Daniels’ car, and Andy Chaves dove his son Austin’s car to win the 500cc Mini Sprint race.
In the Enduro 100 Ferrisburgh’s Cody Greene went the distance and scored the win in a Toyota Corolla.
