BRANDON — Otter Valley’s 7-6 extra-inning victory over Fair Haven in softball on Friday is a game that they will be talking about around Candon Field for a long time.
The game was tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth when Marissa Connors hammered a shot over the center fielder’s head that scored Mia Politano with the winning run.
Zoey Cole had a two-run homer that put Fair Haven ahead 6-4 in the sixth.
The Otters tied it and that set the stage for Connors’ heroics.
MacKenzie McKay pitched six strong innings for the Otters and Ryleigh LaPorte pitched well in the seventh and eighth to earn the win.
Grace O’Connell had a line shot down the right field line to drive in the tying runs for the Otters in the seventh.
Connors and Josie Cone had two hits apiece for the Otters and Bryn Blanchard also contributed a big hit.
The Otters will take a 3-6 record to Springfield on Saturday. Fair Haven (3-4) hosts Hartford on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Bratt 4, Rutland 0
BRATTLEBORO — Leah Madore continued her torrid stretch with a 4-0 shutout victory in the circle for Brattleboro against rival Rutland.
Madore struck out eight Ravens and allowed just three hits. Madore’s counterpart Mariah Crossman pitched well for Rutland with five strikeouts, giving up seven hits.
The Raven bats were pretty silent, only getting two runners to second base all game long.
Rutland (3-4) has a tough test on Tuesday in a doubleheader with Springfield on the road.
Springfield 18, Hartford 4
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Izzy Belisle pitched six strong innings and Jillian Muther pitched the seventh as Springfield raised its record to 6-2 under the Friday night lights with an 18-4 victory over Hartford.
Molly Leonard had three hits and Haley Streeter had two hits with a three-run homer to lead Springfield’s offense.
The Cosmos host Otter Valley at Bill Robinson Field on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Green Mt. 19, BF 14
CHESTER — Green Mountain and Bellows Falls honored the late Jada Spaulding Doyle before their softball game on Friday, with a moment of silence and her number painted on the field.
Concessions were sold and all proceeds went to the memorial scholarship fund in her name.
When the game got going, the teams battled back and forth. Both sides’ offenses came out firing, scoring three runs apiece in the the first and they didn’t slow down the rest of the way.
GM’s Abby Williams went 3-for-5 with two doubles, driving in six runs. She just missed a home run on one of her doubles. Tierney O’Brien went 4-for-5 with a double.
Maya Farrar and Riley Paul were standouts defensively for the Chieftains in left field and at third base respectively. Farrar had a big catch in left that saved multiple runs from scoring.
GM (6-4) hosts Burr and Burton on Monday.
BASEBALL
Green Mt. 11, BF 1
(6 Innings)
CHESTER — Green Mountain might have things rolling. The Chieftains won their second straight game, whipping neighboring rival Bellows Falls 11-1 in six innings in Friday’s baseball game at Paul Adams Field.
Ty Merrill pitched six strong innings to earn the win. He struck out seven against just one walk. He allowed five hits.
Merrill helped himself with two hits and two RBIs.
Kagan Hance had a big day, going 4-for-4 and scoring three runs.
Everett Mosher, Travis Blake and Sawyer Pippin added two hits each. James Birmingham also knocked on a run.
Colton Baldasaro had a base hit and scored BF’s run.
Green Mountain (5-6) hosts Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 7, Hartford 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Rutland’s No. 1 singles player Augie Louras droped the first set to Hartford’s Ethan Micheal but stormed back, winning the second set and the tiebreaker 10-5.
All the other Rutland players won as well as the Raiders’ 7-0 blanking of Hartford raised the Ravens’ recoird to 8-1.
Winning their singles matches in straight sets were Brady Kenosh, Ollie Hamilton, Zach Nelson and Graham Seidner.
Robin Rushing and Tyler Carroll won in the No. 1 doubles slot for Rutland and the double unit of Ben Cerreta and Laine Shelton won by fofeit.
Rutland travels to Brattleboro on Wednesday.
Woodstock 4, BBA 3
WOODSTOCK — Nick O’Donnell, Alejandro Shapiro-Mochon and Lucas Arrington won in singles action for Burr and Burton against Woodstock, but the Bulldogs fell 4-3 on the road.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 7, Bratt 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland girls tennis team added more luster to its successful season on Thursday by blanking Brattleboro 7-0 to run its record to 8-1.
No. 1 singles player Olivia Shipley was dominant winning 6-0, 6-0 and her teammates were just as sharp, all winning in straight sets.
Eva Menconi, Olivia Andrews, Anna Gallipo and Bethany Solari were the other Ravens winning the singles matches.
EA Rushing and Arrika Patorti won the No. 1 doubles competition and teammates Caroline McCormick and Brooke Schaffer won in No. 2 doubles by forfeit.
Now, the road runs the other way. Brattleboro is at Rutland on Saturday morning.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hartford 10,
Colchester 6
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Getting an emotional lift from a ceremony honoring late Hartford coach Bill Elberty before the game, the Hartford boys lacrosse team defeated Colchester 10-6 on Friday night.
MEN’S LACROSSE
NCAA opener
The University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team (9-4) makes its NCAA Tournament debut Sunday afternoon against No. 3 overall seed Maryland (12-0) in College Park, Maryland.
Faceoff between the Cats and Terrapins is slated for 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
UVM is coming off its first America East championship. After a back-and-forth first half, Vermont used a 6-0 run spanning the final seconds of the second quarter and the first six minutes of the third to take control and dispatch of UAlbany, 15-10.
Maryland is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance and an NCAA-best 18th straight. The Terrapins secured the Big Ten’s automatic bid by defeating Johns Hopkins in the conference title game, 12-10.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM’s Nagy honored
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vermont junior Alex Nagy was named to the NCAA Division I Men’s All-America Third Team on Thursday afternoon. The All-America honor was announced by the United Soccer Coaches.
Nagy is the ninth Catamount in program history to be named an All-American and the first since Brian Wright received the honor in 2016.
Nagy led the Catamounts in assists (4) and points (6).
