BRANDON — Going up against a rival, elite players will answer the call. Otter Valley pitcher Riley Keith certainly did on Tuesday against Fair Haven.
Keith struck out 19 and hit her first career home run at the plate in a 10-2 Otters win over the Slaters.
"She was on," said OV coach Kelly Trayah.
Otter Valley jumped up early with five runs in the first and added two in the second to take control.
Ryleigh LaPorte, Alice Kieth and Sierra Cormany had three hits apiece, while Marissa Connors had two base knocks.
Elizabeth Munger and Maddie Egan had a double apiece in the loss for Fair Haven.
Otter Valley (1-2) hosts White River Valley on Thursday. Fair Haven (1-4) hosts BBA the same day.
SOFTBALL
Rutland 12, BBA 4
MANCHESTER — The Rutland softball team got back to the .500 mark, beating rival Burr and Burton Academy 12-4 Thursday afternoon.
"BBA is much-improved. They made some nice plays," said RHS coach Dick Wright. "(BBA coach) Nancy Sheldon has done a great job with them."
The Raiders were up 7-4 heading into the seventh, but put it out of reach with a five-run inning.
Sierra McDermott earned her first varsity win in the circle for Rutland. Alyssa Kennedy had a double and the Raiders utilized their speed with Kayla Stevens and Alivia Morris stealing three bases apiece.
Rutland (2-2) is at Mount Anthony on Thursday.
Westside 14, Poultney 10
POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team couldn't put away rival West Rutland and the Golden Horde left with a 14-10 win Thursday afternoon.
The Blue Devils led 10-7 heading into the seventh, but Westside posted seven runs to flip the script. Errors were an issue in the frame, according to Poultney coach Tony Lamberton.
Isabella Mack and Emily Handley both went 3-for-4 for the Blue Devils and Laura Winter added two hits.
Peyton Guay had a multi-hit game for the Golden Horde and struck out 14, allowing 13 hits in the circle.
Kate DeBonis pitched for Poultney and allowed five hits, striking out six.
GM 21, Mill River 2
CHESTER — Green Mountain softball coach Matt Wilson had to mix up some positioning on Tuesday with some key players out, but still managed a 21-2 win in five innings against Mill River.
Riley Paul pitched and allowed just two hits in five innings of work to Lily Downey and Alexis Secoy, both in the third inning.
Kim Cummings went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and five stolen bases for the Chieftains. Paul and Chloe Ayer both went 3-for-5.
Green Mountain (1-1) is at Proctor on Thursday.
Proctor 13, Woodstock 7
PROCTOR — The Proctor softball earned its second straight win to open the season, beating Woodstock 13-7 on Thursday.
Pitcher Cadence Goodwin struck out eight and allowed four hits for the Phantoms. Her counterpart Jordan Allard struck out nine and allowed seven hits.
Maya Earl had a double for Woodstock, while River Miles had multiple steals.
Maggie McKearin had a multi-hit game for Proctor. Goodwin had a triple, while Angel Traverse and Isabel Greb both had hits as well.
Proctor (2-0) hosts Green Mountain on Thursday.
BASEBALL
BBA 11, Rutland 1
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy baseball team remained undefeated beating rival Rutland 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday.
Trevor Greene picked up the win on the hill for BBA, while Chaska Stannard got the loss for the Raiders.
Jevan Valente was the only Rutland player with multiple hits. Mike Schillinger and Regan Bird also singled.
Rutland (1-3) is at Mount Anthony on Thursday.
Poultney 4, Westside 2
POULTNEY — The Poultney baseball team grabbed its second win of the year, beating rival West Rutland 4-2 Tuesday afternoon.
Tait Capman had the big hit of the day with a two-run double in the fourth that put the Blue Devils up four runs.
Craig Baptie started for Poultney on the mound and struck out seven. Gabe Wescott and Hagen McDermott pitched in relief. Devils coach Brian DeBonis was impressed with McDermott's poise coming back after a rough outing against Green Mountain in Poultney's second game.
Poultney (2-2) is at Arlington on Thursday.
GM 10, Mill River 0
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team bested Mill River 10-0 in six innings on Thursday.
James Birmingham scored the game-ending run on a Liam O'Brien fielder's choice. Kagan Hance went 2-for-3 with a single and triple and drove a run, while Chase Swisher went 2-for-2 with a RBI.
Branden Rose was great on the mound for GM, striking out nine and allowing just one hit in four innings of work.
Green Mountain (2-1) is at Proctor on Thursday.
Rivendell 8, MSJ 6
ORFORD, N.H. — The Mount St. Joseph baseball team fell to Rivendell 8-6 Thursday afternoon.
Braeden McKeighan had a big day at the plate in the loss, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Dom Valente went 2-for-4 with a RBI.
MSJ (1-2) hosts West Rutland on Thursday at St. Peter's Field.
Springfield 9, Woodstock 3
SPRINGFIELD — Sam Presch pitched a complete-game masterpiece. He struck out nine and allowed four hits. None of Woodstock's runs were earned in Springfield's 9-3 victory.
It was the battery swinging the big bats. Catcher Cam Harriman had two doubles and four RBIs and Presch went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.
Presch and Harriman also did a nice job of negating the Wasps' run game. Presch picked a runner off and Harriman picked two others off.
The Cosmos are out of the gate at 4-0 and coach Chuck Harriman will send Logan Roundy to the mound against Bellows Falls at BF's Hadley Field on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 7, BFA 0
ST. ALBANS — The Rutland girls tennis team grabbed a 7-0 sweep of BFA-St. Albans Tuesday afternoon.
"We had some real battles at No. 1 and 2 singles. I appreciated the mental toughness," said Rutland coach Rick Bjorn.
At No. 1 singles Olivia Shipley won her match 6-4-, 6-3 and at No. 2 singles Olivia Andrews won 6-3, 6-3.
Anna Gallipo won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Emma Barclay won at No. 4 singles 6-3, 7-1 in a tiebreaker and Elizabeth Franzoni won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 5 singles.
Arrika Patorti and Bethany Solari won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0 and Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaeffer won at No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-1.
Rutland (3-1) hosts rival Burr and Burton Academy on Thursday.
TRACK & FIELD
GM home meet
CHESTER — The Green Mountain track and field team hosted a meet on Tuesday afternoon with a handful of Chieftains winning events.
On the boys side, Elias Stowell-Aleman won the 400-meter race, Everett Mosher won the 800 and 1500, Eben Mosher won the javelin and triple jump, Ben Munukka won the high jump and Mitchell Rounds won the long jump.
For the girls, Grace Tyrrell won the 200-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles, Berkley Hutchins won the shot put and Kyra Burbela won the high jump and long jump.
ULTIMATE
BBA 15, Mill River 2
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy Ultimate team cruised to a 15-2 win Thursday against Mill River.
The Minutemen score twice late: once on a quick transition off a turn at the BBA goal line, and another by throwing a zone look that briefly baffled the BBA handlers.
"A wet stat sheet sadly leaves some questions as to who led in some stats, but Tommy Andres and Carson Beacon seem to have the most ink smudge (for BBA)," said Bulldogs coach Thomas van Allmen.
BBA hosts Brattleboro on Saturday. Mill River is at Long Trail on Friday.
UNIFIED
OV 49, Rutland 47
RUTLAND — The Rutland Unified basketball team fell to Otter Valley 49-47 on Tuesday.
Kolby Mead had a huge day for the Raiders scoring a career-high 29 points and just missing a potential game-winning shot.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU 6, Keene 3
CASTLETON — The Castleton University baseball team took on Keene State Tuesday afternoon in a rematch from earlier this month, besting the Owls 6-3 in the team's home-opener behind strong outings from their bullpen.
The relief core of Max Olmsted, Aubrey Ramey, Adam Winchell and Owen Phelps kept Keene off the board in five innings of work.
At the plate, Reece de Castro, Jake O'Brien and Addison Shaub had two hits apiece for Castleton. Otter Valley alumnus Nate Hudson had a RBI for the Owls.
Next up for Castleton is a matchup with Western Connecticut on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UMB, CU split
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team bested UMass Boston 8-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, before falling 8-5 in the second.
In the first game, Castleton jumped up 4-0 through four and put the game away with four runs in the sixth. Jamie Boyle went 4-for-4 with home run and three RBIs. Olivia Joy grabbed her seventh win in the circle.
Boyle became the 10th player in program history to surpass 100 career hits.
In the second game, UMB did its big damage in the fourth inning with five runs. The Spartans responded with a three-run effort in the bottom half, but it wasn't enough to get over the hump.
Allie Almond drove in three runs in the loss for CU.
The Spartans (17-12) wrap up the regular season on Saturday with a doubleheader at Southern Maine.
MEN'S LACROSSE
UMB 28, CU 8
BOSTON — The Castleton University men's lacrosse struggled to contain UMass Boston, losing 28-8 Tuesday night.
UMB was up 15-3 at the break and kept building on after the break.
Cam Frankenhoff had three goals to lead CU and Chris LaBonte had two goals.
Sixteen different players scored for the Beacons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.